GREENSBORO — They are reigning the state champions. But a group of robot-building teenagers has hit a snag in being able to defend that title: workspace to construct their entry for 2020.
The team, known as Triple Strange, just lost the second work home it had lined up, just weeks before the competition season begins.
So the group sent out word Wednesday that they are "looking for a Christmas miracle."
Triple Strange moved once this summer after the first company that donated space changed owners. Then, last month, a second company donating space cut off access to students under 18 — most of the team.
Once they learn this season's FIRST Robotics challenge in January, the 22 students must create and program a 125-pound robot customized to the challenge that will drive itself and respond to remote control.
The students are looking for a place where they can build the robot and practice driving it, according to team captain D.J. Dierking, 17.
Students in the group range from 14 to 18 years old and come from 10 Triad-area high schools.
The team's next competition is the Guilford County District Event at Eastern Guilford High School March 21 and 22. The state finals are April 3 through 5 at Campbell University in Buies Creek. Triple Strange has won three of the last four state championships.
The group is part of ECG Robotics Inc., a community-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) robotics club created by the Early College at Guilford high school in 2004.
