GREENSBORO — An N.C. A&T student who was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car near campus in September is now recovering at her home in the Raleigh area.
High Point television station WGHP (Fox, Channel 8) reports that Onnr Grogan is working to improve her memory and walk without assistance.
Grogan is an A&T senior who's majoring in biological engineering. She was crossing East Market Street near Laurel Street near campus Sept. 17 when she was hit by a car. The car's driver was not charged.
Greensboro police at the time said Grogan suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in critical condition.
WGHP reported that Grogan doesn't remember being struck and can't recall most of the time in the hospital. The TV station also reported that Grogan hopes to return to A&T for the fall 2020 semester in August.
A GoFundMe account set up to help cover her medical expenses has raised more than $4,000.
