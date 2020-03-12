GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will convert classes "in all possible cases" from face-to-face to online starting Monday as it takes preventative measures against COVID-19.
In a memorandum to students and employees Wednesday night, the university said some labs and other courses that can't meet virtually will continue to be held in person. Changes to classes will remain in place indefinitely.
A&T is back in session this week after last week's spring break. Classes will continue on their regular schedule and usual format Thursday and Friday.
A&T said its campus will remain open and students may remain in campus residence halls.
Other newly announced changes at A&T:
• On-campus events of more than 100 people won't be held.
• All university-sponsored travel outside of North Carolina has been suspended. Travel within North Carolina to events with expected attendance of 100 or more also has been suspended. These travel restrictions apply to faculty, staff and student organizations.
• All A&T students who are studying abroad have been recalled to the United States. The university said it had not yet decided the status of its summer study abroad programs.
A&T's announcement came as the UNC System ordered the state's 16 public universities to restrict large gatherings and travel and teach as many classes as possible online instead of in classrooms. Health experts say the practice of social distancing — avoiding crowds and close human contact — along with regular hand-washing and staying home if you're sick can help minimize the spread of the disease.
UNCG announced similar measures Wednesday. That university elected to cancel all in-person classes next week and will begin online instruction March 23.
Read more about N.C. A&T's coronavirus response here.
Read more about UNCG's coronavirus response here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.