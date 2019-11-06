High Point University has had 30 reported mumps cases on campus since mid-September. Elon University confirmed its seventh case Monday.

As Elon and High Point universities have learned over the past few weeks, mumps still lurks on college campuses despite a vaccine that all but eliminated the highly contagious viral disease.

PREVENTING MUMPS

The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services recommends these steps to help prevent mumps:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth with a tissue or your upper sleeve — not your hand.

• Avoid sharing food, drinks and items such as utensils, cups, water bottles, cigarettes or vaping devices.

More information: www.cdc.gov/mumps