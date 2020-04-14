To keep their students and employees socially distant as the coronavirus spreads, area colleges and universities moved nearly all of their classes online last month.
Perhaps not surprisingly, a few other campus activities followed lectures, labs and seminars into the virtual space.
Though college students are now separated by hundreds and even thousands of miles, schools in the region are trying to preserve connections among classmates and to the campus. Bingo night, a performance of “Hamlet” and a 12-hour dance marathon are just a few of the spring semester activities — normally held on campus and in person — that made their way online over the past few weeks.
Here’s a closer look at some of these online events, big and small:
At Elon, ‘Hamlet’Elon University’s spring performance of “Hamlet” was going to be big. A cast and crew of about 50. Elaborate sets and costumes. Four performances over three days in a 575-seat theater on campus.
COVID-19 ended any thoughts of opening night and curtain calls.
“It was really heartbreaking,” said Tommi Aleman, an Elon senior from Winston-Salem who will get her bachelor of fine arts in May.
But what if the show could go on online? What if the actors could do a line-reading of Shakespeare’s classic? What if the video-conferencing platform known as Zoom could bring together Hamlet from Wyoming and Ophelia from Los Angeles and Laertes from South Carolina and King Claudius from his bedroom in Chicago?
On April 4, the same date as the scheduled opening night, Elon’s performance of “Hamlet” was broadcast live on Facebook without a stage or an in-person audience. The play started with a couple of technical hiccups, but things went smoothly after that, said Aleman, one of two student production managers on the show.
The response, she added, has been great: Nearly 3,600 people watched the performance live, and more than 2,000 more have seen it since then. And cast members have heard praise from Elon students and alumni from across the country.
“I am so happy with the way it turned out,” Aleman said.
Swordplay at UNCG
When UNCG moved all instruction online in mid-March, the juniors and seniors in Jim Wren’s Physical Violence for the Stage course had graduated from pushing, slapping, fainting, falling, tumbling and fighting each other without weapons to learning how to use real swords.
This once-a-week class teaches students how to safely fight and fall on stage.
“I’m teaching you how to faint without cracking your knee or bonking your head on the stage floor,” said Wren, a professor in UNCG’s School of Theatre.
So how exactly do students do this virtually? And what do they do for weapons if the real ones are locked away on UNCG’s campus?
Everyone improvised. In Wren’s virtual class, students film themselves attacking and defending in slow motion and at real-time speed. Wren then critiques their grip and their moves. The students are wielding curtain rods and canes as well as toy swords and light sabers borrowed from younger siblings.
Wren calls his class “emergency remote learning” — they’re covering the material safely, but it’s hardly a long-term solution to teaching stage combat.
He said basketball players can dribble and shoot on their own, but the only way to simulate game conditions is to practice as a team. It’s the same thing for actors.
“We’re making do the best we can,” Wren said.
Shakin’ at Wake
Every spring for the past 14 years, Wake Forest University has held a noon-to-midnight dance marathon to raise money for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund.
Planning starts the summer before for an event that draws 1,500 dancers. And this year was going to mark two milestones: It would be the 15th Wake ‘N Shake, and it would be the 50th anniversary of the untimely death from cancer of Brian Piccolo, a Wake Forest football star.
COVID-19 almost meant the cancellation of the university’s largest student-run philanthropic event. But the March 21 event was rescheduled for April 4, and organizers had less than a month to move the whole thing online.
And they did, all 12 hours of it. Students posted videos to Instagram of their best moves. Inspirational messages from cancer survivors and Piccolo’s three daughters were aired throughout. Each hour had a different focus. There was yoga, Zumba and trick shots with rolls of toilet paper.
About 1,500 people watched the final half hour live on Facebook. That’s when the final fundraising tally was revealed: $383,550.29.
“I have been overwhelmed by the amount of response we’ve received,” said Kylie Reed, a Wake Forest senior from Atlanta and one of the event’s three student directors. “Fundraising aside, it was a really important 12 hours for the Wake Forest community to be able to come together.”
Stargazing at HPU
When High Point University opened its new planetarium last fall, officials imagined it would attract field trips from schools all around the area.
But with campus closed, school groups are no longer coming to see the stars. So the director of the Culp Planetarium is bringing stars to the schools.
Brad Barlow, an associate professor of astrophysics at High Point University, and planetarium manager Erin Brady are creating sky shows tailor-made for area schools. The duo is matching panoramic pictures Barlow took of 20 local schools with the planetarium software known as Starry Night.
The result is short YouTube videos — they’ve made five “Cosmic Classroom” episodes so far — that show the stars, planets and constellations as they move through the night skies over Cornerstone Charter, Southwest Elementary and other local schools.
Barlow and Brady narrate the videos, which normally would be projected onto the planetarium’s 50-foot dome.
“We know these are extremely difficult times for K-12 teachers and their students,” Barlow said. “We know that students are missing a connection to their school.”
With these customized videos, he added, “we hope they’re learning some science and feeling a little special because we’re making something for them.”
Bingo, a big deal
Bingo is a big deal at Greensboro College. Once each semester, students begin lining up six hours before the first B-8 or G-55 is called.
And no wonder: More than 100 students vie for prizes such as big-screen TVs, tickets to Carolina Panthers games, videogame consoles and other big-ticket items.
So when Jonathan Hall was looking for activities to help far-flung Greensboro College students fill their hours while the spring semester continued online, bingo was an obvious choice.
Hall, the director of student engagement, created bingo cards with squares representing a recent event or activity at Greensboro College. (One square read: “Waited over 2 hours to get in Bingo.”) Students filled out their cards at home and posted them on Instagram. A random drawing selected one winner on each of four nights last week. Winners got $25 gift cards.
Other virtual activities — an online magic show held March 30 and weekly chapel services streamed live on Facebook every Thursday morning — give students something to do and helps them interact with one another.
“We still want students to have their connections with each other and the college outside of the classroom while we’re apart,” Hall said.
