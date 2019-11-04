Melvin Marshall

Melvin Marshall is the new principal at Smith High School. 

GREENSBORO — Smith High School in Greensboro has a new principal: Melvin Marshall. 

Guilford County Schools brought in Marshall this past summer to be the principal at the School Community Alternative Learning Environment in Greensboro. That's one of the district's alternative schools.  

As the new principal there, he carried out the transition of SCALE from its former location on Pisgah Road to its current location on Summit Avenue. 

The district tapped Marshall to become principal of Smith High School after Donevin Hoskins announced last month that he would be resigning in November. Hoskins had accepted another job as principal of West Charlotte High School in Charlotte. He had led Smith for the past six years. 

Marshall's prior experience includes serving as Lee County Schools coordinator for at-risk students and as principal of West Lee Middle School, also in Lee County. 

He holds a doctorate degree from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, a master's degree from UNCG and a bachelor's degree from N.C. A&T University. 

He officially takes over at Smith beginning this week, according to Guilford County Schools.  

