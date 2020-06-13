Northern’s graduation ceremony was originally scheduled for noon June 5 at the Coliseum’s Special Events Center, and 18-year-old Jayla Harris knew exactly where she would be — right between Amelia Harris and Reagan Harris.
The three friends have been in the same homeroom since middle school. They’re not related, but forever linked by their common last name.
“My friends and I had always talked about sharing graduation, and how we would end up standing together in the graduation line,” Jayla Harris said. “You think about something like that all through middle school and high school years, about finally graduating and wearing all your cords and being with the three (Harrises). At the beginning of all this, it hit me: That wasn’t going to happen. It was kind of a hard thing to handle, you know? But it’s gotten easier.”
For Harris, a self-described creature of habit, finding a routine in quarantine made it easier. Waking at the same time every day. Getting schoolwork done in the first half of the day, freeing up the rest of the day for herself.
Harris has maintained her distance even with the Phase Two reopening.
“I still haven’t seen many of my classmates in person yet. It’s more getting together in online chat rooms,” she said.
“It’s definitely different compared to being around people all day long at school. But I’ve gotten used to it. It’s kind of my new normal. I haven’t spent much time around people my own age, but I’ve spent a lot of time around family. And I’ve gotten used to that fairly easily.”
She’s found contentment with her parents, younger sister and 2-year-old miniature schnauzer. In the evenings, Kinect games among the family are competitive and fun.
And she accepted the idea of a drive-thru graduation this past Wednesday in place of a ceremony she once longed for.
“The graduation ceremony itself is a huge milestone for teenagers everywhere,” Harris said. “It’s a representation of all the hard work you’ve put in through elementary, middle and high school. It is very important, but with all the circumstances considered, I don’t think it would be worth the risk. Think about it: Do you really want to risk someone’s life for a ceremony?”
