ELON — Elon University won’t require prospective students to submit test scores for the next three years.
The private university announced Monday the change in its admissions process. Starting with the freshman class that will enter Elon in fall 2021, applicants won’t have to turn in ACT or SAT scores. Elon said it plans to try out this test-optional process for three years and decide then whether to make the change permanent.
Elon said in a news release that it wants to make life during the COVID-19 pandemic a little easier for applicants who haven’t yet taken a college admissions test. The ACT and SAT both canceled spring test dates. The ACT isn’t sure how many students will be able to take the exam on the next test date of June 13. The SAT won’t be given again until Aug. 29.
Many college-bound students take a standardized test before their senior year in high school. Elon said half of the class that will enter the university this fall took the ACT or SAT in the spring of their junior year.
Elon also said other factors — such as high school grade point average — tend to better indicate college performance than standardized test scores. The university said its own research found that a student’s performance in certain high school courses best predicts how that student will do at Elon.
“By becoming test-optional, the university is eliminating a barrier that many qualified students now face because of not being able to take the SAT,” Greg Zaiser, Elon’s vice president for enrollment, said in a statement.
Elon said it considers numerous factors other than ACT and SAT scores when deciding to admit new students. The admissions office also looks at grades, difficulty of high school courses, extracurriculars and an essay.
According to The National Center for Fair and Open Testing, or FairTest, at least 1,200 four-year colleges and universities don’t require applicants to submit test scores. In North Carolina, test-optional schools include Wake Forest, High Point, Guilford and Bennett. Davidson College announced in March that it would try a three-year test-optional pilot program.
