JAMESTOWN — GTCC will start teaching some classes online next week but has suspended many others until early April because of concerns over COVID-19.
The Guilford County community college announced Friday that it won't hold in-person classes at any of its campuses through April 5.
The college said it has converted a substantial number of curriculum classes to an online format. These classes will be held virtually starting Monday and will run through at least April 5. Classes that started the spring semester fully online will continue to be held on their regular schedules.
But many classes that can't be offered online won't meet at all for at least the next two weeks. GTCC said these include in-person labs, work-based learning, clinical instruction, in-person workforce courses and continuing education classes. Off-site and customized training classes also are suspended through April 5.
Face-to-face adult education classes and new student orientation sessions have been suspended through at least March 29, according to the college's coronavirus response page.
The college also announced changes to campus operations:
• Campus libraries and the Center for Academic Engagement will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays only to GTCC faculty, staff and students.
• All college-sponsored events are canceled through April 17.
• As of Thursday, many faculty began working from home, and the college reduced the on-campus schedules of many staff members. The college said it is encouraging employees whom health experts deem to be at risk — those who are 65 and older, pregnant, or have heart or lung conditions, diabetes or weakened immune systems — to stay home.
For more information, visit GTCC's coronavirus response page at www.gtcc.edu/coronavirus.
GTCC's changes came as the State Board of Community Colleges on Thursday approved several measures to help institutions manage the coronavirus emergency.
Among the changes: colleges may let students apply spring semester tuition and fees to future courses if a student can't finish a current class; colleges can use student activity and instructional technology fees and excess bookstore revenues for their coronavirus responses; and colleges have flexibility to make up missed class time.
Earlier this week, the state community college office in Raleigh recommended that institutions move classes online through the end of March and come up with contingency plans to continue online instruction for at least eight weeks. Other recommendations included extending the spring term into the summer so students can finish in-person labs and workforce training classes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.