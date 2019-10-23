GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T announced Wednesday that it will rename its business school for alumnus Willie Deese.

The university will have a formal ceremony in February to mark the new name of the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics.

The college's new name recognizes Deese, a 1977 A&T graduate who is the retired president of the manufacturing division of Merck, the pharmaceutical company.

A&T says Deese has donated close to $10 million to the university. That includes a recent $5 million gift to set up a business school endowment for scholarships, fellowships, department chair and programs.

In a news release, Deese said the naming is an honor but not something he sought.

“Just as the door of opportunity was opened to us, I have a responsibility to make sure those doors remain open in a contemporary way,” Deese said in a statement.

