GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Guilford County Board of Education’s Joint Capital/Facilities Planning Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place in the third floor conference room of the BB&T Building at 201 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
Leaders are set to discuss a proposed $2 billion plan for improving Guilford County Schools facilities and potential strategies to pay for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.