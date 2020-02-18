GREENSBORO — “Ready, set, go!” first grader Lucy Crutchfield called out on Monday, chasing her rolling Hula-Hoop in and out of the shade cast by a blue awning on the Physical Education court at Brooks Global Studies.
PE classes at Brooks Global take place outside about 95 percent of the time, according to PE teacher Courtney Field. So students and staff are especially excited to celebrate the new pieces of outdoor equipment.
That equipment includes two new shade structures to provide partial shade for the PE court, as well as movable black plastic fencing for a “gaga pit” next to the school’s playground. Both the shade structures and the enclosure, where students play a game that involves rolling a ball at each other, were installed about three weeks ago. The Greensboro elementary school is inviting the community to attend a ribbon-cutting celebration for the new equipment at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
The shade structures are durable, UV resistant cloth stretched over metal frames and cover part of the blacktop used by the school’s PE classes.
Money for the shade structures came from two grants, plus a couple thousand dollars from the school’s PTA.
Field and fellow teacher Sandra Lubchenko wrote a grant to the American Academy of Dermatology that won $8,000 for the project and then were also able to get another $5,000 from Truliant Federal Credit Union. The total project cost about $15,000, she said.
Field, who lived in Arizona, already was used to thinking about how to protect skin from the sun, she said. She’s been sharing sun safety tips with children there for years, Field added.
Brooks Global Studies operates on an extended year schedule, meaning they start earlier in August and end later in June than most other schools.
“It used to be really hot,” said fourth grader Addison Byrd, giving her approval of the new shade structures.
The school also does not have a gymnasium. If gym classes have to held inside, they meet in Field’s classroom. On the PE court outside, there’s more space, even just counting the parts that are shaded by the new structures, Field said.
Besides protecting children’s skin and helping keep things cooler in the summer, Field said the shade structures also cut down on the glare in the children’s eyes and provide shelter to allow them to play outside when it is drizzling.
And, if it’s a very cold day, sunshine is just a step or two away.
The other new piece of equipment, the gaga pit, was donated by a Brooks Global Studies family.
Berkley Willis, a student at the school, had fun playing the game at day camp last summer and he suggested it to Field. From there, Field and his mother Courtney Willis started working on a plan to bring gaga ball to the school.
In gaga, players in an enclosed area, called a pit, roll a ball at each other along the ground. When students get hit by the ball, they are out. To roll the ball, students have to strike it with their hands.
When just a few students are left, they have the option of striking it twice in a row. The name of the game comes from the word “Ga” which means to touch or hit in Hebrew.
Field works with her students on practicing how to strike the ball in its center, so it goes along the ground rather than up in the air. All hits must be below the knees to count.
“You get to move around a lot, and you get to hit the ball and you get to have control of the ball,” said fourth grader Landen Lennon.
Students who are out of the game climb out of the pit and watch from the sidelines, helping referee and plan their strategy for the next round.
“I like gaga ball because if you get an out, you can actually think about what you are going to do once you get back in,” said Mariah Elise Carson, also a fourth grader.
As the fourth-grade class moved away from the gaga ball pit on Monday, a big crew of students just coming out to recess moved in to take their turn. The PE court with the shade structures is reserved for PE during the school day, but is used by the after-school program also.
