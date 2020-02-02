GREENSBORO — Just three days after Marlon Watson started work as Guilford County Schools' executive director of transportation, he got word of a potential bus driver walkout.
"I was, I guess, surprised," he said. "My other reaction was I wanted to speak with the drivers to see what their concerns were and to understand their challenges."
Watson took over the department on Nov. 12 from Curtis Stacey, the assistant transportation director. Stacey had been acting director since the March retirement of Jeff Harris, who served as transportation director for the past dozen years and had been with the district for just over 30.
Watson joins the district at a time when attention on the transportation department is increasing, partly because of the narrowly avoided walkout. Guilford County Schools also grapples with a bus driver shortage, like many other districts around the country, and that has contributed to students sometimes arriving to school late, school leaders have said.
The district's transportation department has about 790 employees, of which about are 515 bus drivers. About 35 vacancies remain, Watson said in an email, but it was unclear if those are driver vacancies or vacancies throughout the department.
Watson, who came from Union County Schools, sees the biggest challenge for him as just learning the job here. Improving communication and customer service, and cutting down on staff vacancies are all equally critical goals, he said.
Efforts like the "Here Comes the Bus" app, which just debuted districtwide, will help the district be more transparent to parents, Watson said. He stressed the importance for leaders to dig through the data they receive on complaint calls, to better understand what's going wrong, and whether and how problems are being resolved.
He also said the district just went live with new transportation job postings on Indeed.com, a popular job search website. He's also working on putting hiring banners on parked buses. Watson's even planning to speak to staff about asking their pastors to announce the need for bus drivers to their congregations.
Basically, he's looking at anything to get people thinking about taking the job who might not otherwise.
As a child growing up in the Raleigh-Durham area, Watson said, he never thought he would work in transportation.
He wanted to be either an investigator or a doctor.
"I like to figure things out, like to try to bring resolution, that's the investigative part of me," he said.
However, a high school bus driver in Johnston County, Vicki McClain, made a lasting impression.
Watson remembers how she would smile at every child who got on the bus, speaking to each by name. And he remembers her as effective at discipline, sometimes stopping the bus till everyone was quiet or having a conversation with a student's parent if there was an issue.
"Ultimately, she showed you love; she really genuinely cared about every student that got on and off her bus," he said.
After graduating from college in Alabama, Watson came home to North Carolina and took a job as a driver's education instructor via a recommendation from a relative. He also ran a small logging truck company with his uncle, hauling logs with a large commercial truck.
From there he got a job with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles as an instructor. Teaching and working with bus drivers became his passion, he said.
The first time he talked to a transportation director he walked away from the conversation feeling that the job might possibly become his ultimate goal.
Watson served as a transportation supervisor in Cumberland County Schools from 2008 to 2013, then as director of transportation for Durham County Schools from 2013 to 2016 and as the director of transportation for Union County Schools from 2016 to 2019 before coming to Guilford County.
He's gone from transportation director at the eighth largest school district in the state to the sixth, and now, to the third.
Watson walked in as an outsider to Guilford County Schools. But he was familiar with the situation the school district was facing with the potential walkout.
He said he'd just come from resolving a one-day walkout of about 20 bus drivers in Union County a couple of months earlier. That was the first time he'd seen a walkout or threat of a walkout in more than a decade's work as a transportation supervisor or director, he said.
"I can't speculate on if it's one of those things that's a trend," he said. "What I will say is that drivers are very passionate about what they do, and they feel as though they should be compensated for what they do each and every day."
He paused, then amended that to "compensated and supported."
Watson said he visited staff, including drivers, at each of the district's school busing zones to hear their thoughts. Ultimately, bus drivers called off the plan after Superintendent Sharon Contreras met with representatives of the potential walkout effort. County commissioners then backed a plan to pay for a raise for bus drivers, with details still being worked out.
Meanwhile, Watson is trying to sell his home in Union County. He and his family plan to move to Guilford County once it's sold.
For now, he drives 90 minutes or so to work.
The work brings him joy, he said. And it reminds him of how McClain used to make him feel — like he and the other students were her own children.
"It's stuck with me all these years," he said. "It's a pleasure to see drivers get up at 5 o'clock in the morning because they feel as though our kids' education is so important, getting them back and forth to school."
