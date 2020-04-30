GREENSBORO — An education program that brought together talented high school students from across North Carolina for more than half a century will not take place this summer.
The State Board of Education approved the cancellation of this summer's Governor's School at a virtual meeting earlier today.
Usually, the program takes place in two locations: Governor's School West at High Point University in High Point, and Governor's School East at Meredith College in Raleigh. About 700 students attend the five-and-a-half-week program.
According to the state board's electronic newsletter, the board had been putting off making a decision, hoping that it wouldn't have to cancel. Governor's School of North Carolina was the first statewide residential summer program for gifted high school students, according to the newsletter, and had never before missed a summer in its 58 years.
However, leaders of the school felt that going ahead with the residential program would endanger the health of students and staff and that turning into a virtual-only school would leave students with inferior and inequitable experiences, officials said in the newsletter.
“It is heartbreaking for us that we will not be able to hold Governor’s School this year,” Sherry Thomas, director of the Department of Public Instruction's Exceptional Children division, which administers the summer program, said in the newsletter. “We regret that we have to do this, but we feel like we have no other option.”
