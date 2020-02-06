Lynn Perry Wooten

GREENSBORO — A graduate of N.C. A&T has been named president of Simmons University in Boston.

Simmons announced Thursday that Lynn Perry Wooten will be the ninth president — and first black leader — of this private institution of about 5,800 students.

A Philadelphia native, Wooten earned her bachelor's degree in management from A&T in 1988. She later got a master's from Duke University and a doctorate in business administration from the University of Michigan.

After 19 years as a professor and administrator at Michigan, Wooten was named professor and dean of the applied economics and management school at Cornell University in New York in 2017.

In a news release, Simmons said its trustees selected Wooten because of her "clear strategic vision and creativity, seasoned leadership experience, strong academic record and collaborative style."

Wooten will start at Simmons on July 1.

Simmons was founded as a women's liberal arts college in 1899. Its undergraduate program — about 30 percent of its total enrollment — remains women-centered. Its graduate school is co-educational.

