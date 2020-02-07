GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T joined a majority of UNC System schools in urging North Carolina lawmakers to approve a state budget.
A&T's trustees unanimously passed a resolution Friday to encourage elected leaders "to move swiftly to enact a robust state budget" that would help UNC System schools and raise salaries for university faculty and staff.
A&T becomes at least the 10th state university to pass such a measure. That number includes UNCG — whose trustees adopted a similar resolution Wednesday — as well as UNC-Chapel Hill, Winston-Salem State University and UNC School of the Arts.
University boards are following the lead of the UNC Board of Governors, which on Jan. 17 formally asked for passage of the stalled state budget bill and a companion pay-raise bill.
Like their counterparts at UNCG, A&T trustees didn't endorse any particular budget plan and steered clear of blaming either party for the budget impasse.
Chancellor Harold Martin said he hoped A&T's resolution "would inspire the governor as well as the legislature to work through their differences to arrive at a budget that supports the state of North Carolina and particularly the University of North Carolina (System) and North Carolina A&T."
"It was important that the language was meaningful enough and strong enough but yet not inciteful," Martin added.
The state budget proposal ratified by the Republican-controlled legislature but vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper contains several key items for A&T. Among them: $18.5 million to renovate Carver Hall, an agricultural research and classroom building that opened in 1955; $7.5 million to hire new professors and set up their research labs; and a little more than $1.6 million for agricultural research and cooperative extension programs in order to secure matching funding from the federal government.
The companion pay-raise bill would increase faculty and staff salaries at A&T and all other UNC System schools by 4 percent over the next two years.
Cooper's veto seems to have little to do with the UNC System's wish lists. What's holding up the state budget are two key issues: Medicaid expansion, which Republicans oppose, and the size of pay raises for public school teachers. Cooper wants larger raises than the legislature has been willing to give.
Several so-called mini-budgets signed into law last fall provided pay raises for many state workers — but not employees of public schools, community colleges or university employees.
State lawmakers couldn't break up the legislative logjam during a one-day session Jan. 14. The legislature won't come back into session until April 28.
In the meantime, state universities are using spending levels from 2018-19.
