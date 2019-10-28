As Elon and High Point universities have learned over the past few weeks, mumps still lurks on college campuses despite a vaccine that all but eliminated the highly contagious viral disease.

High Point University and the College of Charleston also reported mumps cases on their campuses within the past week.

PREVENTING MUMPS

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommends that people take these steps to stop the spread of mumps and other contagious diseases passed from person to person by their mouth and nose droplets:

• Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve.

• Toss used tissues in the trash.

• Wash your hands often and well with soap and water.

• If you're sick, stay home

• Don't share cups, glasses, water bottles, eating utensils, towels or other personal items.

When dealing with a mumps outbreak, health experts recommend another dose of the MMR vaccine, especially if you believe you've been around someone with the mumps.