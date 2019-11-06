GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T alumna Kelly Richmond Pope will be the keynote speaker at the university's fall commencement in December.
Pope is a forensic accountant, college professor, documentary film director and radio show host. She earned her bachelor's degree in accountancy from A&T in 1996 before getting master's and doctoral degrees from Virginia Tech.
At DePaul University in Chicago, Pope is an associate professor of accountancy whose research focuses on fraud, ethics and organizational misconduct. She directed and produced the 2017 documentary film "All the Queen's Horses," the story of a municipal official who embezzled $50 million from an Illinois town. Pope also hosts a live weekly show on Chicago radio station WGN that explores cons, frauds and other schemes.
A&T said Wednesday that it expects to award nearly 1,100 degrees at the Dec. 14 ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum. Commencement starts at 8:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
