GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Guilford County Board of Education’s Joint Capital/Facilities Planning Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The meeting will take place in the third floor conference room of the BB&T Building at 201 W. Market St. in Greensboro.

Leaders are set to discuss a proposed $2 billion plan for improving Guilford County Schools facilities and potential strategies to pay for it.

