CHAPEL HILL — The next leader of the UNC System is a former chairman of its governing board and current president of the state's community college system.
The UNC Board of Governors on Friday named Peter Hans as the next president of the 17-campus UNC System effective Aug. 1. The announcement came after two days of meetings of the board's presidential search committee. News of Hans' imminent hire was widely reported Thursday.
The UNC System's governing board gave Hans a five-year deal that pays him an annual salary of $400,000. Hans will be eligible each year for a performance bonus of up to $600,000 if UNC System schools increase graduation rates and reduce expenses and student debt levels.
Hans was one of three finalists considered by the board's presidential search committee, which has been meeting for the past year.
Hans has been president of the N.C. Community College System for the past two years. Before that, he served three terms on the Board of Governors from 2003 to 2015 when Democrats largely controlled state government and the appointment process. That tenure included two terms as vice chairman and one term as board chairman from 2012 to 2014.
Hans has worked in a number of statewide roles over the years.
Hans served on the State Banking Commission and on the state community college system board. He has been a policy adviser to three Republican U.S. senators from North Carolina. He's currently vice chairman of the board of MyFutureNC, a statewide effort to improve educational attainment.
In remarks Friday after his appointment was announced, Hans said he had worked with the past six UNC System presidents dating back to Bill Friday. Most recently, Hans was a senior adviser to former system president Margaret Spellings from 2016 to 2018.
A Southport native, Hans got a political science degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1991 and later earned a master's degree in liberal arts from Harvard Extension School. He spent much of his professional career as a policy adviser for a Raleigh law firm.
Legislative leaders Sen. Phil Berger and Rep. Tim Moore and Gov. Roy Cooper issued a five-sentence statement Friday — while the board was still meeting behind closed doors — praising Hans' hire.
"Peter Hans has done tremendous work as president of the N.C. Community College System, and he’s the right choice for UNC System President," Berger, Moore and Cooper wrote. "That we all agree on Peter is a testament to the respect he commands as an able, competent leader."
Hans replaces Bill Roper, the former UNC Health CEO who has been the system's interim president since early January 2019. The board put Roper in charge of the UNC System after forcing out Spellings, the former U.S Secretary of Education, three years into a five-year contract. Roper announced in September that he wouldn't seek the permanent role and planned to step down at the end of June. Roper said Friday that he'll stay in his current job until Hans starts work in six weeks.
This isn't the first time that Hans' name had been connected to the president's job. The News & Observer reported Thursday that some Republican legislative leaders in 2015 had urged the board to hire Hans to replace former system president Tom Ross, who also was pushed out by the Board of Governors. The board instead appointed Spellings, who was system president from 2016 to 2019.
