GREENSBORO — Former U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice and Dr. Nicole Calloway Rankins will speak at N.C. A&T’s twin commencement ceremonies in May.
The university announced Wednesday that Rice will be the keynote speaker at its undergraduate ceremony. Rankins, a 1998 graduate of A&T, will address master’s and doctoral graduates.
Both graduations will be held May 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The undergraduate ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by the graduate ceremony at 1 p.m.
Rice held two different jobs during the tenure of President Barack Obama: U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 and U.S. national security adviser from 2013 to 2017. She’s the author of “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For,” a bestseller published in 2019. Rice currently holds fellows posts at American University’s School of International Service and Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.
Rankins is a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology based in Richmond, Va. She’s the host of a podcast called “All About Pregnancy and Birth” and creator of an online childbirth education class.
Rankins received her medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Va., after earning bachelor’s degrees from both A&T and Spelman College and a master’s degree from UNC-Chapel Hill.
For more information about N.C. A&T’s commencement ceremonies, click here.
