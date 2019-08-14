GREENSBORO — Longtime Northwest Guilford athletics director John Hughes announced in an email today that he is stepping down to become assistant principal at Eastern Guilford.
"I am very excited to begin my new career path as a school administrator,"Hughes wrote in the email, "but of course the tough part will be leaving Northwest High where I have called home for more than half of my life."
Among the sports in which Northwest Guilford won state championships during Hughes' tenure were girls basketball and wrestling.
"I would like to thank all the coaches, teachers and administrators who have helped support our mission of education-based athletics at Northwest," Hughes wrote. "Some of us have been together for a very long time, and I treasure the professional relationships and friendships that we have built around this school in the common goal of teaching and coaching our students to the best of our ability."
Hughes said he will begin transitioning to his position at Eastern Guilford this week, and Northwest Principal Ralphi Kitley will post the athletic director's position this week and be seeking a long-term replacement in late August. "In the meantime for an interim basis," Hughes wrote, "Donnie Watkins, Lee Reavis and Tammy Shoemaker will be handling my duties. Mr. Watkins will be the go-to for any parent and administrative issues. Lee Reavis will be the game administrator and handle most of the athletics logistical issues like transportation, scheduling and other athletic department communication. Tammy Shoemaker will be the go-to for any PowerSchool and eligibility issues along with early dismissals."