GREENSBORO — A six-figure estate pledge from a Greensboro College alumna and her partner has pushed the college's fundraising campaign closer to the $20 million mark.
The private liberal arts college said it has received a $250,000 pledge from Jann Haynes Gilmore and B. Joyce Puckett. This planned gift will set up an endowment for the college's art department.
Gilmore graduated from Greensboro College in 1968 with an art degree and went on to earn a master's and doctorate in art history from the University of Georgia. She's the former director of the museums program at the National Endowment for the Humanities and held staff positions in the U.S. Department of the Interior and in the U.S. House of Representatives. Gilmore also has written several books on American women artists and art history.
A former Greensboro College trustee, Gilmore has received the college's Distinguished Alumni Award. She also has served on the college's Alumni Board and Board of Visitors.
Puckett worked for years as a fifth-grade teacher in Annapolis, Md. She served on the Ann Arundel County Women's Commission and was at one time part-owner of a bookstore. The couple lives in Alexandria, Va.
This latest gift, announced by the college Monday, pushes the total of the Greensboro College fundraising campaign to a little more than $19.2 million in gifts and pledges.
Greensboro College announced in early 2017 that it intended to raise $15 million for student scholarships, faculty and staff pay and training, academic programs and facilities. The college met that goal in July 2018, two years ahead of schedule. The college plans to continue this fundraising effort until June 30.
