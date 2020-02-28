GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s Board of Trustees met Friday. Here are a few things that emerged from the all-day gathering:
- A&T announced a new timeline for an in-limbo dorm project. The university said construction on the Bluford Street residence hall will begin next spring and will open before the fall 2022 semester.
The university announced plans for the dorm in early 2018. But the project has been delayed because A&T was unable to buy two Salem Street houses near the planned dorm site until earlier this month.
The new residence hall of about 420 beds will be built near A&T’s Harrison Auditorium. A&T leaders hope the new dorm will help alleviate a shortage of campus housing.
- N.C. A&T, like a lot of schools, is watching the spread of coronavirus carefully.
On Friday, A&T leaders told trustees that the university had canceled the volleyball team’s trip to Italy. Forty players and coaches were scheduled to leave Friday for an eight-day trip that included three exhibition games and sightseeing.
As of Friday, Italy has reported 650 coronavirus cases — more than any other country except for China (nearly 79,000) and South Korea (2,337), according to the World Health Organization.
“We don’t believe it is safe,” said Provost Beryl McEwen.
A&T leaders also said four students studying abroad in Seoul will be returning to the United States after the sponsoring agency canceled the semester-long program. A&T also is trying to encourage two of its students studying in Italy to return home.
Also Friday, Wake Forest University said it is closing its university-owned study abroad center in Venice after saying earlier this week that students would remain there. Nineteen students and one faculty member will leave Italy by this weekend. The university said there’s no evidence that any of the students have been exposed to the virus.
UNCG announced Friday that it has suspended its study abroad programs in South Korea. It wasn’t immediately clear how many UNCG students are in that country.
A&T and Wake Forest leaders said students returning home from Italy and South Korea won’t be allowed back on campus for at least two weeks.
A&T is inching closer to taking over the city-owned War Memorial Stadium
- . A&T leaders said Friday that the handover could happen in May.
The city announced in 2015 that it would transfer ownership of the former minor league baseball park to A&T.
That handover has been delayed while A&T ensured that the 14-acre site, which includes tennis courts and parking, has no environmental issues.
A&T said stadium renovations will cost between $5 million and $7.5 million and will take several years to complete. The city has promised to put $1.5 million toward the project.
The stadium opened in 1926 and was A&T’s home football field until 1981. A&T’s baseball team has called the stadium home for decades.
A&T’s current fundraising campaign has collected $91 million in cash and pledges.
The campaign passed its original goal of $85 million late last year, so A&T recently set a new goal: $100 million by the end of the year. Ken Sigmon, A&T’s vice chancellor for university advancement, told trustees Friday that “we hope to be knocking on the door of $100 million by this summer.”
One concerning factor, Sigmon said: the recent plunge of the stock market. The Associated Press reported Friday that the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3,583 points, or 12.4%, in a week. Sigmon said rapid declines in the market can make potential donors less willing to contribute to colleges.
A&T started the campaign in mid-2012. It’s using the proceeds for student scholarships, support for faculty and academic programs, and campus facilities.
