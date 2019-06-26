RALEIGH — The N.C. House and Senate have made their picks for the governing boards of Greensboro's two public universities.
State lawmakers on Tuesday reappointed two members to the UNCG Board of Trustees. The Republican-led legislature also picked two new members for A&T's board.
Betsy Oakley and Elizabeth Phillips will get second four-year terms on UNCG's board. Oakley is a UNCG graduate and co-owner of Charles Aris Inc., an executive search firm based in Greensboro. Phillips is the executive director of the Phillips Foundation, a charitable organization with offices in both Greensboro and Dallas.
Both were originally appointed to the UNCG board by former Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican.
A&T appointees are Bhaskar R. Venepalli of Cary and Mark Copeland of University Park, Texas.
Venepalli is co-founder and CEO of CiVentiChem, a chemical company based in Cary. Copeland is a managing partner of the Dallas office of the accounting firm EY. The former Charlotte resident is a current trustee at East Carolina University. His term on that board expires Sunday.
Three other Guilford County residents were named to university boards. They are:
• Dr. L'Tanya Joy Bailey, a High Point orthodontist. Bailey was named a trustee at Winston-Salem State, where she earned her bachelor's degree.
• Jimmy Clark of Greensboro, the current chairman of the N.C. State University board, who was appointed to a second term. Clark is a 1974 N.C. State graduate and the owner and president of Guy M. Turner, the Greensboro crane and rigging company.
• Brent Moore, who was appointed to the Winston-Salem State University board. Moore is the CEO and general counsel of the Greensboro hedge fund ABM Capital Management.
New and reappointed trustees get four-year terms starting Monday. Trustees are limited to two consecutive four-year terms but can be reappointed to the same board after sitting out for a year.
In every odd-numbered year, the House and Senate both select one trustee for each university board, and the UNC Board of Governors, the UNC System's governing board, picks four.
University governing boards have 13 members — eight named by the Board of Governors, four picked by the legislature and the student body president.