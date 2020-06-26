GREENSBORO — A senior administrator at N.C. A&T is among three finalists for the presidency of West Virginia State University.
Nicole Pride has worked in several roles since coming to A&T in 2010 from the private sector.
After serving as the university's chief communications officer and chief of staff to Chancellor Harold Martin, Pride has been A&T's vice provost for academic strategy and operations since 2018.
In that role Pride oversees several undergraduate programs, including A&T's honors program, ROTC, undergraduate research and several other offices that that help students stay in school, graduate and find jobs or graduate programs after leaving A&T.
Pride graduated from N.C. State University and earned a doctorate in leadership studies from A&T in 2018.
The other two finalists are Patricia Ramsey, a former provost and interim president at Bowie State University in Maryland and former vice president at Shaw University in Raleigh; and Rodney Smith, president of the University of the Bahamas.
West Virginia State University announced the three presidential finalists earlier this week. All three candidates will come to campus next week. Pride's visit is scheduled for Tuesday.
West Virginia State is scheduled to pick its new president in early July. The new leader will replace Anthony Jenkins, who became president of Coppin State University in Baltimore last month.
West Virginia State is a public university of about 3,500 students located near Charleston, the state capital. It was founded in 1891 as an historically black college like A&T, but the school's student body is now predominantly white.
