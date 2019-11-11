GREENSBORO — District leaders are “very aware” of the challenges faced by seven Guilford County schools recently named as among 69 schools across the state that could possibly face takeover by the state’s Innovative School district within the next four years, according to Akisha Sarfo, the district’s chief performance officer.
“These schools are in some of the poorest parts of our communities, some of our most hyper-segregated communities,” Sarfo said. The seven schools are:
- Wiley Accel/Enrichment
- Ceasar Cone Elementary
- Montlieu Academy of Technology
- Welborn Academy
- Ferndale Middle
- Gillespie Park Elementary
- Vandalia Elementary
None of the schools can be taken over next school year.
Schools wound up on the list by being in the bottom scoring 5% of schools in the state that receive federal Title I funds, which are aimed at helping schools with concentrations of students from low-income families. The rankings are based on school performance scores, which in turn are based largely on students’ results on end-of-course and end-of-grade exams.
Chief of Staff Nora Carr said the rankings rely more heavily upon “achievement,” which is highly correlated with the poverty or wealth of students’ families, than upon “growth,” or the amount students learn in a year. In general, Guilford school leaders have argued that growth scores should play a larger role in the state’s assessment of how schools are doing.
The district, Sarfo said, is improving curriculum and resources for the schools, and five of the seven schools improved their scores from the prior year’s tests, but it wasn’t enough to get them out of the bottom 5% relative to other state schools.
“We are working on it,” she said of the improvement efforts. “Things just take time.”
The Innovative School District was created by the legislature in 2016. The special school district temporarily takes on a small number of schools with low student performance on state tests and then recruits operators to run the schools.
It has, thus far, taken on just one school: Southside Ashpole Elementary in Rowland. Achievement for All Children, a charter organization, has a contract with the state to run the school but has faced questions and concerns from some State Board of Education members following continued poor academic results there.
State department of education staff drew up the list of qualifying schools published last week based on a new law that took effect Monday.
The law put a temporary pause on the induction of new schools into the ISD. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson was among those calling for a pause.
Under the new law, no schools will join the ISD next school year. Following that, the ISD would take on one per year for the next two years and five the year after that.
The law, previously known as Senate Bill 522, also makes some other changes to the ISD procedures, including how schools get selected.
State Sen. Jerry Tillman, R-Randolph, whose district includes a small part of Guilford County, sponsored the new bill.
Tillman said he sponsored the bill in part because he thought districts ought to have longer from first hearing that a school might be selected for the ISD to when schools get drafted. Districts often want to try and improve results at the school to avoid that happening.
Under the previous setup, districts had weeks or months between learning a school was under consideration to become part of the ISD and a vote by the State Board of Education on a recommendation about the school.
“We had complaints that we were putting them in the ISD too quickly,” Tillman said. “We are trying to give them a little more time.”
None of the 2019-20 qualifying schools will be transferred to the ISD in 2020-21, but the designation triggers a requirement that the district report the inclusion to parents by Nov. 15.
Under the new law, the bottom 5% of schools that receive federal Title I funds, minus various types of new schools and alternative schools, first appear on a “qualifying list.”
The lowest scoring qualifying school, based on a score calculated from data for the 2019-20 school year, will become part of the ISD in the 2021-22 school year. The lowest scoring qualifying school, based on a score calculated from data for the 2020-21 school year, will become part of the ISD in the 2022-23 school year.
For the next selections, there’s a multi-year process.
Schools that appear on the qualifying list in 2019-20, and appear in the bottom 5% again in 2020-21 get put on a “watch” list.
If they wind up in the bottom 5% again, they’re on a “warning” list in 2021-22.
In 2022-23, among schools on the list the whole time, the district will select the bottom five for inclusion in 2023-24
Selection is slower, but more automatic than it was under the prior system, when the state ISD superintendent and his staff had leeway in selecting among bottom-performing schools which they thought should be added, and consulting with school boards and communities as part of that determination.
“The reason we took it out is you’ve got to have some objective reason for schools to be in the ISD,” Tillman said. “You’ve got to see what those kids are scoring.”
Tillman said its hard to say yet whether the state has hit on the best way to run selection, but he’s confident enough in what’s in the new law to want to try it out and see how it goes.
He still supports the ISD and thinks it can help improve school achievement in the state.
“The idea is still sound,” he said. “We are just trying to tweak it a little bit.”
