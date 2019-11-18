NCAT N.C. A&T college generic campus Dudley Building logo

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will use a new grant to set up an endowment fund to help its students who want to study abroad.

The university announced Monday that it has received a $1.5 million grant from the Weaver Foundation of Greensboro. A&T’s new study abroad fund will be named the H. Michael Weaver Endowment in International Programs, after the Greensboro businessman who helped start the foundation in 1967.

The endowment will provide scholarships to eligible A&T students who want to study abroad.

In a news release, A&T said many students who want to study internationally struggle to cover the cost of books, insurance, transportation and other expenses.

The university also said its current funding hasn’t kept pace with increased demand for international education. During the 2018-19 academic year, 242 A&T students studied abroad — more than five times the number from five years earlier.

