The former first lady opens the 2019-20 season of the Guilford College Bryan Series with humor and stories about her family.

Justice Stephen Breyer, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and author Colson Whitehead also are on the 2019-20 schedule.

Note: The final lecture in 2019 will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum; 2020 events are scheduled for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. All Bryan Series events start at 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming lectures in the 2019-20 season of the Guilford College Bryan Series:

RBG IS ‘FINE’

Toward the end of Wednesday’s Bryan Series event, moderator Jan Crawford asked: How’s Justice Ginsburg?

Relax, folks, Justice Stephen Breyer said. “She’s fine.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — the court’s oldest and perhaps best-known justice — fell and broke three ribs a year ago, then had part of a lung removed when a scan turned up cancerous nodes. In August, Ginsburg underwent three weeks of radiation to treat a cancerous tumor in her pancreas.

Breyer said he saw his 86-year-old colleague at work Tuesday.

“She’s strong,” Breyer said. “And listen to her! When you listen to her, there’s no problem. … I thought she sounded pretty good.”