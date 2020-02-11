Empty desks in classroom
Thinkstock image

GREENSBORO — Students in most schools in Guilford County Schools will be in class on Monday to make up the classes missed Friday due to storms.

The district said in a news release that Monday, which had been set as a mandated teacher workday, will now be a makeup day.

Students at Allen Jay Middle, Johnson Street Global Studies and Washington Montessori, which are on an extended-year schedule, do not have to make up the day. Monday remains a mandated teacher workday for those schools.

However, Brooks Global Studies students, who are also on an extended-year schedule, will be in class on Monday. The school will make up all days missed due to bad weather this academic year after getting a late start due to building repair issues, the district said in the release.

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments