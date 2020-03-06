RALEIGH — Five new charter schools, including one in Guilford County, were approved Thursday to open in 2021.
State education leaders also rejected an advisory board’s recommendation to open a new school in Charlotte.
The State Board of Education approved City Charter Academy in Guilford County, a K-8 school modeled after longtime charter school Greensboro Academy in coordination with management company National Heritage Academies, according to the application.
The board also approved Oak Grove Charter Academy in Durham, Huntersville Charter High School and Telra Institute in Mecklenburg County and P.E.A.K. Academy Charter School in Buncombe County.
But the state board voted against approving Clara Science Academy, a K-6 school whose leaders wanted to open in East Charlotte. The N.C. Charter Schools Advisory Board had recommended that Clara be approved.
“It doesn’t feel like we’re adding high-quality seats into the mix for a population that I understand why they’re trying to serve,” state board member JB Buxton said Wednesday during the discussion of the applications. “But I have not been convinced of the strength of the plan.”
Charter schools are taxpayer-funded schools that are exempt from some of the rules that traditional public schools must follow. For instance, they’re not required to provide school bus service or to participate in the federal school lunch program. They also have more flexibility in how they spend their money, don’t have to follow the school calendar law and don’t need all their teachers to be licensed.
Of the 196 charter schools currently open, 11 are in Guilford County, state data show. The number of charter schools has increased statewide since the Republican-led General Assembly removed the 100-school limit in 2011.
Fourteen groups had applied to open charter schools statewide in 2021. But only six, including Clara, were recommended for approval by the Charter Schools Advisory Board.
It’s no guarantee that all five new charter schools will open in 2021, since they’ll have plenty of work to do such as getting their campuses ready.
