GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is expanding its meal program by adding about 30 community sites.

These “satellite meal locations” were picked because a large number of students and families in need may live nearby, the district said in a news release.

The new sites will be open from 11 a.m.–noon and offer meals to any child through age 18, just like at the school-based grab-and-go meals sites.

They also will work just like the school-based sites, with students and their families picking up a lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning.

Here's a list of the new sites by city or town:

Greensboro

Allerton Apartments 3201 Allerton Circle, Greensboro

Choice Hotel 110 Seneca Road, Greensboro

Claremont Homes 2702 Patio Place, Greensboro

Greenbriar 129 Greenbriar Road, Greensboro

Hayleigh Village 4020 Eight Belles Lane, Greensboro

Northland Apartments 3319 O. Henry Blvd., Greensboro

Pathway 3517 N. Church St., Greensboro

Plantation Apartments 1101 Berkley Manor Way, Greensboro

GHA-Ray Warren Homes 312 N. Swing Road, Greensboro

Smith Homes 707 W. Florida St., Greensboro

High Point

Ambassador Court Apartments 2501 Ambassador Court, High Point

Bellemeade Apartments 2350 Bellemeade St., High Point

Brentwood Crossing 200 Brentwood St., High Point

Carson Stout Homes 501 Anaheim St., High Point

Daniel Brooks Homes 1455 West Ave., High Point

Greater New Hope Baptist Church 906 Meredith St., High Point

Ingram Woods Apartments 2704 Ingram Road, High Point

Juanita Hills 2701 Annmore Circle, High Point

Kendall Street Apartments 211 Kendall Ave., High Point

Laurelwood Apartments 1300 Burton Road, High Point

New Gate Apartments 1605 Ganby Ave., High Point

The Oaks at Silver Ridge 2926 E. Kivett Drive, High Point

Park Street Terrace Apartments, 885 Sharon St, High Point

South Wind Villas 820 E. South Road, High Point

Spring Valley Apartments 1403 E. Commerce St., High Point

Elsewhere in county

Turnbridge Apartments 503 Turnbridge Circle, Browns Summit

Autumn Forest Trailer Park 3700 Autumn Forest Drive, Browns Summit

Oak Ridge Commons 2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge

Summerfield Mobile Home Park 172 Turfwood Circle, Stokesdale

