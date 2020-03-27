RALEIGH — North Carolina public high schools will switch to a pass/fail grading system on spring courses for high school seniors due to schools being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The State Board of Education approved the recommendation Friday from state Department of Public Instruction staff to pass high school seniors if they were passing their classes as of March 13 — the final day before schools were closed. Seniors will get a note on their transcript that they received a passing grade for those classes as opposed to a traditional A-F letter grade.
The state board is also temporarily suspending the ability of school districts to require more than the minimum of 22 credits required by the state for graduation.
The grading change is meant to provide clarity to the state's 100,000 high school seniors who are worried how the school closures will impact their ability to finish their remaining classes to graduate this spring.
"We don't want our seniors to feel an undue burden," said Sneha Shah Coltrane, DPI director of advanced learning and gifted education. "We want them to graduate on time."
State education leaders say the goal is not to penalize students whose learning is being impacted by the school closures.
All North Carolina K-12 public schools are closed through at least May 15 to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But that means schools will be closed for at least two months, forcing school districts to switch to using distance learning to continue educating the state's 1.5 million public school students.
Remote learning access uncertain for students
But questions exist about whether all students can equitably learn online. For instance, Wake County school board chairman Keith Sutton said that school bus drivers will deliver computers and hotspot devices next week to students who don't have the technology at home.
"Students may not be able to finish the instructional year equitably across NC," according to a DPI memo. "Access to, and quality of, remote learning for NC Public School students varies across the state."
Under the new policy, grades from fall courses will still count for the grade-point-average for seniors. If seniors are taking a year-long class, the grade from the fall semester will count toward the GPA.
But for spring courses, it depends on how they were doing as of March 13. If seniors were passing by then they'll get a passing grade for the class.
"NCDPI has consulted with the UNC System and NC Independent Colleges and Universities through their Admission Directors and system offices," according to the memo. "The Admission Directors see this plan as reasonable and will not disadvantage students for transition to post-secondary plans."
If seniors had an F as of March 13, they'll get a withdrawal code for the class, meaning they won't get credit. But school districts are to give those seniors a chance to pass by offering remote learning opportunities and a locally developed final test based on what was taught up to March 13.
In grades K-11, schools are only to give grades to students if they can meet these remote learning requirements:
• Is accessible by all students for which the learning is intended and is responsive to diverse learning groups
• Maintains consistent communication between instructional staff and students
• Addresses the curricular and instructional needs associated with appropriate standards
• Includes evidence of student learning
• Considers the whole child as well as the home learning environment.
The state is surveying school districts and charter schools on how they're providing remote learning to students.
DPI says it will provide further guidance to schools on issuing final grades in grades K-11 if schools are closed longer than May 15.
