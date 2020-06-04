GREENSBORO — A photograph of essential workers. A captioned image asking families to make sacrifices for the greater good of the nation.
These are artifacts not just of the country's past, but also its present.
Educators across the country faced a challenging teaching situation this spring when school was moved online due to the health threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
But some also rose to a different challenge: helping their students see the connections between the pandemic they and their families are experiencing and past eras in U.S. history.
"It’s honestly pretty easy to do, and almost irresponsible if we don't," said Lindsay Stephenson, who teaches social studies at the Greensboro College Middle College.
Before moving to online learning, Emilia Catanoso, a social studies teacher at Canterbury School in Greensboro, had been teaching her fifth grade students about ancient civilizations. She switched topics to instead focus on the 1918 pandemic and its connections to what the U.S. and other countries are experiencing today.
Catanoso had her fifth graders check out primary sources from 1918, including a photograph of essential workers. Then she asked them to make their own for the current pandemic, with photographs and journal entries.
"I got a lot of face masks and hand sanitizer," she said of the photos students sent her. There were some other signs of the times as well, like a photo of a flower bed one family dug while all stuck at home together due to the pandemic.
With the journals, she wanted students to be able to compare how they are processing what they are going through with how people in 1918 felt about that epidemic and the quarantines and social distancing measures that came with it.
"Can we learn from decisions that were made?" she asked. "How can we use what we know to be prepared?"
Stephenson, the Middle College teacher, asked students in her "20th Century Civil Liberties" class to look at health disparities for black people in the United States during the pandemic and how the questions people are raising about those disparities relate to civil rights movements and conversations during the 20th century.
For example, does freedom from discrimination from the doctor when a person raises a health concern count as a civil or human right? Both? Neither? Stephenson said her students have different thoughts on what counts as a civil right or human right, just like it's an evolving debate in society. She doesn't have a right or wrong answer in mind for these discussions, but she wants to help them learn to use evidence to make their cases.
Stephenson had just finished a unit of World War II with another group, her AP U.S. History students, when Guilford County Schools transitioned to distance learning.
There was one parallel to the coronavirus situation that stood out, she said.
Both in World II and today, she explained, there was an emphasis on asking people to unite to do their part. Back then, the government was asking people to do everything from rationing food to buying war bonds to support the effort. Today, there's also a homefront in the United States.
"Even if you are not a doctor, you are not a scientist, you can stay home, fighting the fight," Stephenson said.
Yesterday's war propaganda posters, she said, are today's social media memes.
When Stephenson saw an online trend of turning World War II-era propaganda posters into coronavirus public health admonishments, she decided it would make a good project for her students.
One of the original posters read, "he talked ... this happened," and featured a picture of structures on fire, to highlight how "careless talk" at a factory could be picked up by a spy and used against the United States.
Middle College student Madison Conner turned it into, "He coughed ... this happened," with an image of a person on a respirator.
Now, instead of "careless talk" costing lives, it is, as Conner put it, "careless actions."
