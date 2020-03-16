GREENSBORO — GTCC plans to move many classes online next week and has suspended its workforce and continuing education programs for at least two weeks.
GTCC, in an announcement made over the weekend, joins many other area and North Carolina institutions in suspending regular spring semester operations amid the spread of COVID-19.
Guilford County's community college has suspended all in-person curriculum classes this week. Work-based learning classes and clinical instruction also won't be held this week, along with hybrid classes that include both in-person and online components.
Existing online classes will continue as scheduled.
Starting March 23, GTCC will move as many face-to-face classes as possible to an online format.
GTCC's workforce and continuing education classes are suspended from today through March 29. The middle college programs on GTCC's Greensboro, High Point and Jamestown campuses also are closed through March 29.
The college has canceled all college activities with 100 or more participants through March 29.
GTCC in an email to students and employees promised an update on curriculum programs by Friday and an update as to the college's future plans by next Monday.
"As you know, the situation remains fluid and the college continues to monitor changes throughout each day ..." GTCC President Anthony Clark wrote in an email. "The challenge we currently face does not alter our mission and commitment to provide the best academic experience for our students balanced with the health and safety of our campus community."
For more information on GTCC's coronavirus response, visit www.gtcc.edu/coronavirus.php.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.