GREENSBORO — Guilford College will use a gift from a Greensboro couple to expand its Quaker teachings.
The private liberal arts college announced this week that it plans to create a new professorship in Quaker studies and offer a new short-term course that focuses on Quaker testimonies and service.
These additions to the college will come from an estate gift from Charlie and Mary Routh, a Greensboro couple who are long-time Guilford supporters.
The Charles A. and Mary K. Routh '45 Professorship in Religious Studies for Global Quaker Studies will be held by a faculty member who will teach and oversee students in the college's Quaker Studies program. Guilford now offers a minor in Quaker Studies. A college spokesman said Guilford might consider establishing a major in that subject.
Guilford also plans to offer a new class called Quaker Testimony and Service in Context each year during one of the college's two new three-week terms. In a news release, the college said the students in the class will take part in service projects and learn from Quakers both locally and abroad.
The college declined to disclose the amount of the gift, which will come later from the Rouths' estate.
Mary Routh attended Guilford College for a year, graduated from Woman's College (now UNCG) and is considered a member of Guilford's class of 1945. The couple lives at Friends Home near the Guilford campus and recently celebrated their 72nd anniversary.
In retirement, the couple has given numerous volunteer hours to Friends Home and the Greensboro area and taken more than 150 disaster-relief trips to rebuild homes and communities. At Guilford, the couple helped pay for major renovations to Mary Hobbs Hall, the dorm in which Mary Routh lived during her year at the college.
Guilford traces its Quaker roots back to its 19th century founding. The Religious Society of Friends, or Quakers, founded the co-educational New Garden Boarding School in 1837. The school became a four-year college in the 1880s and was rechartered as Guilford College in 1888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.