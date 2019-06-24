GREENSBORO — Local pay increases for teachers and bus drivers for the upcoming school year aren't likely based on Guilford County Schools' budget situation, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Monday. And with other school districts ramping up their pay, she's concerned that could hurt the district's ability to compete for those workers.
Separately, statewide raises for teachers and other education staff are likely based on what's under discussion by the legislature.
The original school operating budget approved by the Guilford County Board of Education included $2 million to increase local supplements paid to teachers and $1 million to increase pay for bus drivers.
Last week, however, Guilford County commissioners went with the recommendation of County Manager Mary Lawing, which included a $4 million increase for Guilford County Schools' operating budget, rather than the $10 million increase the school board sought. Contreras hoped to fund the local supplement and driver pay increases with those dollars.
"It looks like we will not be able to provide our teachers with a supplement increase, which is pretty devastating, considering surrounding districts or other large districts are increasing their supplements," she said, pointing to Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved $3.7 million in teacher-salary supplements in the county’s 2019-2020 budget, the equivalent of a 1-cent property tax rate increase, contingent upon the school district providing information about what competing school districts are doing with their supplements.
According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin said Guilford County Schools pays a much higher supplement than WS/FCS for the first 15 years a teacher teaches. However, from year 15 to year 30, WS/FCS pays a higher supplement.
“So if you’re a teacher who wants to make your most money, you go work 15 years in Guilford then come over to Forsyth and work 15 years,” Martin said.
Guilford County Schools also has seen fallout from a bus driver shortage, including parents showing up to board meetings to complain about bus service.
Contreras said they've been short about 50 to 75 bus drivers on any given school day this past year.
"A great many parents feel they need to leave work to make sure their children get to school because of the bus driver shortage," she said, stressing the need for competitive pay.
Since funding levels will be different than what's in the original budget, Contreras and district Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry plan to bring back a revised budget recommendation to the school board later this summer. They are waiting until the state finalizes its budget, which Henry thought that might be as late as August.
Contreras said she expects her recommendation will no longer include the local teaching supplement increase and local bus driver raise.
She plans to include expanded incentive pay, based on reaching student performance goals, for teachers working in schools identified as having low academic performance. The district already promised the incentives, she said.
"Remember we don't get the test scores until this year, so we have to pay them based on the promise from last year," she said. "They went to those schools with that understanding."
Contreras also expects to include $1 million for school nutrition worker raises. That raise would be funded from the school nutrition budget, which is not dependent on state and local aid and is not part of the operating budget.
Contreras' budget recommendations will be subject revision, approval or rejection by the Guilford County Board of Education.
Winston-Salem Journal reporter Fran Daniel contributed to this story.