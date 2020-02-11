GREENSBORO — Students in most schools in Guilford County Schools will be in class on Monday to make up the classes missed Friday due to storms.
The district said in a news release that Monday, which had been set as a mandated teacher workday, will now be a makeup day.
Students at Allen Jay Middle, Johnson Street Global Studies and Washington Montessori, which are on an extended-year schedule, do not have to make up the day. Monday remains a mandated teacher workday for those schools.
However, Brooks Global Studies students, who are also on an extended-year schedule, will be in class on Monday. The school will make up all days missed due to bad weather this academic year after getting a late start due to building repair issues, the district said in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.