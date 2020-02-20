RALEIGH — State Superintendent Mark Johnson, who is campaigning against Common Core in his bid to become North Carolina's next lieutenant governor, announced Thursday that a statewide survey has found strong opposition to those education standards.
In a press release Thursday, the state Department of Public Instruction announced that more than 71,000 parents and teachers had completed an online survey Johnson sent last week about Common Core. The release said that 78% indicated "that they want NC to remove Common Core from its state standards."
The survey has been questioned because Johnson accessed a state database of emergency contact numbers and email addresses to send 540,000 text messages and 800,000 emails. In addition, Johnson opened the survey by telling respondents he was against Common Core.
Multiple ethics complaints have been filed against Johnson over the survey, accusing him of using it to help his run for lieutenant governor in the March 3 Republican primary.
But Johnson said Thursday that the survey results "clearly demonstrate" how important the issue is in North Carolina.
"These results affirm what I have been hearing across the state for years," Johnson said in the news release. "Most North Carolinians do not want Common Core used in our public schools.
"There is a path forward, and we are carefully reviewing the process followed by the Florida Department of Education to ensure any review of standards dedicates sufficient time for diligent review and includes the views of all stakeholders. I think it is well past time that education leaders in Raleigh listen to all educators and parents on this important issue."
Common Core standards were developed under the sponsorship of the National Governors Association and the Council of Chief State School Officers, and were presented as the way to better prepare students for college and jobs, The N&O previously reported.
Critics complained that the state rushed Common Core into math and language arts classrooms without getting input from teachers or advising them adequately on how to teach it.
The State Board of Education revised the standards in 2017, but Johnson contends the board essentially retained Common Core standards under a different name.
"Some revisions were made and the name was changed, but Common Core is still in North Carolina's standards," according to Thursday's press release.
Critics, though, argue that Common Core has been largely removed from the state's education standards.
At the Feb. 6 State Board of Education meeting, Johnson announced he's calling for a review of Common Core and would survey parents and teachers about the math and language arts standards.
Opposition to Common Core is a major part of Johnson's campaign, which he's mentioned in campaign ads and robocalls to voters.
"Mark Johnson's sudden vocal opposition to Common Core standards is nothing more than a disingenuous campaign stunt intended to trick uninformed voters into thinking he's something that he isn't," Justin Parmenter, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg language arts, teacher wrote on his blog Monday. "Don't fall for it."
Parmenter is among the people who filed complaints against Johnson with the state Ethics Commission.
