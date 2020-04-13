GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is planning to add new curriculum materials for high school students in math and English next school year.
For both subjects, those materials will include student workbooks, teacher guides and parent resources, according to Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley. For English, it will also include a variety of novels and nonfiction books.
About half of the high schools have been trying out the materials on behalf of the district this school year, she said.
School board members are set to vote Tuesday on recommendations that the district continue contracts for professional development to help teachers learn to use these materials as well as curriculum materials already in place at other grade levels.
The money for the training would come from federal dollars that can only be spent on professional development, Oakley said. The school administration does not need a vote from the school board to go ahead with purchasing the materials, she said.
This is all part of a major multi-year process the district has been going through under Superintendent Sharon Contreras to choose reading and math materials to use for the whole district that line up with the state standards.
Previously, teachers and schools had pulled together a wide range of materials from different sources.
Oakley said uniformity across the district helped make things simpler for Guilford in dealing with the closure of schools for COVID-19.
"Because we had aligned reading and math materials in K-8, GCS was ahead of many other districts in the state and the country when we had to switch to distance learning," Oakley said in an email after a phone interview Monday.
The district expects to start using Math Vision Project materials for all math 2 and 3 classes next year, Oakley said.
They already use MVP in high schools district-wide for math 1, she said. And they tried out the curriculum materials for math 2 and 3 at 16 of the high schools this school year.
Like the materials they've been using in the lower grades, these materials require students do lots of discussion about how they are solving the math problems, Oakley said, rather than just learning the trick of how to do it.
For English, Oakley said, the district expects to use myPerspectives, a set of materials put out by education publishing company Pearson.
After first trying out the materials in 15 high schools, the district expects to use them in all English I and English II classes for the the 2020-21 school year.
Oakley said myPerspectives uses a mixture of older and more contemporary titles: books like "Little Women," "1984," "The Color Purple" and "To Kill a Mockingbird" — but also "The Hunger Games," published in 2008, and "I am Malala," published in 2013.
A few years ago, some high schools tried out materials from American Reading Company, the company the district is now using for third through eighth grades, Oakley said.
However, she said, the feedback from the high schools that tried out myPerspectives this year indicates the pacing fits better with their instruction time. Basically, she said, high school teachers seemed to find it easier to get through a lesson with myPerspectives within a class period.
Tuesday's vote on the professional development contracts is expected as part of a virtual school board meeting set for 6 p.m.
The meeting will stream live on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the district’s YouTube channel, according to a district news release.
Public comments may be submitted in advance by sending an email to boardofed@gcsnc.com with the subject “PUBLIC COMMENTS, 4/14/2020” by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the release said.
The agenda for the meeting is available at https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/1811.
