N.C. SCHOOLS

Speech ratings at North Carolina colleges and universities from best (green light) to worst (red light), as measured by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education:

Green light

Appalachian State, Duke, East Carolina, Fayetteville State, N.C. Central, N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, UNCG, UNC-Pembroke, UNC-Wilmington, Western Carolina

Yellow light

Elizabeth City State, N.C. A&T, UNC-Asheville, UNC School of the Arts, Wake Forest University

Red light

Davidson College, Winston-Salem State

Source: Spotlight Database at thefire.org, which rates 471 U.S. colleges and universities. FIRE has rated campus speech regulations at only 19 of N.C.'s 52 public (UNC System) and private (NCICU members) four-year institutions.