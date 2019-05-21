CHAPEL HILL — A new survey commissioned by the UNC System says that graduates of North Carolina's public universities seem to be generally satisfied with their college educations.
The survey, released Tuesday at a Board of Governors meeting in Chapel Hill, found that graduates of UNC System schools, compared to other college alumni, say they earn more, are more satisfied with their jobs and are more like to believe their college education was worth the cost.
UNC System graduates also reported borrowing less money to attend college than other groups of alumni and say they're more attached to their alma maters.
In most cases, alumni of North Carolina's 16 public universities reported more overall satisfaction with life after graduation than graduates of private colleges, other public universities and U.S colleges as a whole.
The survey was conducted by Gallup, the national polling firm, from November to February. Gallup reached out to graduates of all 16 UNC System universities who earned a bachelor's degree between 1940 and 2018. It received 77,695 responses by email for a 10 percent response rate.
The UNC System surveyed its alumni for the first time as part of its newest strategic plan, which called for the university system to collect data on how graduates were faring after college.