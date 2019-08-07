Gordon Burns was president of Wilkes Community College for 18 years before he retired in 2014.

The three candidates will visit campus next week. One will replace Randy Parker, who's retiring.

ANTHONY CLARKE

Current role: President of Southeastern Community College in Whiteville (since 2014)

Previous community college jobs: Vice president of instruction and chief academic officer at Richmond Community College in Hamlet from 2012 to 2014; faculty member and dean at Gateway Community & Technical College in Florence, Kentucky, from 2005 to 2012.

Private sector: Production supervisor and engineer for General Mills Inc. in Belvidere, Illinois; business consultant with former Arthur Andersen accounting firm in Cincinnati; quality control manager at GE Aircraft Engines (now GE Aviation) in Evendale, Ohio.

Military service: Served seven years in the U.S. Army as a field artillery officer. Was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Left the Army in 1990 as a captain.

Education: Bachelor's in general engineering and military studies from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, 1983; MBA from the University of Chicago, 1993; master's in higher education administration from the University of Louisville, 2010; doctorate in organizational behavior from Union Institute & University in Cincinnati, 2006.

Family: Wife Margaret, a retired pharmacy technician and current hospital volunteer; one adult son, a daughter-in-law and one grandchild, with a second due in November.