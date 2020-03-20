RALEIGH — North Carolina public school students may not need to take state standardized exams this school year amid the uncertainty over the coronavirus closures.
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Education will not enforce standardized testing requirements in elementary through high school this year. This waiver would affect the North Carolina end-of-grade exams given in grades 3-8 and end-of-course exams typically given to high school students.
"Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a news release Friday. "Students are simply too unlikely to be able to perform their best in this environment.
"Our actions today provide turnkey flexibilities for state and local leaders to focus on the immediate needs of their students and educators without worrying about federal repercussions."
States around the nation have submitted waiver requests from testing requirements. State Superintendent Mark Johnson told ABC11, the News & Observer's media partner, on Thursday that he would submit a waiver request for North Carolina.
The exams are still required under state law. They're used by the state for things such as evaluating teachers, giving bonuses to principals and teachers and giving A-F letter grades to schools based on their performance.
It was not immediately clear Friday whether the General Assembly will agree to waive the exams this school year.
All North Carolina K-12 public schools are closed through at least March 30. But Gov. Roy Cooper warned Thursday that schools will likely be closed for longer than that date. That point was echoed by Johnson.
"This could go on likely for weeks in April and possibly April and May," Johnson told ABC11.
