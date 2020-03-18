GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is expanding its meal program by adding about 30 community sites.
These “satellite meal locations” were picked because a large number of students and families in need may live nearby, the district said in a news release.
The new sites will be open from 11 a.m.–noon and offer meals to any child through age 18, just like at the school-based grab-and-go meals sites.
They also will work just like the school-based sites, with students and their families picking up a lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning.
Here's a list of the new sites by city or town:
Greensboro
Allerton Apartments 3201 Allerton Circle, Greensboro
Choice Hotel 110 Seneca Road, Greensboro
Claremont Homes 2702 Patio Place, Greensboro
Greenbriar 129 Greenbriar Road, Greensboro
Hayleigh Village 4020 Eight Belles Lane, Greensboro
Northland Apartments 3319 O. Henry Blvd., Greensboro
Pathway 3517 N. Church St., Greensboro
Plantation Apartments 1101 Berkley Manor Way, Greensboro
GHA-Ray Warren Homes 312 N. Swing Road, Greensboro
Smith Homes 707 W. Florida St., Greensboro
High Point
Ambassador Court Apartments 2501 Ambassador Court, High Point
Bellemeade Apartments 2350 Bellemeade St., High Point
Brentwood Crossing 200 Brentwood St., High Point
Carson Stout Homes 501 Anaheim St., High Point
Daniel Brooks Homes 1455 West Ave., High Point
Greater New Hope Baptist Church 906 Meredith St., High Point
Ingram Woods Apartments 2704 Ingram Road, High Point
Juanita Hills 2701 Annmore Circle, High Point
Kendall Street Apartments 211 Kendall Ave., High Point
Laurelwood Apartments 1300 Burton Road, High Point
New Gate Apartments 1605 Ganby Ave., High Point
The Oaks at Silver Ridge 2926 E. Kivett Drive, High Point
Park Street Terrace Apartments, 885 Sharon St, High Point
South Wind Villas 820 E. South Road, High Point
Spring Valley Apartments 1403 E. Commerce St., High Point
Elsewhere in county
Turnbridge Apartments 503 Turnbridge Circle, Browns Summit
Autumn Forest Trailer Park 3700 Autumn Forest Drive, Browns Summit
Oak Ridge Commons 2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge
Summerfield Mobile Home Park 172 Turfwood Circle, Stokesdale
