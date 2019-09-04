Improvements across all tested elementary, middle school grade levels encouraging sign among district results, Guilford superintendent says

GREENSBORO — Overall pass rates on state tests are up slightly in Guilford County Schools, but the district's superintendent sees a more encouraging sign in a pattern in the data.
For the 2018-19 school year, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said, all the tested elementary and middle school grade levels showed improvement in every subject for the end-of-grade exams by this same proficiency measure. Elementary students are tested in reading and math in grades 3-8, and science in fifth and eighth grades.
Contreras said the district has not seen this happen in the nearly decade for which they have comparable data. The district is now chasing a series of goals set by the Board of Education with a strategic plan that Contreras said has especially prompted investment at the elementary and middle school levels.
"When you don't have a well thought out strategy, you see improvement at a couple grade levels; you see it going up and down," she said. "But when you see all grade levels improve in all three subjects, that's a result of the board's strategy."
That alignment could be promising for key academic goals that relate to how students will do in third-grade reading and ninth-grade math in 2022. However, the district did not make progress on narrowing racial achievement gaps, another key goal.
According to information released Wednesday by the state, 55.1% of district test takers scored at or above grade level. That's an improvement from the 54.2% who passed in 2017-18, and slightly below the 55.6% who passed the year before that.
Interim Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley thinks curriculum and professional development are likely factors contributing to the improvement. She said principals and teachers point to the training and coaching for principals as helpful.
She also said the district took advantage of a longstanding state provision that allows some students to retake tests.
This year, the district asked students who barely missed cutoffs on reading and science tests if they would like to come back for three or four days after the end of the school year to review key concepts and then retake the tests.
Oakley said they taught the students through special "project-based" lessons aimed at major, highly-tested topics. Like for science, she said, they might have the students do a project on the weather. Afterward, the students took the test again and many improved their scores. This, she said, likely also helped the proficiency scores.
The district saw slight declines at the high school level in proficiency on end-of-course tests in biology and English 2. The two high school math tests aren't comparable to previous years, according to district leaders.
The district also saw a slight drop — 1 fewer school — in the percent of schools that met or exceeded growth expectations.
Among district schools, 73.5% met or exceeded growth. That means students made a year’s worth or better of expected progress from the previous school year. Growth scores did not include the test retakes, which were only factored into proficiency scores.
Increasing by 50% the number of schools that exceed growth is one of the school board's five main goals.
One school among those that exceeded growth was Fairview Elementary.
Last fall, leaders with the state's innovative school district considered proposing that Fairview be taken away from school district management due to persistent poor academic performance. They ended up not taking over Fairview, which raised its school grade from an F to a D and met its growth goal. The school saw an especially dramatic increase in science.
"This is a win for our community, this is a win for the people of High Point, this is a win for our scholars,” principal Abe Hege said.
District leaders still expect the state's innovative school district to consider taking over some low-performing local schools this year, although the ISD hasn't contacted them about it yet.
Both Contreras and Oakley pointed out that despite gains, the district made no progress on decreasing the overall racial achievement gap in state testing results. That's hardly a side concern: decreasing the achievement gap by seven percentage points is another of the district's five main goals.
"The achievement gap has not closed because everyone increased at about the same level, " Contreras said. "White students improved and African American students improved. To close the achievement gap we would have to double the rate of improvement for African American and Hispanic students. The gap remains the same because everyone is improving. Which is encouraging and discouraging."
2018-19 test scores for schools in North Carolina
|District Name
|School Name
|School Performance Grade
|School Performance Score
|School Achievement Score
|School Growth Score
|School Growth Status
|School Growth Index
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|ABSS Early College at ACC
|A
|88
|90.4
|80.3
|Met
|0.15
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Alexander Wilson Elementary
|C
|63
|59.7
|76.6
|Met
|-0.68
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary
|C
|67
|62.5
|84.0
|Met
|1.62
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Broadview Middle
|F
|34
|28.9
|55.7
|Not Met
|-6.53
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Career and Technical Education Center
|I
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Highland Elementary
|B
|70
|69.3
|73.1
|Met
|-1.37
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|E M Yoder Elementary
|B
|70
|68.2
|75.6
|Met
|-0.87
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Eastern Alamance High
|C
|67
|68.1
|64.5
|Not Met
|-3.09
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Eastlawn Elementary
|D
|44
|37.7
|70.6
|Met
|-1.88
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Edwin M Holt Elementary
|B
|72
|68.1
|87.8
|Exceeded
|3.15
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Elon Elementary
|C
|65
|59.4
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.51
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|B. Everett Jordan Elementary
|D
|50
|45.6
|67.5
|Not Met
|-2.49
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Audrey W. Garrett Elementary
|C
|60
|56.7
|72.8
|Met
|-1.44
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Graham High
|C
|56
|51.3
|75.3
|Met
|-0.93
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Graham Middle
|F
|37
|33.7
|52.3
|Not Met
|-8.59
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Grove Park Elementary
|D
|48
|39.5
|84.0
|Met
|1.62
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Hawfields Middle
|B
|76
|69.9
|100.0
|Exceeded
|13.43
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Harvey R Newlin Elementary
|D
|43
|34.5
|78.7
|Met
|-0.25
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Haw River Elementary
|D
|46
|39.8
|71.5
|Met
|-1.70
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Hillcrest Elementary
|D
|42
|34.9
|72.3
|Met
|-1.53
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Hugh M Cummings High
|C
|59
|53.8
|81.7
|Met
|0.70
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Marvin B Smith Elementary
|C
|66
|68.5
|56.6
|Not Met
|-6.03
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|North Graham Elementary
|D
|52
|45.3
|80.2
|Met
|0.10
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Pleasant Grove Elementary
|D
|54
|50.2
|67.4
|Not Met
|-2.52
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|R Homer Andrews Elementary
|C
|55
|50.0
|76.0
|Met
|-0.79
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Ray Street Academy
|ALT
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|South Graham Elementary
|D
|51
|46.4
|71.3
|Met
|-1.74
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|South Mebane Elementary
|B
|75
|71.2
|90.3
|Exceeded
|4.19
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Southern Alamance High
|C
|69
|67.7
|72.8
|Met
|-1.43
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Southern Alamance Middle
|C
|69
|63.4
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.69
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Sylvan Elementary
|D
|53
|45.5
|83.6
|Met
|1.47
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Turrentine Middle
|D
|46
|43.7
|56.8
|Not Met
|-5.92
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Walter M Williams High
|B
|75
|69.7
|96.2
|Exceeded
|7.77
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Western Alamance High
|C
|69
|69.8
|65.9
|Not Met
|-2.82
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Western Alamance Middle
|C
|67
|64.3
|77.7
|Met
|-0.45
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Woodlawn Middle
|C
|68
|66.5
|75.1
|Met
|-0.97
|Alexander County Schools
|Alexander Central High
|B
|70
|69.3
|72.4
|Met
|-1.51
|Alexander County Schools
|Alexander Early College
|A
|87
|87.2
|84.5
|Met
|1.82
|Alexander County Schools
|Bethlehem Elementary
|B
|70
|66.6
|83.2
|Met
|1.28
|Alexander County Schools
|East Alexander Middle
|C
|63
|60.7
|71.8
|Met
|-1.64
|Alexander County Schools
|Ellendale Elementary
|B
|71
|69.0
|77.2
|Met
|-0.56
|Alexander County Schools
|Hiddenite Elementary
|C
|62
|56.0
|84.7
|Met
|1.90
|Alexander County Schools
|Stony Point Elementary
|C
|67
|63.5
|81.1
|Met
|0.46
|Alexander County Schools
|Sugar Loaf Elementary
|B
|71
|72.5
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.71
|Alexander County Schools
|Taylorsville Elementary
|B
|77
|75.6
|83.2
|Met
|1.28
|Alexander County Schools
|West Alexander Middle
|B
|74
|70.3
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.59
|Alexander County Schools
|Wittenburg Elementary
|B
|72
|71.2
|73.6
|Met
|-1.28
|Alleghany County Schools
|Alleghany High
|B
|71
|71.6
|70.2
|Met
|-1.96
|Alleghany County Schools
|Glade Creek Elementary
|B
|71
|66.8
|89.1
|Exceeded
|3.66
|Alleghany County Schools
|Piney Creek Elementary
|B
|81
|79.0
|86.9
|Exceeded
|2.77
|Alleghany County Schools
|Sparta Elementary
|C
|58
|54.9
|72.8
|Met
|-1.43
|Anson County Schools
|Anson Co. Early College High
|B
|73
|70.8
|81.3
|Met
|0.55
|Anson County Schools
|Anson Academy
|ALT
|Anson County Schools
|Anson High School
|D
|51
|49.2
|57.9
|Not Met
|-5.26
|Anson County Schools
|Ansonville Elementary
|B
|71
|67.5
|83.3
|Met
|1.34
|Anson County Schools
|Anson Middle
|D
|42
|39.6
|52.4
|Not Met
|-8.53
|Anson County Schools
|Wadesboro Primary
|F
|37
|24.4
|87.2
|Exceeded
|2.88
|Anson County Schools
|Lilesville Elementary
|C
|65
|58.4
|90.4
|Exceeded
|4.25
|Anson County Schools
|Morven Elementary
|D
|47
|38.3
|81.5
|Met
|0.63
|Anson County Schools
|Peachland-Polkton Elem
|B
|79
|78.2
|84.3
|Met
|1.75
|Anson County Schools
|Wadesboro Elementary
|F
|37
|29.1
|69.7
|Not Met
|-2.06
|Ashe County Schools
|Ashe County High
|C
|64
|66.8
|51.5
|Not Met
|-9.07
|Ashe County Schools
|Ashe County Early College High
|A
|88
|95.0
|61.7
|Not Met
|-3.65
|Ashe County Schools
|Ashe County Middle
|B
|77
|75.9
|81.9
|Met
|0.77
|Ashe County Schools
|Blue Ridge Elementary
|B
|77
|73.9
|88.3
|Exceeded
|3.32
|Ashe County Schools
|Mountain View Elementary
|B
|76
|71.8
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.21
|Ashe County Schools
|Westwood Elementary
|B
|74
|70.3
|89.7
|Exceeded
|3.88
|Avery County Schools
|Avery County High
|B
|70
|70.3
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.71
|Avery County Schools
|Banner Elk Elementary
|B
|72
|68.4
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.19
|Avery County Schools
|Cranberry Middle
|B
|80
|79.1
|84.9
|Met
|1.98
|Avery County Schools
|Crossnore Elementary
|C
|63
|58.9
|81.1
|Met
|0.44
|Avery County Schools
|Avery Middle
|B
|77
|72.8
|95.1
|Exceeded
|7.06
|Avery County Schools
|Freedom Trail Elementary
|B
|70
|64.6
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.22
|Avery County Schools
|Newland Elementary
|C
|67
|60.2
|91.9
|Exceeded
|5.16
|Avery County Schools
|Riverside Elementary
|C
|60
|52.6
|88.4
|Exceeded
|3.37
|Avery County Schools
|Blue Ridge Academy
|ALT
|Avery County Schools
|Avery High STEM Academy
|A
|97
|97.0
|Avery County Schools
|Avery High Viking Academy
|F
|23
|10.5
|71.5
|Met
|-1.70
|Beaufort County Schools
|Eastern Elementary
|C
|59
|Beaufort County Schools
|Bath Elementary
|C
|67
|69.2
|58.8
|Not Met
|-4.71
|Beaufort County Schools
|B C Ed Tech Center
|ALT
|Beaufort County Schools
|Beaufort Co Early College High
|A
|96
|97.5
|91.1
|Exceeded
|4.67
|Beaufort County Schools
|Chocowinity Middle
|C
|57
|57.3
|56.9
|Not Met
|-5.82
|Beaufort County Schools
|Chocowinity Primary
|B
|70
|69.8
|69.4
|Not Met
|-2.12
|Beaufort County Schools
|John C Tayloe Elementary
|C
|59
|51.2
|90.0
|Exceeded
|4.01
|Beaufort County Schools
|John Small Elementary
|C
|56
|55.0
|58.1
|Not Met
|-5.14
|Beaufort County Schools
|Northeast Elementary
|C
|57
|50.8
|80.0
|Met
|0.03
|Beaufort County Schools
|Northside High
|C
|63
|61.1
|71.6
|Met
|-1.68
|Beaufort County Schools
|P S Jones Middle
|C
|55
|52.2
|67.1
|Not Met
|-2.58
|Beaufort County Schools
|Southside High
|C
|67
|65.3
|74.6
|Met
|-1.08
|Beaufort County Schools
|S W Snowden Elementary
|C
|57
|49.4
|84.9
|Met
|1.99
|Beaufort County Schools
|Washington High
|C
|59
|57.7
|64.7
|Not Met
|-3.05
|Bertie County Schools
|Bertie Early College High
|A
|88
|87.5
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.48
|Bertie County Schools
|Bertie High
|D
|50
|47.5
|59.4
|Not Met
|-4.31
|Bertie County Schools
|Bertie Middle
|D
|50
|48.6
|56.5
|Not Met
|-6.08
|Bertie County Schools
|Aulander Elementary
|C
|59
|53.1
|83.2
|Met
|1.30
|Bertie County Schools
|West Bertie Elementary
|D
|54
|47.3
|80.9
|Met
|0.38
|Bertie County Schools
|Colerain Elementary
|C
|60
|53.5
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.50
|Bertie County Schools
|Windsor Elementary
|C
|59
|52.0
|85.9
|Exceeded
|2.39
|Bladen County Schools
|Bladenboro Middle
|C
|58
|54.0
|74.9
|Met
|-1.01
|Bladen County Schools
|Bladenboro Primary
|C
|59
|56.3
|68.0
|Not Met
|-2.39
|Bladen County Schools
|Bladen Lakes Primary
|D
|54
|47.3
|80.6
|Met
|0.27
|Bladen County Schools
|Clarkton School of Discovery
|C
|59
|58.2
|60.5
|Not Met
|-3.90
|Bladen County Schools
|Dublin Primary
|D
|48
|41.1
|73.5
|Met
|-1.30
|Bladen County Schools
|East Arcadia Elementary
|D
|47
|37.0
|84.8
|Met
|1.92
|Bladen County Schools
|East Bladen High
|C
|67
|64.4
|78.1
|Met
|-0.37
|Bladen County Schools
|Elizabethtown Middle
|D
|49
|47.0
|57.8
|Not Met
|-5.32
|Bladen County Schools
|Elizabethtown Primary
|C
|56
|49.4
|81.4
|Met
|0.57
|Bladen County Schools
|Plain View Primary
|D
|50
|43.2
|78.7
|Met
|-0.25
|Bladen County Schools
|Tar Heel Middle
|D
|49
|45.8
|62.8
|Not Met
|-3.44
|Bladen County Schools
|West Bladen High
|C
|67
|64.4
|77.0
|Met
|-0.60
|Bladen County Schools
|Bladen Early College
|C
|58
|54.5
|71.2
|Met
|-1.75
|Brunswick County Schools
|Belville Elementary
|B
|70
|66.5
|83.0
|Met
|1.23
|Brunswick County Schools
|Bolivia Elementary
|B
|73
|69.3
|90.2
|Exceeded
|4.14
|Brunswick County Schools
|Brunswick County Early College
|A
|98
|99.1
|92.2
|Exceeded
|5.32
|Brunswick County Schools
|The COAST
|ALT
|Brunswick County Schools
|Cedar Grove Middle
|C
|60
|53.7
|87.3
|Exceeded
|2.92
|Brunswick County Schools
|Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary
|C
|55
|53.2
|61.8
|Not Met
|-3.64
|Brunswick County Schools
|Leland Middle
|D
|54
|54.4
|51.8
|Not Met
|-8.88
|Brunswick County Schools
|Lincoln Elementary
|C
|57
|49.2
|87.4
|Exceeded
|2.98
|Brunswick County Schools
|North Brunswick High
|B
|73
|70.0
|84.6
|Met
|1.84
|Brunswick County Schools
|Shallotte Middle
|C
|67
|63.6
|78.3
|Met
|-0.34
|Brunswick County Schools
|South Brunswick High
|B
|73
|71.8
|75.8
|Met
|-0.83
|Brunswick County Schools
|South Brunswick Middle
|C
|63
|57.6
|82.7
|Met
|1.08
|Brunswick County Schools
|Southport Elementary
|C
|68
|63.3
|84.9
|Met
|1.99
|Brunswick County Schools
|Supply Elementary
|D
|52
|48.6
|67.7
|Not Met
|-2.45
|Brunswick County Schools
|Town Creek Elementary
|B
|76
|73.1
|87.7
|Exceeded
|3.10
|Brunswick County Schools
|Union Elementary
|A
|88
|87.0
|90.4
|Exceeded
|4.28
|Brunswick County Schools
|Virginia Williamson Elem
|C
|61
|57.6
|72.9
|Met
|-1.42
|Brunswick County Schools
|Waccamaw
|C
|65
|59.9
|83.8
|Met
|1.54
|Brunswick County Schools
|West Brunswick High
|C
|67
|68.2
|60.7
|Not Met
|-3.85
|Buncombe County Schools
|Community High School
|ALT
|Buncombe County Schools
|Reynolds High
|B
|80
|77.8
|88.1
|Exceeded
|3.26
|Buncombe County Schools
|Reynolds Middle
|C
|66
|63.2
|79.5
|Met
|-0.09
|Buncombe County Schools
|Barnardsville Elementary
|C
|59
|56.2
|69.5
|Not Met
|-2.09
|Buncombe County Schools
|Black Mountain Elementary
|C
|69
|66.7
|79.3
|Met
|-0.14
|Buncombe County Schools
|Black Mountain Primary
|C
|65
|62.8
|72.6
|Met
|-1.47
|Buncombe County Schools
|Early College
|B
|83
|84.1
|80.7
|Met
|0.31
|Buncombe County Schools
|Middle College
|A
|87
|86.9
|Buncombe County Schools
|Candler Elementary
|C
|55
|50.9
|70.3
|Met
|-1.94
|Buncombe County Schools
|Cane Creek Middle
|B
|73
|74.2
|70.3
|Met
|-1.93
|Buncombe County Schools
|Bell Elementary
|C
|65
|62.0
|78.2
|Met
|-0.35
|Buncombe County Schools
|Owen High
|B
|79
|75.2
|94.3
|Exceeded
|6.60
|Buncombe County Schools
|Owen Middle
|C
|63
|61.5
|67.7
|Not Met
|-2.45
|Buncombe County Schools
|Erwin High
|C
|67
|62.7
|83.2
|Met
|1.28
|Buncombe County Schools
|Erwin Middle
|D
|51
|49.4
|57.1
|Not Met
|-5.71
|Buncombe County Schools
|Emma Elementary
|C
|56
|49.2
|82.9
|Met
|1.18
|Buncombe County Schools
|Enka High
|B
|82
|77.5
|100.0
|Exceeded
|12.61
|Buncombe County Schools
|Fairview Elementary
|B
|73
|69.9
|84.6
|Met
|1.86
|Buncombe County Schools
|Glen Arden Elementary
|B
|75
|79.1
|59.2
|Not Met
|-4.46
|Buncombe County Schools
|Haw Creek Elementary
|B
|70
|67.1
|83.1
|Met
|1.26
|Buncombe County Schools
|Hominy Valley Elementary
|B
|73
|70.9
|81.5
|Met
|0.60
|Buncombe County Schools
|Johnston Elementary
|F
|38
|30.7
|67.9
|Not Met
|-2.41
|Buncombe County Schools
|Leicester Elementary
|C
|66
|61.0
|84.5
|Met
|1.81
|Buncombe County Schools
|North Buncombe Elementary
|C
|69
|64.2
|86.4
|Exceeded
|2.56
|Buncombe County Schools
|North Buncombe High
|B
|72
|73.7
|63.9
|Not Met
|-3.22
|Buncombe County Schools
|North Buncombe Middle
|B
|75
|71.9
|85.9
|Exceeded
|2.36
|Buncombe County Schools
|North Windy Ridge Intermediate
|B
|79
|74.1
|100.0
|Exceeded
|10.68
|Buncombe County Schools
|Oakley Elementary
|D
|49
|44.4
|68.1
|Not Met
|-2.38
|Buncombe County Schools
|Pisgah Elementary
|B
|73
|70.9
|80.5
|Met
|0.23
|Buncombe County Schools
|Enka Middle
|C
|61
|60.4
|64.7
|Not Met
|-3.06
|Buncombe County Schools
|Sand Hill-Venable Elem
|C
|61
|58.5
|71.6
|Met
|-1.68
|Buncombe County Schools
|Avery's Creek Elementary
|D
|53
|48.3
|72.3
|Met
|-1.54
|Buncombe County Schools
|Williams Elementary
|C
|57
|52.6
|74.9
|Met
|-1.02
|Buncombe County Schools
|Roberson High
|B
|75
|74.8
|75.1
|Met
|-0.97
|Buncombe County Schools
|Valley Springs Middle
|C
|66
|63.4
|76.3
|Met
|-0.74
|Buncombe County Schools
|Estes Elementary
|C
|67
|63.4
|82.5
|Met
|1.02
|Buncombe County Schools
|Enka Intermediate
|C
|64
|61.1
|73.6
|Met
|-1.27
|Buncombe County Schools
|Weaverville Elementary
|B
|75
|74.6
|77.8
|Met
|-0.43
|Buncombe County Schools
|Weaverville Primary
|B
|75
|Buncombe County Schools
|West Buncombe Elementary
|B
|74
|69.8
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.59
|Buncombe County Schools
|Woodfin Elementary
|C
|62
|56.4
|83.6
|Met
|1.46
|Buncombe County Schools
|Koontz Intermediate
|C
|61
|59.9
|64.9
|Not Met
|-3.01
|Buncombe County Schools
|Eblen Intermediate
|C
|63
|56.9
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.13
|Buncombe County Schools
|Nesbitt Discovery Academy
|A
|99
|99.7
|93.7
|Exceeded
|6.23
|Asheville City Schools
|Asheville High
|B
|71
|74.1
|59.6
|Not Met
|-4.24
|Asheville City Schools
|Hall Fletcher Elementary
|C
|55
|52.8
|65.0
|Not Met
|-2.99
|Asheville City Schools
|Isaac Dickson Elementary
|B
|73
|72.8
|74.6
|Met
|-1.08
|Asheville City Schools
|Asheville Primary
|I
|Asheville City Schools
|Claxton Elementary
|C
|68
|65.7
|74.8
|Met
|-1.04
|Asheville City Schools
|Ira B Jones Elementary
|B
|73
|70.3
|84.0
|Met
|1.62
|Asheville City Schools
|Asheville Middle
|C
|64
|62.8
|66.7
|Not Met
|-2.65
|Asheville City Schools
|Vance Elementary
|B
|71
|69.8
|76.6
|Met
|-0.67
|Asheville City Schools
|Montford North Star Academy
|B
|73
|68.6
|92.7
|Exceeded
|5.63
|Asheville City Schools
|School of Inquiry and Life Sciences
|A
|85
|85.5
|82.7
|Met
|1.09
|Burke County Schools
|Hallyburton Academy
|ALT
|Burke County Schools
|Burke Middle College
|A
|99
|99.0
|Burke County Schools
|Drexel Elementary
|B
|79
|75.1
|95.5
|Exceeded
|7.33
|Burke County Schools
|East Burke High
|B
|73
|74.3
|67.5
|Not Met
|-2.49
|Burke County Schools
|East Burke Middle
|B
|70
|66.3
|84.7
|Met
|1.88
|Burke County Schools
|Forest Hill Elementary
|C
|64
|58.7
|84.0
|Met
|1.62
|Burke County Schools
|Freedom High
|B
|74
|70.8
|86.8
|Exceeded
|2.75
|Burke County Schools
|George Hildebrand Elementary
|B
|70
|65.8
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.01
|Burke County Schools
|Glen Alpine Elementary
|C
|68
|64.1
|82.2
|Met
|0.88
|Burke County Schools
|Heritage Middle
|B
|74
|71.6
|84.5
|Met
|1.82
|Burke County Schools
|Hildebran Elementary
|C
|66
|62.4
|82.6
|Met
|1.04
|Burke County Schools
|Hillcrest Elementary
|C
|63
|55.9
|92.1
|Exceeded
|5.26
|Burke County Schools
|Icard Elementary
|B
|75
|72.9
|81.9
|Met
|0.78
|Burke County Schools
|Jimmy C Draughn High School
|B
|74
|75.5
|66.9
|Not Met
|-2.61
|Burke County Schools
|Liberty Middle
|B
|71
|67.5
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.14
|Burke County Schools
|North Liberty
|ALT
|Burke County Schools
|Mountain View Elementary
|D
|53
|49.6
|67.2
|Not Met
|-2.55
|Burke County Schools
|Mull Elementary
|C
|64
|58.5
|84.8
|Met
|1.92
|Burke County Schools
|Oak Hill Elementary
|C
|64
|58.8
|84.2
|Met
|1.71
|Burke County Schools
|Ray Childers Elementary
|C
|67
|64.8
|73.5
|Met
|-1.29
|Burke County Schools
|Robert L. Patton High School
|B
|81
|78.1
|90.4
|Exceeded
|4.26
|Burke County Schools
|Salem Elementary
|B
|75
|72.5
|82.8
|Met
|1.14
|Burke County Schools
|Table Rock Middle
|C
|68
|63.6
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.28
|Burke County Schools
|Valdese Elementary
|B
|72
|72.8
|68.3
|Not Met
|-2.34
|Burke County Schools
|W A Young Elementary
|C
|57
|53.1
|73.6
|Met
|-1.27
|Burke County Schools
|Walter R Johnson Middle
|C
|60
|54.0
|82.0
|Met
|0.81
|Cabarrus County Schools
|A T Allen Elementary
|C
|68
|63.1
|90.0
|Exceeded
|4.05
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Cox Mill High School
|A
|87
|86.7
|90.0
|Exceeded
|4.01
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Bethel Elementary
|C
|69
|62.9
|93.2
|Exceeded
|5.95
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Beverly Hills Elementary
|C
|68
|61.8
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.25
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Central Cabarrus High
|B
|73
|68.9
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.68
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Coltrane-Webb Elementary
|C
|68
|63.3
|84.7
|Met
|1.90
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Harrisburg Elementary
|B
|80
|79.8
|81.8
|Met
|0.75
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Concord Middle
|D
|47
|39.4
|76.5
|Met
|-0.70
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Concord High
|B
|70
|64.9
|92.5
|Exceeded
|5.53
|Cabarrus County Schools
|J N Fries Magnet School
|B
|79
|78.1
|83.2
|Met
|1.30
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Jay M Robinson High
|C
|66
|65.9
|68.2
|Not Met
|-2.35
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Cabarrus Co Opportunity School
|ALT
|Cabarrus County Schools
|C C Griffin Middle
|C
|65
|58.7
|87.9
|Exceeded
|3.16
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Cox Mill Elementary
|A
|87
|86.8
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.71
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Harris Road Middle
|A
|87
|83.4
|100.0
|Exceeded
|12.99
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Carl A Furr Elementary
|C
|69
|64.3
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.49
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Mount Pleasant Elementary
|B
|72
|66.6
|93.2
|Exceeded
|5.97
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Mount Pleasant Middle
|B
|73
|70.0
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.15
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Mount Pleasant High
|C
|68
|70.3
|61.2
|Not Met
|-3.76
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Charles E Boger Elementary
|B
|71
|66.8
|89.4
|Exceeded
|3.78
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Northwest Cabarrus High
|B
|78
|73.0
|97.9
|Exceeded
|8.75
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Northwest Cabarrus Middle
|C
|68
|61.4
|94.2
|Exceeded
|6.57
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Royal Oaks Elementary
|D
|47
|39.6
|78.2
|Met
|-0.35
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Rocky River Elementary
|D
|54
|46.1
|84.0
|Met
|1.60
|Cabarrus County Schools
|R Brown McAllister Elementary
|B
|73
|67.3
|93.5
|Exceeded
|6.14
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Pitts School Road Elementary
|C
|69
|66.9
|77.3
|Met
|-0.54
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Hickory Ridge High
|B
|81
|80.0
|82.5
|Met
|1.02
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Performance Learning Center
|ALT
|Cabarrus County Schools
|W R Odell Primary
|A
|87
|Cabarrus County Schools
|W R Odell Elementary
|A
|87
|83.6
|100.0
|Exceeded
|10.67
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Weddington Hills Elementary
|B
|70
|65.2
|91.4
|Exceeded
|4.88
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Winecoff Elementary
|D
|54
|47.6
|77.9
|Met
|-0.41
|Cabarrus County Schools
|W M Irvin Elementary
|C
|55
|45.4
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.22
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Wolf Meadow Elementary
|C
|61
|53.5
|90.2
|Exceeded
|4.12
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Patriots Elementary
|B
|78
|73.5
|94.2
|Exceeded
|6.54
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Hickory Ridge Middle
|A
|87
|83.5
|100.0
|Exceeded
|14.37
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Cabarrus Early College of Technology
|B
|80
|81.2
|75.6
|Met
|-0.87
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early Coll
|A
|91
|92.5
|83.2
|Met
|1.30
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Harold E. Winkler Middle
|B
|74
|67.5
|100.0
|Exceeded
|14.22
|Kannapolis City Schools
|A L Brown High
|C
|55
|55.4
|53.2
|Not Met
|-8.05
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Forest Park Elementary
|C
|63
|59.6
|78.5
|Met
|-0.29
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Fred L Wilson Elementary
|C
|58
|52.3
|82.4
|Met
|0.98
|Kannapolis City Schools
|GW Carver Elementary
|D
|53
|46.8
|76.0
|Met
|-0.79
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Jackson Park Elementary
|C
|59
|50.6
|93.0
|Exceeded
|5.84
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Kannapolis Middle
|D
|50
|47.6
|60.8
|Not Met
|-3.84
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Shady Brook Elementary
|C
|55
|48.7
|78.2
|Met
|-0.36
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Woodrow Wilson Elementary
|D
|54
|47.4
|81.5
|Met
|0.61
|Caldwell County Schools
|Baton Elementary
|C
|65
|65.8
|64.1
|Not Met
|-3.18
|Caldwell County Schools
|Caldwell Career Cen Mid. Coll.
|A
|85
|87.2
|76.1
|Met
|-0.78
|Caldwell County Schools
|Gateway School
|ALT
|Caldwell County Schools
|Horizons Elementary
|ALT
|Caldwell County Schools
|Collettsville School
|B
|74
|72.0
|80.7
|Met
|0.30
|Caldwell County Schools
|Caldwell Early College
|A
|93
|94.8
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.17
|Caldwell County Schools
|Davenport A+ School
|C
|59
|54.1
|80.3
|Met
|0.14
|Caldwell County Schools
|Dudley Shoals Elementary
|C
|65
|61.0
|81.5
|Met
|0.62
|Caldwell County Schools
|Gamewell Elementary
|C
|60
|54.9
|79.5
|Met
|-0.10
|Caldwell County Schools
|Gamewell Middle
|C
|56
|51.0
|75.4
|Met
|-0.92
|Caldwell County Schools
|Granite Falls Middle
|C
|62
|64.0
|55.7
|Not Met
|-6.53
|Caldwell County Schools
|Granite Falls Elementary
|C
|69
|69.9
|66.1
|Not Met
|-2.77
|Caldwell County Schools
|Happy Valley Elementary
|C
|61
|58.4
|72.2
|Met
|-1.55
|Caldwell County Schools
|Hibriten High
|B
|72
|68.9
|82.5
|Met
|1.01
|Caldwell County Schools
|Hudson Elementary
|B
|74
|70.0
|91.5
|Exceeded
|4.95
|Caldwell County Schools
|Hudson Middle
|C
|67
|65.4
|73.9
|Met
|-1.22
|Caldwell County Schools
|Kings Creek Elementary
|C
|65
|64.2
|69.4
|Not Met
|-2.11
|Caldwell County Schools
|William Lenoir Middle
|C
|66
|61.4
|84.5
|Met
|1.80
|Caldwell County Schools
|Lower Creek Elementary
|B
|71
|70.6
|72.4
|Met
|-1.51
|Caldwell County Schools
|Oak Hill Elementary
|C
|63
|59.8
|77.7
|Met
|-0.46
|Caldwell County Schools
|Sawmills Elementary
|C
|69
|65.8
|80.7
|Met
|0.31
|Caldwell County Schools
|South Caldwell High
|C
|69
|70.1
|65.3
|Not Met
|-2.93
|Caldwell County Schools
|Valmead Elementary
|D
|42
|Caldwell County Schools
|West Caldwell High
|C
|65
|61.6
|81.0
|Met
|0.43
|Caldwell County Schools
|West Lenoir Elementary
|D
|42
|35.1
|70.9
|Met
|-1.81
|Caldwell County Schools
|Whitnel Elementary
|C
|56
|51.7
|71.4
|Met
|-1.72
|Camden County Schools
|Camden County High
|B
|75
|74.0
|76.6
|Met
|-0.68
|Camden County Schools
|Grandy Primary
|B
|84
|86.5
|75.9
|Met
|-0.81
|Camden County Schools
|Camden Intermediate
|C
|68
|70.3
|60.7
|Not Met
|-3.86
|Camden County Schools
|Camden Middle
|B
|71
|68.8
|80.5
|Met
|0.22
|Camden County Schools
|Camden Early College High
|B
|79
|79.0
|80.2
|Met
|0.11
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Atlantic Elementary
|B
|73
|70.0
|84.7
|Met
|1.90
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Bogue Sound Elementary
|B
|72
|71.0
|77.9
|Met
|-0.42
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Beaufort Elementary
|B
|72
|69.1
|81.8
|Met
|0.72
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Bridges School
|ALT
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Beaufort Middle
|B
|72
|68.5
|85.2
|Exceeded
|2.09
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Broad Creek Middle
|B
|81
|79.0
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.58
|Carteret County Public Schools
|East Carteret High
|A
|85
|81.7
|98.4
|Exceeded
|9.07
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Croatan High
|A
|87
|84.8
|94.2
|Exceeded
|6.52
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Harkers Island Elementary
|B
|83
|82.6
|85.9
|Exceeded
|2.39
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Morehead Elem at Camp Glenn
|B
|73
|70.6
|81.5
|Met
|0.60
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Morehead City Middle
|B
|79
|75.4
|91.1
|Exceeded
|4.67
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Morehead City Primary
|B
|81
|78.6
|90.2
|Exceeded
|4.12
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Newport Elementary
|C
|64
|63.5
|64.5
|Not Met
|-3.10
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Newport Middle
|B
|80
|76.5
|91.5
|Exceeded
|4.92
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary
|C
|69
|69.4
|68.2
|Not Met
|-2.35
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Marine Sci. & Tech. Early College HS
|A
|87
|88.1
|84.7
|Met
|1.88
|Carteret County Public Schools
|West Carteret High
|B
|84
|80.4
|97.4
|Exceeded
|8.48
|Carteret County Public Schools
|White Oak Elementary
|B
|76
|74.5
|80.4
|Met
|0.16
|Caswell County Schools
|Bartlett Yancey High
|C
|55
|54.4
|59.3
|Not Met
|-4.40
|Caswell County Schools
|North Elementary
|C
|65
|64.2
|70.6
|Met
|-1.87
|Caswell County Schools
|N L Dillard Middle
|D
|45
|41.4
|61.6
|Not Met
|-3.68
|Caswell County Schools
|Oakwood Elementary
|C
|57
|50.5
|85.2
|Exceeded
|2.09
|Caswell County Schools
|South Elementary
|C
|61
|54.8
|83.7
|Met
|1.48
|Caswell County Schools
|Stoney Creek Elementary
|D
|50
|43.4
|75.6
|Met
|-0.88
|Catawba County Schools
|Harry M Arndt Middle
|B
|71
|67.5
|83.8
|Met
|1.52
|Catawba County Schools
|Balls Creek Elementary
|B
|71
|68.9
|80.8
|Met
|0.35
|Catawba County Schools
|Bandys High
|B
|80
|76.1
|93.6
|Exceeded
|6.21
|Catawba County Schools
|Banoak Elementary
|C
|64
|59.0
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.13
|Catawba County Schools
|Blackburn Elementary
|C
|66
|63.6
|75.2
|Met
|-0.96
|Catawba County Schools
|Bunker Hill High
|C
|66
|64.9
|68.5
|Not Met
|-2.29
|Catawba County Schools
|Catawba Rosenwald Education Center
|ALT
|Catawba County Schools
|Catawba Elementary School
|C
|60
|54.3
|83.0
|Met
|1.22
|Catawba County Schools
|Challenger Early College High
|A
|94
|97.0
|84.3
|Met
|1.74
|Catawba County Schools
|Charles H Tuttle Elementary
|C
|69
|65.0
|82.9
|Met
|1.17
|Catawba County Schools
|Claremont Elementary
|C
|62
|56.0
|83.9
|Met
|1.56
|Catawba County Schools
|Clyde Campbell Elementary
|C
|65
|63.5
|71.2
|Met
|-1.75
|Catawba County Schools
|Fred T Foard High
|B
|80
|77.7
|88.2
|Exceeded
|3.29
|Catawba County Schools
|Jacobs Fork Middle
|B
|73
|70.2
|82.8
|Met
|1.13
|Catawba County Schools
|Lyle Creek Elementary
|C
|60
|54.5
|82.5
|Met
|1.00
|Catawba County Schools
|Maiden Elementary
|C
|68
|62.1
|93.0
|Exceeded
|5.80
|Catawba County Schools
|Maiden Middle School
|C
|63
|63.0
|61.8
|Not Met
|-3.63
|Catawba County Schools
|Maiden High
|B
|72
|69.7
|81.1
|Met
|0.46
|Catawba County Schools
|Mill Creek Middle
|C
|69
|67.4
|75.8
|Met
|-0.83
|Catawba County Schools
|Mountain View Elementary
|B
|80
|78.7
|86.3
|Exceeded
|2.54
|Catawba County Schools
|Oxford Elementary
|C
|61
|56.8
|80.0
|Met
|0.00
|Catawba County Schools
|River Bend Middle
|C
|63
|58.4
|81.7
|Met
|0.71
|Catawba County Schools
|Sherrills Ford Elementary
|B
|80
|77.1
|91.0
|Exceeded
|4.62
|Catawba County Schools
|Saint Stephens Elementary
|C
|63
|55.3
|92.6
|Exceeded
|5.60
|Catawba County Schools
|Saint Stephens High
|B
|73
|70.1
|84.6
|Met
|1.86
|Catawba County Schools
|Snow Creek Elementary
|B
|72
|68.4
|88.6
|Exceeded
|3.44
|Catawba County Schools
|Startown Elementary
|B
|71
|70.2
|74.8
|Met
|-1.04
|Catawba County Schools
|Webb A Murray Elementary
|C
|61
|55.7
|83.3
|Met
|1.32
|Hickory City Schools
|Northview Middle
|C
|66
|60.7
|84.7
|Met
|1.91
|Hickory City Schools
|Grandview Middle
|C
|55
|54.4
|55.4
|Not Met
|-6.75
|Hickory City Schools
|Hickory Career Arts Magnet High School
|C
|60
|53.9
|82.6
|Met
|1.05
|Hickory City Schools
|Hickory High
|C
|65
|66.1
|62.9
|Not Met
|-3.42
|Hickory City Schools
|W M Jenkins Elementary
|C
|60
|60.5
|58.1
|Not Met
|-5.13
|Hickory City Schools
|Longview Elementary
|B
|71
|65.8
|90.9
|Exceeded
|4.55
|Hickory City Schools
|Oakwood Elementary
|C
|64
|65.2
|60.4
|Not Met
|-3.92
|Hickory City Schools
|Southwest Primary
|B
|71
|Hickory City Schools
|Viewmont Elementary
|C
|60
|58.9
|63.5
|Not Met
|-3.30
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Conover Special Education
|ALT
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Newton-Conover High
|B
|71
|67.9
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.02
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Newton-Conover Middle
|C
|57
|57.5
|54.9
|Not Met
|-7.02
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Shuford Elementary
|B
|79
|77.6
|86.8
|Exceeded
|2.72
|Newton Conover City Schools
|South Newton Elementary
|C
|63
|56.9
|89.7
|Exceeded
|3.89
|Newton Conover City Schools
|North Newton Elementary
|D
|50
|47.4
|59.7
|Not Met
|-4.13
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Discovery High School
|A
|92
|95.5
|76.8
|Met
|-0.64
|Chatham County Schools
|Bennett School
|B
|72
|73.5
|64.9
|Not Met
|-3.02
|Chatham County Schools
|Bonlee School
|C
|68
|65.0
|81.1
|Met
|0.46
|Chatham County Schools
|SAGE Academy
|ALT
|Chatham County Schools
|Chatham Middle
|D
|47
|43.8
|58.4
|Not Met
|-4.94
|Chatham County Schools
|Chatham Central High
|B
|70
|69.5
|74.1
|Met
|-1.17
|Chatham County Schools
|Horton Middle
|C
|68
|64.6
|79.3
|Met
|-0.14
|Chatham County Schools
|J S Waters School
|B
|70
|67.7
|79.9
|Met
|-0.01
|Chatham County Schools
|Jordan Matthews High
|C
|65
|60.1
|85.2
|Exceeded
|2.11
|Chatham County Schools
|Margaret B. Pollard Middle
|B
|72
|73.2
|69.5
|Not Met
|-2.10
|Chatham County Schools
|Moncure School
|C
|68
|64.6
|82.9
|Met
|1.16
|Chatham County Schools
|North Chatham Elementary
|B
|72
|67.4
|89.8
|Exceeded
|3.93
|Chatham County Schools
|Northwood High
|B
|77
|76.2
|81.7
|Met
|0.68
|Chatham County Schools
|Perry W Harrison Elementary
|B
|79
|78.8
|80.2
|Met
|0.10
|Chatham County Schools
|Pittsboro Elementary
|B
|70
|67.4
|81.1
|Met
|0.45
|Chatham County Schools
|Siler City Elementary
|C
|68
|62.1
|91.7
|Exceeded
|5.05
|Chatham County Schools
|Silk Hope School
|B
|71
|70.5
|72.0
|Met
|-1.59
|Chatham County Schools
|Virginia Cross Elementary
|C
|61
|52.9
|92.4
|Exceeded
|5.48
|Chatham County Schools
|Chatham School of Science & Engineering
|A
|87
|90.2
|72.0
|Met
|-1.60
|Cherokee County Schools
|Andrews Elementary
|C
|69
|67.4
|77.2
|Met
|-0.56
|Cherokee County Schools
|Andrews High
|B
|75
|72.9
|84.2
|Met
|1.68
|Cherokee County Schools
|Andrews Middle
|B
|73
|69.1
|86.6
|Exceeded
|2.65
|Cherokee County Schools
|Hiwassee Dam Elementary/Middle
|C
|69
|69.0
|67.2
|Not Met
|-2.56
|Cherokee County Schools
|Hiwassee Dam High
|B
|73
|71.1
|82.6
|Met
|1.07
|Cherokee County Schools
|Martins Creek Elementary/Mid
|C
|68
|64.9
|79.1
|Met
|-0.18
|Cherokee County Schools
|The Oaks Academy
|ALT
|Cherokee County Schools
|Murphy Elementary
|B
|71
|65.8
|93.4
|Exceeded
|6.07
|Cherokee County Schools
|Murphy High
|C
|65
|67.3
|56.3
|Not Met
|-6.17
|Cherokee County Schools
|Murphy Middle
|B
|74
|68.8
|93.8
|Exceeded
|6.31
|Cherokee County Schools
|Peachtree Elementary
|C
|68
|66.7
|74.9
|Met
|-1.02
|Cherokee County Schools
|Ranger Elementary/Middle
|C
|61
|56.5
|78.1
|Met
|-0.38
|Cherokee County Schools
|Tri-County Early College High
|B
|84
|85.7
|79.2
|Met
|-0.16
|Edenton-Chowan Schools
|Chowan Middle
|C
|62
|57.2
|81.8
|Met
|0.73
|Edenton-Chowan Schools
|D F Walker Elementary
|C
|67
|62.5
|86.3
|Exceeded
|2.52
|Edenton-Chowan Schools
|John A Holmes High
|C
|69
|67.0
|75.0
|Met
|-0.99
|Edenton-Chowan Schools
|White Oak Elementary
|C
|67
|Clay County Schools
|Hayesville Elementary
|C
|69
|65.3
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.02
|Clay County Schools
|Hayesville High
|B
|73
|70.8
|81.4
|Met
|0.59
|Clay County Schools
|Hayesville Middle
|C
|62
|58.6
|74.7
|Met
|-1.05
|Cleveland County Schools
|Bethware Elementary
|C
|68
|64.4
|81.2
|Met
|0.48
|Cleveland County Schools
|Boiling Springs Elementary
|B
|73
|70.9
|79.0
|Met
|-0.19
|Cleveland County Schools
|Burns High
|C
|65
|66.3
|57.4
|Not Met
|-5.53
|Cleveland County Schools
|Burns Middle
|B
|74
|69.2
|91.3
|Exceeded
|4.79
|Cleveland County Schools
|Casar Elementary
|B
|75
|72.7
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.50
|Cleveland County Schools
|Cleveland ECHS
|A
|90
|92.9
|77.9
|Met
|-0.42
|Cleveland County Schools
|Crest High
|C
|66
|68.5
|56.5
|Not Met
|-6.05
|Cleveland County Schools
|Crest Middle
|B
|75
|69.9
|95.2
|Exceeded
|7.16
|Cleveland County Schools
|Turning Point Academy
|ALT
|Cleveland County Schools
|East Elementary
|C
|59
|57.1
|65.8
|Not Met
|-2.83
|Cleveland County Schools
|Shelby Intermediate
|C
|55
|48.8
|80.1
|Met
|0.07
|Cleveland County Schools
|Fallston Elementary
|C
|65
|61.7
|79.9
|Met
|-0.02
|Cleveland County Schools
|Graham Elementary
|F
|34
|25.0
|68.4
|Not Met
|-2.32
|Cleveland County Schools
|Grover Elementary
|B
|71
|69.1
|80.3
|Met
|0.12
|Cleveland County Schools
|James Love Elementary
|D
|51
|45.5
|74.1
|Met
|-1.17
|Cleveland County Schools
|Jefferson Elementary
|C
|65
|60.5
|84.3
|Met
|1.75
|Cleveland County Schools
|Kings Mountain High
|B
|80
|78.0
|89.0
|Exceeded
|3.62
|Cleveland County Schools
|Kings Mountain Intermediate
|C
|67
|67.8
|65.5
|Not Met
|-2.90
|Cleveland County Schools
|Kings Mountain Middle
|B
|76
|73.1
|87.7
|Exceeded
|3.11
|Cleveland County Schools
|Marion Elementary
|C
|67
|62.7
|83.1
|Met
|1.25
|Cleveland County Schools
|North Elementary
|C
|58
|52.2
|80.6
|Met
|0.27
|Cleveland County Schools
|North Shelby
|ALT
|Cleveland County Schools
|Shelby High
|C
|57
|59.1
|50.0
|Not Met
|-11.25
|Cleveland County Schools
|Shelby Middle
|B
|74
|68.2
|97.4
|Exceeded
|8.49
|Cleveland County Schools
|Springmore Elementary
|B
|74
|72.9
|80.7
|Met
|0.29
|Cleveland County Schools
|Township Three Elementary
|C
|59
|53.8
|79.1
|Met
|-0.17
|Cleveland County Schools
|Union Elementary
|C
|58
|54.9
|72.7
|Met
|-1.45
|Cleveland County Schools
|Washington Elementary
|C
|69
|68.1
|71.0
|Met
|-1.80
|Cleveland County Schools
|West Elementary
|B
|78
|75.8
|88.8
|Exceeded
|3.55
|Columbus County Schools
|Acme Delco Middle
|C
|58
|52.4
|78.2
|Met
|-0.35
|Columbus County Schools
|Acme Delco Elementary
|D
|53
|50.0
|66.5
|Not Met
|-2.69
|Columbus County Schools
|Cerro Gordo Elementary
|C
|63
|61.1
|69.7
|Not Met
|-2.05
|Columbus County Schools
|Chadbourn Elementary
|D
|51
|47.6
|63.5
|Not Met
|-3.30
|Columbus County Schools
|East Columbus High
|C
|55
|54.3
|58.7
|Not Met
|-4.74
|Columbus County Schools
|Evergreen Elementary
|D
|53
|45.4
|82.0
|Met
|0.81
|Columbus County Schools
|Guideway Elementary
|B
|78
|75.0
|91.9
|Exceeded
|5.19
|Columbus County Schools
|Hallsboro-Artesia Elementary
|C
|65
|62.0
|76.1
|Met
|-0.77
|Columbus County Schools
|Hallsboro Middle
|C
|60
|53.5
|83.6
|Met
|1.46
|Columbus County Schools
|Nakina Middle
|C
|69
|68.7
|70.8
|Met
|-1.83
|Columbus County Schools
|Old Dock Elementary
|C
|66
|65.2
|71.4
|Met
|-1.72
|Columbus County Schools
|South Columbus High
|C
|64
|66.5
|54.9
|Not Met
|-7.04
|Columbus County Schools
|Tabor City Elementary
|D
|50
|48.3
|55.5
|Not Met
|-6.65
|Columbus County Schools
|CCCA - Fair Bluff /Southeastern Campuses
|B
|73
|72.9
|74.3
|Met
|-1.14
|Columbus County Schools
|Tabor City Middle
|D
|44
|35.6
|79.6
|Met
|-0.08
|Columbus County Schools
|West Columbus High
|B
|71
|67.0
|88.0
|Exceeded
|3.21
|Columbus County Schools
|Williams Township
|C
|60
|56.6
|74.0
|Met
|-1.19
|Whiteville City Schools
|Central Middle
|C
|68
|68.6
|63.6
|Not Met
|-3.27
|Whiteville City Schools
|Edgewood Elementary
|C
|63
|61.2
|72.1
|Met
|-1.57
|Whiteville City Schools
|North Whiteville Academy
|ALT
|Whiteville City Schools
|Whiteville High
|B
|72
|70.9
|75.6
|Met
|-0.87
|Whiteville City Schools
|Whiteville Primary
|C
|63
|Craven County Schools
|Albert H Bangert Elementary
|B
|79
|76.9
|88.6
|Exceeded
|3.45
|Craven County Schools
|Ben D Quinn Elementary
|C
|62
|62.1
|59.7
|Not Met
|-4.13
|Craven County Schools
|Bridgeton Elementary
|C
|56
|51.0
|76.5
|Met
|-0.70
|Craven County Schools
|Brinson Memorial Elementary
|C
|62
|57.2
|81.3
|Met
|0.53
|Craven County Schools
|Craven Early College High
|A
|89
|89.5
|84.7
|Met
|1.89
|Craven County Schools
|Creekside Elementary
|B
|80
|80.3
|77.3
|Met
|-0.54
|Craven County Schools
|Vanceboro-Farm Life Elementary
|D
|49
|47.3
|58.2
|Not Met
|-5.07
|Craven County Schools
|Early College EAST High
|A
|87
|88.6
|78.4
|Met
|-0.31
|Craven County Schools
|Grover C Fields Middle
|C
|61
|61.4
|61.5
|Not Met
|-3.70
|Craven County Schools
|Graham A Barden Elementary
|B
|70
|71.4
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.71
|Craven County Schools
|H J MacDonald Middle
|D
|51
|51.8
|50.0
|Not Met
|-10.39
|Craven County Schools
|Havelock Elementary
|C
|64
|59.8
|81.2
|Met
|0.50
|Craven County Schools
|Havelock High
|B
|76
|73.4
|84.6
|Met
|1.85
|Craven County Schools
|Havelock Middle
|D
|52
|50.3
|58.5
|Not Met
|-4.88
|Craven County Schools
|J T Barber Elementary
|D
|40
|30.0
|80.2
|Met
|0.11
|Craven County Schools
|James W Smith Elementary
|C
|62
|59.6
|73.3
|Met
|-1.34
|Craven County Schools
|New Bern High
|C
|68
|68.9
|63.8
|Not Met
|-3.24
|Craven County Schools
|Oaks Road Academy
|D
|45
|36.2
|77.8
|Met
|-0.44
|Craven County Schools
|Roger Bell New Tech Academy
|C
|57
|48.9
|87.8
|Exceeded
|3.13
|Craven County Schools
|Trent Park Elementary
|C
|57
|51.2
|78.3
|Met
|-0.33
|Craven County Schools
|Tucker Creek Middle
|B
|71
|71.6
|70.5
|Met
|-1.89
|Craven County Schools
|West Craven High
|C
|62
|65.2
|50.0
|Not Met
|-10.31
|Craven County Schools
|West Craven Middle
|D
|46
|44.5
|52.2
|Not Met
|-8.63
|Craven County Schools
|W Jesse Gurganus Elementary
|B
|81
|81.2
|81.2
|Met
|0.50
|Craven County Schools
|Arthur W Edwards Elementary
|C
|66
|61.6
|82.9
|Met
|1.18
|Cumberland County Schools
|Alma O Easom Elementary
|B
|71
|Cumberland County Schools
|Armstrong Elementary
|B
|73
|70.4
|81.4
|Met
|0.59
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ashley Elementary
|C
|59
|53.3
|82.9
|Met
|1.16
|Cumberland County Schools
|Loyd E Auman Elementary
|D
|52
|44.3
|81.8
|Met
|0.72
|Cumberland County Schools
|Beaver Dam Elementary
|A
|85
|86.9
|75.9
|Met
|-0.82
|Cumberland County Schools
|Lillian Black Elementary
|C
|55
|48.7
|82.5
|Met
|1.03
|Cumberland County Schools
|Jack Britt High
|B
|80
|79.0
|84.4
|Met
|1.77
|Cumberland County Schools
|Brentwood Elementary
|C
|64
|59.9
|81.5
|Met
|0.63
|Cumberland County Schools
|Douglas Byrd Middle
|D
|43
|40.6
|51.2
|Not Met
|-9.26
|Cumberland County Schools
|Douglas Byrd High
|D
|50
|48.9
|53.9
|Not Met
|-7.62
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cape Fear High
|B
|76
|72.7
|88.4
|Exceeded
|3.38
|Cumberland County Schools
|Elizabeth M Cashwell Elementary
|C
|62
|58.5
|77.9
|Met
|-0.41
|Cumberland County Schools
|Eastover-Central Elementary
|B
|75
|79.1
|56.7
|Not Met
|-5.93
|Cumberland County Schools
|Anne Chesnutt Middle
|D
|47
|42.5
|62.8
|Not Met
|-3.44
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cliffdale Elementary
|C
|57
|51.4
|81.0
|Met
|0.42
|Cumberland County Schools
|College Lakes Elementary
|C
|63
|60.8
|71.7
|Met
|-1.66
|Cumberland County Schools
|C Wayne Collier Elementary
|C
|58
|55.0
|72.2
|Met
|-1.55
|Cumberland County Schools
|J W Coon Elementary
|C
|57
|50.6
|84.0
|Met
|1.60
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cumberland International Early College
|A
|89
|90.5
|84.5
|Met
|1.80
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cumberland Mills Elementary
|C
|64
|58.4
|87.1
|Exceeded
|2.84
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cumberland Road Elementary
|C
|55
|51.7
|67.3
|Not Met
|-2.53
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cross Creek Early College
|A
|97
|97.6
|94.6
|Exceeded
|6.80
|Cumberland County Schools
|District No 7 Elementary
|B
|75
|73.2
|80.3
|Met
|0.15
|Cumberland County Schools
|Grays Creek High
|C
|68
|69.6
|62.1
|Not Met
|-3.58
|Cumberland County Schools
|Luther Nick Jeralds Middle
|D
|48
|43.2
|68.8
|Not Met
|-2.23
|Cumberland County Schools
|E E Smith High
|C
|63
|59.0
|80.4
|Met
|0.19
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ferguson-Easley Elementary
|D
|47
|40.3
|74.9
|Met
|-1.02
|Cumberland County Schools
|Grays Creek Middle
|C
|64
|61.7
|70.8
|Met
|-1.83
|Cumberland County Schools
|Glendale Acres Elementary
|C
|59
|Cumberland County Schools
|Alderman Road Elementary
|C
|60
|58.5
|65.0
|Not Met
|-2.99
|Cumberland County Schools
|R Max Abbott Middle
|C
|61
|58.0
|72.7
|Met
|-1.45
|Cumberland County Schools
|Howard L Hall Elementary
|C
|68
|67.9
|70.1
|Met
|-1.98
|Cumberland County Schools
|Bill Hefner Elementary
|C
|55
|48.6
|80.4
|Met
|0.16
|Cumberland County Schools
|Hope Mills Middle
|D
|54
|52.6
|60.1
|Not Met
|-3.98
|Cumberland County Schools
|John R Griffin Middle
|B
|76
|74.1
|84.7
|Met
|1.91
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ed V Baldwin Elementary
|D
|53
|46.0
|80.8
|Met
|0.34
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ireland Drive Middle
|C
|57
|47.8
|92.2
|Exceeded
|5.35
|Cumberland County Schools
|Lewis Chapel Middle
|D
|43
|38.7
|61.9
|Not Met
|-3.61
|Cumberland County Schools
|Gallberry Farm Elementary
|C
|66
|64.1
|72.5
|Met
|-1.50
|Cumberland County Schools
|Alger B. Wilkins High School
|ALT
|Cumberland County Schools
|Grays Creek Elementary
|B
|71
|69.2
|80.0
|Met
|0.00
|Cumberland County Schools
|Long Hill Elementary
|B
|70
|72.9
|58.3
|Not Met
|-5.00
|Cumberland County Schools
|Lucile Souders Elementary
|C
|59
|54.8
|73.3
|Met
|-1.33
|Cumberland County Schools
|Mac Williams Middle
|C
|60
|61.3
|54.1
|Not Met
|-7.51
|Cumberland County Schools
|Margaret Willis Elementary
|D
|47
|42.2
|67.1
|Not Met
|-2.58
|Cumberland County Schools
|Massey Hill Classical High
|B
|82
|82.8
|81.2
|Met
|0.50
|Cumberland County Schools
|Mary McArthur Elementary
|D
|49
|44.4
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.72
|Cumberland County Schools
|E Melvin Honeycutt Elementary
|C
|67
|69.0
|56.8
|Not Met
|-5.89
|Cumberland County Schools
|E E Miller Elementary
|B
|71
|65.5
|90.6
|Exceeded
|4.38
|Cumberland County Schools
|Montclair Elementary
|C
|56
|50.3
|78.4
|Met
|-0.31
|Cumberland County Schools
|Morganton Road Elementary
|D
|50
|46.3
|66.8
|Not Met
|-2.63
|Cumberland County Schools
|Manchester Elementary
|D
|53
|46.9
|75.1
|Met
|-0.98
|Cumberland County Schools
|New Century International Elementary
|B
|73
|69.7
|84.7
|Met
|1.90
|Cumberland County Schools
|William H Owen Elementary
|D
|53
|51.4
|59.5
|Not Met
|-4.29
|Cumberland County Schools
|Walker-Spivey Elementary
|D
|53
|46.1
|80.4
|Met
|0.17
|Cumberland County Schools
|Pine Forest Middle
|C
|65
|64.5
|68.0
|Not Met
|-2.39
|Cumberland County Schools
|Lake Rim Elementary
|D
|51
|49.1
|60.8
|Not Met
|-3.83
|Cumberland County Schools
|Pine Forest High
|B
|75
|70.9
|91.7
|Exceeded
|5.07
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ponderosa Elementary
|C
|56
|49.5
|82.1
|Met
|0.85
|Cumberland County Schools
|Reid Ross Classical High
|B
|82
|79.9
|91.8
|Exceeded
|5.13
|Cumberland County Schools
|Raleigh Road Elementary
|B
|70
|Cumberland County Schools
|Howard Learning Academy
|ALT
|Cumberland County Schools
|Benjamin J Martin Elementary
|D
|53
|50.2
|65.8
|Not Met
|-2.83
|Cumberland County Schools
|Rockfish Elementary
|B
|72
|70.3
|80.8
|Met
|0.33
|Cumberland County Schools
|J W Seabrook Elementary
|C
|66
|66.3
|64.5
|Not Met
|-3.09
|Cumberland County Schools
|New Century International Middle
|B
|71
|66.5
|90.9
|Exceeded
|4.55
|Cumberland County Schools
|Seventy-First Classical Middle
|B
|80
|77.0
|91.9
|Exceeded
|5.15
|Cumberland County Schools
|Reid Ross Classical Middle
|D
|52
|52.5
|50.0
|Not Met
|-11.24
|Cumberland County Schools
|Seventy-First High
|C
|63
|57.3
|86.6
|Exceeded
|2.66
|Cumberland County Schools
|South View Middle
|D
|49
|44.9
|63.7
|Not Met
|-3.25
|Cumberland County Schools
|Sherwood Park Elementary
|D
|47
|40.4
|73.3
|Met
|-1.34
|Cumberland County Schools
|South View High
|B
|71
|66.6
|86.5
|Exceeded
|2.63
|Cumberland County Schools
|Spring Lake Middle
|D
|45
|42.1
|57.7
|Not Met
|-5.38
|Cumberland County Schools
|Stedman Elementary
|B
|78
|76.9
|82.5
|Met
|1.02
|Cumberland County Schools
|Stedman Primary
|B
|78
|Cumberland County Schools
|Stoney Point Elementary
|B
|72
|73.6
|66.2
|Not Met
|-2.76
|Cumberland County Schools
|Sunnyside Elementary
|D
|48
|40.8
|75.6
|Met
|-0.88
|Cumberland County Schools
|Teresa C Berrien Elementary
|F
|34
|26.4
|65.2
|Not Met
|-2.96
|Cumberland County Schools
|Terry Sanford High
|C
|61
|62.0
|59.4
|Not Met
|-4.35
|Cumberland County Schools
|Vanstory Hills Elementary
|B
|71
|72.4
|63.1
|Not Met
|-3.38
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ramsey Street High
|ALT
|Cumberland County Schools
|Warrenwood Elementary
|C
|61
|53.6
|89.1
|Exceeded
|3.67
|Cumberland County Schools
|Westarea Elementary
|D
|52
|43.9
|86.0
|Exceeded
|2.41
|Cumberland County Schools
|Westover Middle
|C
|57
|48.7
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.69
|Cumberland County Schools
|Westover High
|C
|62
|58.5
|77.8
|Met
|-0.44
|Cumberland County Schools
|William T Brown Elementary
|C
|65
|59.9
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.48
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cumberland Polytechnic
|A
|96
|95.6
|95.6
|Exceeded
|7.38
|Currituck County Schools
|Central Elementary
|C
|64
|59.7
|80.2
|Met
|0.09
|Currituck County Schools
|Currituck County High
|C
|68
|67.4
|71.3
|Met
|-1.73
|Currituck County Schools
|Currituck County Middle
|C
|57
|54.1
|70.4
|Met
|-1.92
|Currituck County Schools
|Jarvisburg Elementary
|C
|66
|64.9
|70.8
|Met
|-1.84
|Currituck County Schools
|Shawboro Elementary School
|C
|64
|62.2
|68.8
|Not Met
|-2.24
|Currituck County Schools
|The JP Knapp ECH (i)School
|A
|95
|95.1
|95.8
|Exceeded
|7.52
|Currituck County Schools
|Knotts Island Elementary
|B
|73
|71.2
|81.3
|Met
|0.54
|Currituck County Schools
|Moyock Elementary
|B
|71
|68.6
|78.9
|Met
|-0.21
|Currituck County Schools
|Moyock Middle
|B
|70
|66.1
|87.2
|Exceeded
|2.90
|Currituck County Schools
|W T Griggs Elementary
|C
|66
|64.9
|71.6
|Met
|-1.67
|Dare County Schools
|Cape Hatteras Elementary School
|B
|73
|71.4
|77.2
|Met
|-0.55
|Dare County Schools
|Cape Hatteras Secondary School
|B
|70
|67.6
|80.8
|Met
|0.35
|Dare County Schools
|Dare Learning Academy
|ALT
|Dare County Schools
|Kitty Hawk Elementary School
|B
|84
|83.0
|88.2
|Exceeded
|3.30
|Dare County Schools
|Nags Head Elementary School
|B
|79
|77.7
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.51
|Dare County Schools
|Manteo Elementary School
|C
|66
|60.4
|89.5
|Exceeded
|3.80
|Dare County Schools
|Manteo High School
|B
|83
|80.0
|95.2
|Exceeded
|7.15
|Dare County Schools
|Manteo Middle School
|B
|70
|64.3
|94.9
|Exceeded
|6.99
|Dare County Schools
|First Flight Elementary School
|B
|79
|78.3
|79.8
|Met
|-0.04
|Dare County Schools
|First Flight Middle School
|C
|66
|68.8
|52.8
|Not Met
|-8.28
|Dare County Schools
|First Flight High School
|B
|77
|78.7
|70.0
|Met
|-1.99
|Davidson County Schools
|Brier Creek Elementary
|B
|74
|73.0
|77.1
|Met
|-0.57
|Davidson County Schools
|Northwest Elementary
|B
|74
|77.2
|59.1
|Not Met
|-4.50
|Davidson County Schools
|Southmont Elementary
|C
|60
|55.3
|78.7
|Met
|-0.26
|Davidson County Schools
|Central Davidson High
|B
|70
|67.7
|80.0
|Met
|0.03
|Davidson County Schools
|Central Davidson Middle
|C
|69
|62.6
|93.8
|Exceeded
|6.32
|Davidson County Schools
|Stoner-Thomas School
|ALT
|Davidson County Schools
|Churchland Elementary
|C
|63
|59.1
|80.3
|Met
|0.14
|Davidson County Schools
|Davidson County High School
|ALT
|Davidson County Schools
|Davidson Early College
|A
|92
|93.3
|88.5
|Exceeded
|3.43
|Davidson County Schools
|Davis-Townsend Elementary
|B
|73
|70.9
|82.0
|Met
|0.83
|Davidson County Schools
|Denton Elementary
|C
|66
|59.6
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.71
|Davidson County Schools
|E Lawson Brown Middle
|C
|62
|60.2
|71.4
|Met
|-1.71
|Davidson County Schools
|East Davidson High
|B
|74
|71.7
|84.1
|Met
|1.66
|Davidson County Schools
|Fair Grove Elementary
|D
|54
|52.7
|57.5
|Not Met
|-5.46
|Davidson County Schools
|Friedberg Elementary
|B
|79
|77.0
|84.7
|Met
|1.89
|Davidson County Schools
|Hasty Elementary
|B
|71
|67.3
|87.2
|Exceeded
|2.91
|Davidson County Schools
|Friendship Elementary
|B
|77
|75.1
|86.3
|Exceeded
|2.52
|Davidson County Schools
|Ledford Middle
|B
|74
|69.4
|89.9
|Exceeded
|3.99
|Davidson County Schools
|Ledford Senior High
|B
|76
|74.3
|80.7
|Met
|0.29
|Davidson County Schools
|Midway Elementary
|B
|74
|70.7
|86.6
|Exceeded
|2.67
|Davidson County Schools
|North Davidson High
|B
|79
|77.1
|86.9
|Exceeded
|2.78
|Davidson County Schools
|Oak Grove High
|B
|72
|69.6
|79.7
|Met
|-0.06
|Davidson County Schools
|North Davidson Middle
|B
|78
|72.5
|100.0
|Exceeded
|11.64
|Davidson County Schools
|Oak Grove Middle
|B
|78
|72.9
|97.4
|Exceeded
|8.44
|Davidson County Schools
|Pilot Elementary
|C
|56
|53.4
|68.8
|Not Met
|-2.24
|Davidson County Schools
|Reeds Elementary
|C
|68
|63.6
|86.5
|Exceeded
|2.62
|Davidson County Schools
|Silver Valley Elementary
|C
|60
|54.7
|81.8
|Met
|0.75
|Davidson County Schools
|South Davidson High
|C
|61
|59.7
|66.8
|Not Met
|-2.64
|Davidson County Schools
|Southwood Elementary
|C
|59
|53.8
|81.8
|Met
|0.73
|Davidson County Schools
|South Davidson Middle
|C
|62
|56.0
|83.8
|Met
|1.52
|Davidson County Schools
|Tyro Elementary
|C
|63
|60.1
|75.7
|Met
|-0.85
|Davidson County Schools
|Tyro Middle
|B
|70
|63.2
|95.0
|Exceeded
|7.04
|Davidson County Schools
|Wallburg Elementary
|B
|78
|76.3
|84.8
|Met
|1.95
|Davidson County Schools
|Welcome Elementary
|C
|63
|58.5
|80.7
|Met
|0.29
|Davidson County Schools
|West Davidson High
|C
|62
|63.9
|54.3
|Not Met
|-7.42
|Davidson County Schools
|Yadkin Valley Regional Career Academy
|B
|83
|83.1
|82.1
|Met
|0.84
|Lexington City Schools
|Charles England Elementary School
|C
|56
|49.3
|83.5
|Met
|1.42
|Lexington City Schools
|Lexington Middle School
|D
|54
|46.3
|86.1
|Exceeded
|2.45
|Lexington City Schools
|Lexington Senior High School
|C
|63
|59.7
|75.8
|Met
|-0.83
|Lexington City Schools
|Pickett Elementary School
|C
|60
|54.8
|81.1
|Met
|0.44
|Lexington City Schools
|South Lexington School
|D
|54
|Lexington City Schools
|South Lexington Developmental Center
|ALT
|Lexington City Schools
|Southwest Elementary School
|D
|54
|53.0
|58.6
|Not Met
|-4.79
|Thomasville City Schools
|Liberty Drive Elementary
|D
|41
|36.7
|59.9
|Not Met
|-4.06
|Thomasville City Schools
|Thomasville Primary
|C
|56
|50.8
|79.1
|Met
|-0.17
|Thomasville City Schools
|Thomasville Middle
|D
|48
|38.8
|87.1
|Exceeded
|2.87
|Thomasville City Schools
|Thomasville High
|C
|65
|61.3
|79.5
|Met
|-0.09
|Innovative School District
|Southside Ashpole Elementary
|F
|30
|20.5
|68.5
|Not Met
|-2.29
|Deaf and Blind Schools
|Eastern NC School for the Deaf
|N/A
|Deaf and Blind Schools
|Gov. Morehead School f/t Blind
|N/A
|Deaf and Blind Schools
|NC School for the Deaf
|N/A
|Davie County Schools
|Central Davie Academy
|ALT
|Davie County Schools
|Cooleemee Elementary
|C
|68
|62.5
|88.1
|Exceeded
|3.26
|Davie County Schools
|Cornatzer Elementary
|B
|70
|67.5
|80.0
|Met
|0.01
|Davie County Schools
|Davie County High
|C
|69
|72.0
|55.3
|Not Met
|-6.81
|Davie County Schools
|Davie County Early College High
|A
|86
|90.5
|68.7
|Not Met
|-2.25
|Davie County Schools
|Mocksville Elementary
|C
|63
|56.8
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.50
|Davie County Schools
|North Davie Middle
|B
|77
|74.5
|87.6
|Exceeded
|3.04
|Davie County Schools
|Pinebrook Elementary
|B
|70
|67.1
|83.7
|Met
|1.49
|Davie County Schools
|Shady Grove Elementary
|B
|76
|75.9
|77.6
|Met
|-0.48
|Davie County Schools
|South Davie Middle
|C
|65
|60.7
|81.6
|Met
|0.64
|Davie County Schools
|William R Davie Elementary
|C
|63
|59.3
|77.8
|Met
|-0.43
|Davie County Schools
|William Ellis Middle
|B
|80
|75.2
|100.0
|Exceeded
|11.71
|Duplin County Schools
|B F Grady Elementary
|D
|52
|44.7
|83.3
|Met
|1.33
|Duplin County Schools
|Beulaville Elementary
|C
|62
|55.0
|90.8
|Exceeded
|4.50
|Duplin County Schools
|Chinquapin Elementary
|C
|69
|64.3
|89.3
|Exceeded
|3.73
|Duplin County Schools
|Warsaw Elementary
|D
|48
|38.6
|83.8
|Met
|1.53
|Duplin County Schools
|Duplin Early College High
|B
|84
|83.1
|87.0
|Exceeded
|2.82
|Duplin County Schools
|East Duplin High
|B
|70
|65.6
|86.5
|Exceeded
|2.63
|Duplin County Schools
|James Kenan High
|C
|61
|55.6
|82.8
|Met
|1.14
|Duplin County Schools
|Kenansville Elementary
|C
|57
|52.9
|72.2
|Met
|-1.55
|Duplin County Schools
|North Duplin Elementary
|C
|61
|57.0
|77.8
|Met
|-0.44
|Duplin County Schools
|North Duplin Jr Sr High
|B
|74
|72.1
|84.0
|Met
|1.62
|Duplin County Schools
|Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary
|D
|52
|42.6
|88.5
|Exceeded
|3.41
|Duplin County Schools
|Wallace Elementary
|D
|47
|42.3
|67.0
|Not Met
|-2.60
|Duplin County Schools
|Wallace-Rose Hill High
|C
|61
|59.1
|67.8
|Not Met
|-2.44
|Durham Public Schools
|Bethesda Elementary
|D
|51
|44.5
|78.9
|Met
|-0.22
|Durham Public Schools
|Brogden Middle
|D
|51
|40.1
|93.4
|Exceeded
|6.07
|Durham Public Schools
|Burton Elementary
|C
|68
|61.4
|94.8
|Exceeded
|6.89
|Durham Public Schools
|J D Clement Early College HS
|A
|98
|98.6
|95.6
|Exceeded
|7.41
|Durham Public Schools
|Eastway Elementary
|D
|46
|34.0
|92.1
|Exceeded
|5.27
|Durham Public Schools
|C E Jordan High
|C
|61
|62.0
|58.0
|Not Met
|-5.19
|Durham Public Schools
|Easley Elementary
|B
|76
|71.1
|93.4
|Exceeded
|6.07
|Durham Public Schools
|The School for Creative Studies
|C
|58
|55.6
|67.7
|Not Met
|-2.46
|Durham Public Schools
|Eno Valley Elementary
|D
|50
|40.7
|89.1
|Exceeded
|3.65
|Durham Public Schools
|George L Carrington Middle
|C
|55
|46.5
|88.0
|Exceeded
|3.23
|Durham Public Schools
|City of Medicine Academy
|A
|95
|93.3
|100.0
|Exceeded
|11.39
|Durham Public Schools
|Club Boulevard Elementary
|C
|66
|59.0
|91.9
|Exceeded
|5.19
|Durham Public Schools
|Creekside Elementary
|C
|61
|59.7
|65.8
|Not Met
|-2.84
|Durham Public Schools
|Glenn Elementary
|D
|42
|35.4
|66.1
|Not Met
|-2.78
|Durham Public Schools
|Durham's Performance Learning Center
|ALT
|Durham Public Schools
|Durham School of the Arts
|A
|85
|82.0
|98.5
|Exceeded
|9.15
|Durham Public Schools
|Hillandale Elementary
|C
|56
|49.7
|82.8
|Met
|1.13
|Durham Public Schools
|Hillside High
|C
|65
|59.3
|89.0
|Exceeded
|3.60
|Durham Public Schools
|Hope Valley Elementary
|C
|67
|59.7
|93.8
|Exceeded
|6.30
|Durham Public Schools
|Holt Elementary
|C
|55
|47.2
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.13
|Durham Public Schools
|Holton Career and Resource Center
|I
|Durham Public Schools
|Forest View Elementary
|C
|64
|59.3
|84.6
|Met
|1.87
|Durham Public Schools
|DPS Hospital School
|I
|Durham Public Schools
|James E Shepard Middle
|D
|42
|36.0
|65.1
|Not Met
|-2.97
|Durham Public Schools
|Lakewood Elementary
|C
|55
|46.1
|89.7
|Exceeded
|3.88
|Durham Public Schools
|Little River K-8 School
|C
|66
|62.2
|81.0
|Met
|0.41
|Durham Public Schools
|Lakeview School
|ALT
|Durham Public Schools
|Lakewood Montessori Middle
|B
|75
|71.0
|90.8
|Exceeded
|4.50
|Durham Public Schools
|Lucas Middle
|C
|57
|47.2
|95.6
|Exceeded
|7.37
|Durham Public Schools
|Fayetteville Street Elementary
|D
|40
|30.1
|77.4
|Met
|-0.52
|Durham Public Schools
|Lowe's Grove Middle
|D
|48
|39.2
|84.5
|Met
|1.83
|Durham Public Schools
|George Watts Elementary
|B
|72
|68.9
|84.9
|Met
|1.96
|Durham Public Schools
|Mangum Elementary
|B
|83
|83.4
|81.4
|Met
|0.59
|Durham Public Schools
|Merrick-Moore Elementary
|D
|47
|38.8
|78.7
|Met
|-0.25
|Durham Public Schools
|Middle College HS @ DTCC
|A
|95
|94.6
|Durham Public Schools
|Morehead Montessori
|B
|72
|69.1
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.15
|Durham Public Schools
|Neal Middle
|D
|47
|37.5
|83.2
|Met
|1.28
|Durham Public Schools
|Northern High
|C
|61
|54.9
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.03
|Durham Public Schools
|Oak Grove Elementary
|D
|49
|44.6
|67.0
|Not Met
|-2.60
|Durham Public Schools
|Parkwood Elementary
|D
|42
|38.2
|56.8
|Not Met
|-5.89
|Durham Public Schools
|E K Powe Elementary
|C
|59
|53.4
|82.2
|Met
|0.88
|Durham Public Schools
|Pearsontown Elementary
|B
|82
|78.9
|94.2
|Exceeded
|6.52
|Durham Public Schools
|Riverside High
|C
|67
|61.2
|88.8
|Exceeded
|3.55
|Durham Public Schools
|Sherwood Githens Middle
|C
|57
|52.4
|73.8
|Met
|-1.24
|Durham Public Schools
|R N Harris Elementary
|C
|61
|54.0
|88.8
|Exceeded
|3.54
|Durham Public Schools
|Southern School of Energy and Sustainabi
|C
|57
|50.4
|83.1
|Met
|1.25
|Durham Public Schools
|Sandy Ridge Elementary
|C
|58
|51.2
|86.7
|Exceeded
|2.71
|Durham Public Schools
|Rogers-Herr Middle
|B
|70
|66.4
|84.5
|Met
|1.82
|Durham Public Schools
|Southwest Elementary
|C
|60
|53.9
|86.5
|Exceeded
|2.60
|Durham Public Schools
|C C Spaulding Elementary
|F
|37
|28.0
|72.8
|Met
|-1.43
|Durham Public Schools
|Spring Valley Elementary
|C
|56
|49.6
|83.3
|Met
|1.35
|Durham Public Schools
|W G Pearson Elementary
|D
|51
|43.5
|81.5
|Met
|0.61
|Durham Public Schools
|Y E Smith Elementary
|D
|48
|38.0
|87.0
|Exceeded
|2.82
|Durham Public Schools
|Hillside New Tech High
|C
|61
|55.3
|82.0
|Met
|0.80
|Edgecombe County Public School
|G W Bulluck Elementary
|D
|52
|44.6
|82.4
|Met
|0.98
|Edgecombe County Public School
|G W Carver Elementary
|C
|59
|49.7
|95.9
|Exceeded
|7.55
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Coker-Wimberly Elementary
|D
|43
|33.0
|81.5
|Met
|0.63
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Edgecombe Early College High
|A
|92
|92.3
|90.0
|Exceeded
|4.02
|Edgecombe County Public School
|North Edgecombe High
|C
|62
|55.3
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.57
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Phillips Middle
|F
|31
|23.4
|63.7
|Not Met
|-3.25
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Princeville Elementary
|D
|46
|36.9
|80.7
|Met
|0.30
|Edgecombe County Public School
|South Edgecombe Middle
|D
|49
|41.5
|80.3
|Met
|0.12
|Edgecombe County Public School
|W A Pattillo Middle
|D
|50
|39.2
|94.4
|Exceeded
|6.66
|Edgecombe County Public School
|West Edgecombe Middle
|C
|60
|52.0
|91.7
|Exceeded
|5.02
|Edgecombe County Public School
|SouthWest Edgecombe High
|D
|52
|50.6
|59.8
|Not Met
|-4.12
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Stocks Elementary
|F
|37
|28.4
|69.7
|Not Met
|-2.06
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Tarboro High
|D
|54
|48.9
|71.9
|Met
|-1.61
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Martin Millennium Academy
|C
|55
|47.8
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.16
|Forsyth County Schools
|Ashley Academy
|F
|34
|22.4
|80.0
|Met
|0.03
|Forsyth County Schools
|Atkins Academic & Tech High
|A
|89
|87.9
|93.4
|Exceeded
|6.07
|Forsyth County Schools
|Bolton Elementary
|D
|48
|41.2
|73.0
|Met
|-1.40
|Forsyth County Schools
|Brunson Elementary
|C
|68
|66.1
|74.5
|Met
|-1.10
|Forsyth County Schools
|Caleb's Creek Elementary
|B
|73
|72.2
|73.8
|Met
|-1.23
|Forsyth County Schools
|Carver High
|D
|54
|45.3
|88.1
|Exceeded
|3.25
|Forsyth County Schools
|Career Center
|I
|Forsyth County Schools
|Cash Elementary
|B
|73
|69.1
|87.3
|Exceeded
|2.92
|Forsyth County Schools
|Carter High School
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Childrens Center
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Clemmons Elementary
|A
|88
|87.2
|90.6
|Exceeded
|4.39
|Forsyth County Schools
|Clemmons Middle School
|B
|74
|66.9
|100.0
|Exceeded
|12.93
|Forsyth County Schools
|Cook Literacy Model School
|D
|41
|28.5
|89.5
|Exceeded
|3.83
|Forsyth County Schools
|The Downtown School
|B
|82
|79.6
|91.0
|Exceeded
|4.61
|Forsyth County Schools
|Early College of Forsyth Co
|A
|90
|95.0
|70.7
|Met
|-1.86
|Forsyth County Schools
|East Forsyth High
|C
|67
|68.0
|63.2
|Not Met
|-3.35
|Forsyth County Schools
|East Forsyth Middle School
|D
|42
|36.1
|65.6
|Not Met
|-2.88
|Forsyth County Schools
|Easton Elementary School
|F
|36
|26.6
|73.3
|Met
|-1.33
|Forsyth County Schools
|Flat Rock Middle
|D
|52
|43.3
|84.8
|Met
|1.94
|Forsyth County Schools
|Forest Park Elementary
|D
|41
|29.7
|84.5
|Met
|1.82
|Forsyth County Schools
|Gibson Elementary
|D
|54
|44.8
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.70
|Forsyth County Schools
|Robert B Glenn High School
|C
|62
|55.3
|88.1
|Exceeded
|3.25
|Forsyth County Schools
|Griffith Elementary
|D
|51
|41.7
|85.9
|Exceeded
|2.39
|Forsyth County Schools
|Main Street Academy
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Hall-Woodward Elementary
|D
|41
|34.2
|70.6
|Met
|-1.87
|Forsyth County Schools
|Hanes Magnet School
|B
|77
|74.9
|83.9
|Met
|1.58
|Forsyth County Schools
|Homebound/ Hospital Education
|I
|Forsyth County Schools
|Ibraham Elementary
|F
|33
|24.7
|64.8
|Not Met
|-3.03
|Forsyth County Schools
|Jefferson Elementary
|B
|78
|77.6
|81.7
|Met
|0.70
|Forsyth County Schools
|Thomas Jefferson Middle
|B
|75
|73.1
|84.2
|Met
|1.68
|Forsyth County Schools
|Kernersville Elementary
|C
|64
|58.4
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.28
|Forsyth County Schools
|Kernersville Middle
|B
|75
|71.0
|91.0
|Exceeded
|4.63
|Forsyth County Schools
|Kimberley Park Elementary
|F
|32
|20.5
|77.5
|Met
|-0.50
|Forsyth County Schools
|Kimmel Farm Elementary
|C
|67
|60.2
|94.0
|Exceeded
|6.41
|Forsyth County Schools
|Kingswood School
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Konnoak Elementary
|D
|54
|45.9
|87.7
|Exceeded
|3.10
|Forsyth County Schools
|Diggs-Latham Elementary
|D
|43
|36.9
|65.4
|Not Met
|-2.92
|Forsyth County Schools
|Lewisville Elementary
|A
|88
|86.8
|91.7
|Exceeded
|5.07
|Forsyth County Schools
|Lowrance Middle
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Meadowlark Elementary
|A
|90
|88.7
|94.9
|Exceeded
|6.97
|Forsyth County Schools
|Meadowlark Middle
|B
|84
|83.5
|86.0
|Exceeded
|2.40
|Forsyth County Schools
|Middle College of Forsyth Cnty
|A
|97
|97.3
|Forsyth County Schools
|Mineral Springs Elementary
|C
|60
|53.8
|84.9
|Met
|1.97
|Forsyth County Schools
|Mineral Springs Middle
|D
|43
|36.4
|70.3
|Met
|-1.93
|Forsyth County Schools
|Moore Magnet Elementary
|D
|51
|49.9
|57.6
|Not Met
|-5.43
|Forsyth County Schools
|Mount Tabor High School
|B
|70
|67.8
|80.4
|Met
|0.18
|Forsyth County Schools
|Frank Morgan Elementary
|B
|76
|73.3
|87.9
|Exceeded
|3.19
|Forsyth County Schools
|North Forsyth High
|D
|49
|48.3
|54.2
|Not Met
|-7.44
|Forsyth County Schools
|North Hills Elementary
|D
|48
|37.7
|91.2
|Exceeded
|4.73
|Forsyth County Schools
|Northwest Middle
|D
|53
|44.2
|89.6
|Exceeded
|3.85
|Forsyth County Schools
|Old Richmond Elementary
|B
|74
|71.0
|85.1
|Exceeded
|2.05
|Forsyth County Schools
|Old Town Elementary
|F
|39
|34.7
|58.4
|Not Met
|-4.94
|Forsyth County Schools
|Paisley IB Magnet School
|C
|62
|61.9
|63.6
|Not Met
|-3.27
|Forsyth County Schools
|Parkland High
|D
|54
|48.7
|73.4
|Met
|-1.31
|Forsyth County Schools
|J F Kennedy High
|C
|55
|46.1
|90.9
|Exceeded
|4.58
|Forsyth County Schools
|Petree Elementary
|F
|33
|23.3
|73.9
|Met
|-1.21
|Forsyth County Schools
|Philo-Hill Magnet Academy
|F
|25
|17.1
|54.3
|Not Met
|-7.38
|Forsyth County Schools
|Piney Grove Elementary
|B
|76
|74.7
|81.4
|Met
|0.57
|Forsyth County Schools
|Ronald W Reagan High School
|A
|87
|83.6
|100.0
|Exceeded
|13.32
|Forsyth County Schools
|R J Reynolds High
|B
|71
|68.5
|82.3
|Met
|0.93
|Forsyth County Schools
|Rural Hall Elementary
|C
|55
|52.4
|65.0
|Not Met
|-2.99
|Forsyth County Schools
|Sedge Garden Elementary
|C
|69
|63.5
|88.6
|Exceeded
|3.47
|Forsyth County Schools
|Sherwood Forest Elementary
|A
|87
|87.7
|82.3
|Met
|0.93
|Forsyth County Schools
|Smith Farm Elementary
|D
|44
|36.7
|73.9
|Met
|-1.21
|Forsyth County Schools
|Southeast Middle
|C
|60
|54.0
|81.7
|Met
|0.69
|Forsyth County Schools
|South Fork Elementary
|C
|62
|55.8
|87.2
|Exceeded
|2.88
|Forsyth County Schools
|Southwest Elementary
|B
|81
|83.0
|73.6
|Met
|-1.28
|Forsyth County Schools
|Speas Elementary
|D
|53
|47.8
|75.5
|Met
|-0.89
|Forsyth County Schools
|The Special Children's School
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Union Cross Traditional Acad
|C
|55
|51.2
|71.0
|Met
|-1.80
|Forsyth County Schools
|Vienna Elementary
|B
|84
|82.9
|87.3
|Exceeded
|2.94
|Forsyth County Schools
|Walkertown Elementary
|C
|55
|52.2
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.71
|Forsyth County Schools
|Walkertown High
|C
|63
|61.4
|68.8
|Not Met
|-2.24
|Forsyth County Schools
|Walkertown Middle
|C
|60
|51.9
|91.1
|Exceeded
|4.70
|Forsyth County Schools
|Ward Elementary
|D
|52
|45.8
|76.9
|Met
|-0.61
|Forsyth County Schools
|West Forsyth High
|B
|80
|79.9
|79.9
|Met
|-0.02
|Forsyth County Schools
|Whitaker Elementary
|A
|85
|88.2
|71.3
|Met
|-1.74
|Forsyth County Schools
|Wiley Magnet Middle
|C
|56
|48.9
|83.1
|Met
|1.26
|Forsyth County Schools
|Winston-Salem Preparatory Acad
|F
|39
|31.8
|69.2
|Not Met
|-2.15
|Franklin County Schools
|Bunn Elementary
|C
|69
|64.1
|86.4
|Exceeded
|2.57
|Franklin County Schools
|Bunn High
|B
|72
|68.2
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.31
|Franklin County Schools
|Bunn Middle
|C
|59
|59.6
|57.4
|Not Met
|-5.53
|Franklin County Schools
|Cedar Creek Middle
|C
|59
|56.8
|69.7
|Not Met
|-2.06
|Franklin County Schools
|Edward Best Elementary
|B
|72
|69.4
|84.1
|Met
|1.64
|Franklin County Schools
|Franklin County Early College
|A
|88
|89.0
|81.5
|Met
|0.63
|Franklin County Schools
|Franklinton Elementary
|C
|55
|48.8
|77.8
|Met
|-0.44
|Franklin County Schools
|Franklinton High
|B
|70
|68.1
|77.6
|Met
|-0.48
|Franklin County Schools
|Franklinton Middle
|C
|57
|50.1
|83.9
|Met
|1.57
|Franklin County Schools
|Laurel Mill Elementary
|C
|63
|59.5
|77.1
|Met
|-0.57
|Franklin County Schools
|Long Mill Elementary
|B
|73
|68.1
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.22
|Franklin County Schools
|Louisburg Elementary
|C
|57
|51.7
|78.0
|Met
|-0.39
|Franklin County Schools
|Louisburg High
|C
|64
|65.7
|59.1
|Not Met
|-4.49
|Franklin County Schools
|Terrell Lane Middle
|C
|58
|56.1
|64.2
|Not Met
|-3.16
|Franklin County Schools
|Royal Elementary
|C
|59
|52.8
|81.3
|Met
|0.55
|Franklin County Schools
|Youngsville Elementary
|B
|73
|70.4
|81.9
|Met
|0.79
|Gaston County Schools
|Ashbrook High
|B
|70
|64.3
|90.9
|Exceeded
|4.57
|Gaston County Schools
|Belmont Central Elementary
|B
|81
|78.4
|92.6
|Exceeded
|5.61
|Gaston County Schools
|Belmont Middle
|B
|77
|74.1
|88.4
|Exceeded
|3.36
|Gaston County Schools
|Bessemer City Central Elem
|D
|42
|35.7
|65.5
|Not Met
|-2.90
|Gaston County Schools
|Bessemer City High
|D
|51
|49.6
|54.1
|Not Met
|-7.50
|Gaston County Schools
|Gaston Early College High School
|A
|97
|97.7
|95.7
|Exceeded
|7.47
|Gaston County Schools
|Bessemer City Primary
|D
|42
|Gaston County Schools
|W B Beam Intermediate School
|C
|56
|55.0
|57.9
|Not Met
|-5.26
|Gaston County Schools
|Brookside Elementary
|D
|49
|46.4
|59.8
|Not Met
|-4.09
|Gaston County Schools
|Carr Elementary
|C
|62
|60.3
|69.1
|Not Met
|-2.18
|Gaston County Schools
|Catawba Heights Elementary
|C
|65
|60.6
|80.6
|Met
|0.27
|Gaston County Schools
|Chapel Grove Elementary
|C
|56
|49.0
|81.7
|Met
|0.68
|Gaston County Schools
|Cherryville High
|B
|77
|75.8
|82.3
|Met
|0.95
|Gaston County Schools
|Cherryville Elementary
|B
|79
|78.5
|81.5
|Met
|0.62
|Gaston County Schools
|Warlick Academy
|ALT
|Gaston County Schools
|Costner Elementary
|C
|61
|56.4
|79.7
|Met
|-0.05
|Gaston County Schools
|Stuart W Cramer High
|B
|77
|73.5
|92.4
|Exceeded
|5.48
|Gaston County Schools
|Cramerton Middle
|B
|84
|81.4
|94.3
|Exceeded
|6.59
|Gaston County Schools
|East Gaston High
|B
|77
|73.7
|92.3
|Exceeded
|5.40
|Gaston County Schools
|Edward D Sadler Jr Elementary School
|D
|50
|42.6
|79.4
|Met
|-0.12
|Gaston County Schools
|Webb Street School
|ALT
|Gaston County Schools
|Forestview High
|B
|78
|75.5
|88.6
|Exceeded
|3.44
|Gaston County Schools
|Gardner Park Elementary
|C
|63
|55.6
|91.4
|Exceeded
|4.88
|Gaston County Schools
|W P Grier Middle School
|D
|50
|46.0
|64.8
|Not Met
|-3.03
|Gaston County Schools
|Highland Sch of Technology
|A
|99
|99.5
|99.1
|Exceeded
|9.47
|Gaston County Schools
|Hawks Nest STEAM Academy
|B
|81
|81.0
|79.7
|Met
|-0.06
|Gaston County Schools
|Holbrook Middle
|C
|64
|58.4
|88.3
|Exceeded
|3.34
|Gaston County Schools
|Hunter Huss High
|C
|59
|53.8
|80.4
|Met
|0.19
|Gaston County Schools
|J B Page Primary School
|B
|81
|Gaston County Schools
|John Chavis Middle School
|C
|61
|58.5
|71.5
|Met
|-1.70
|Gaston County Schools
|Kiser Elementary
|C
|57
|54.8
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.71
|Gaston County Schools
|Bessemer City Middle
|C
|56
|48.2
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.30
|Gaston County Schools
|Lingerfeldt Elementary
|D
|43
|34.9
|76.8
|Met
|-0.63
|Gaston County Schools
|Lowell Elementary
|C
|56
|53.4
|66.9
|Not Met
|-2.62
|Gaston County Schools
|McAdenville Elementary
|C
|61
|55.6
|81.0
|Met
|0.41
|Gaston County Schools
|Mount Holly Middle
|C
|68
|64.3
|84.7
|Met
|1.88
|Gaston County Schools
|New Hope Elementary
|B
|76
|73.7
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.17
|Gaston County Schools
|North Belmont Elementary
|C
|59
|52.6
|82.6
|Met
|1.05
|Gaston County Schools
|North Gaston High
|C
|63
|63.6
|58.6
|Not Met
|-4.84
|Gaston County Schools
|Pinewood Elementary
|C
|69
|64.7
|84.1
|Met
|1.67
|Gaston County Schools
|Pleasant Ridge Elementary
|D
|52
|50.8
|56.2
|Not Met
|-6.27
|Gaston County Schools
|Ida Rankin Elementary School
|B
|70
|64.6
|89.5
|Exceeded
|3.81
|Gaston County Schools
|Robinson Elementary
|C
|68
|62.9
|85.9
|Exceeded
|2.38
|Gaston County Schools
|Sherwood Elementary
|D
|52
|45.2
|77.3
|Met
|-0.53
|Gaston County Schools
|H H Beam Elementary
|D
|41
|35.8
|61.3
|Not Met
|-3.73
|Gaston County Schools
|South Point High
|B
|81
|79.1
|90.4
|Exceeded
|4.24
|Gaston County Schools
|Southwest Middle
|C
|62
|52.5
|98.7
|Exceeded
|9.27
|Gaston County Schools
|Springfield Primary
|C
|57
|Gaston County Schools
|Stanley Middle
|B
|72
|65.4
|96.2
|Exceeded
|7.76
|Gaston County Schools
|Tryon Elementary
|C
|58
|52.2
|82.7
|Met
|1.11
|Gaston County Schools
|W A Bess Elementary School
|B
|81
|77.5
|93.3
|Exceeded
|6.02
|Gaston County Schools
|W C Friday Middle School
|C
|66
|60.0
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.56
|Gaston County Schools
|Woodhill Elementary
|D
|46
|37.0
|83.4
|Met
|1.39
|Gaston County Schools
|York Chester Middle
|D
|54
|47.1
|83.3
|Met
|1.33
|Gaston County Schools
|Gaston Virtual Academy
|C
|58
|55.1
|71.4
|Met
|-1.71
|Gates County Schools
|Buckland Elementary
|C
|64
|59.1
|81.7
|Met
|0.71
|Gates County Schools
|Central Middle School
|C
|60
|58.8
|67.1
|Not Met
|-2.57
|Gates County Schools
|Gates County Senior High
|C
|67
|67.8
|62.1
|Not Met
|-3.57
|Gates County Schools
|Gatesville Elementary
|B
|70
|66.5
|82.7
|Met
|1.09
|Gates County Schools
|T S Cooper Elementary
|D
|51
|43.0
|81.5
|Met
|0.60
|Graham County Schools
|Robbinsville Elementary
|C
|62
|57.7
|80.9
|Met
|0.38
|Graham County Schools
|Robbinsville High
|C
|69
|66.0
|80.6
|Met
|0.26
|Graham County Schools
|Robbinsville Middle
|C
|62
|56.3
|82.8
|Met
|1.13
|Granville County Schools
|Butner-Stem Middle
|D
|48
|45.5
|60.3
|Not Met
|-3.94
|Granville County Schools
|Butner-Stem Elementary
|D
|47
|44.3
|58.3
|Not Met
|-5.01
|Granville County Schools
|C. G. Credle Elementary
|D
|52
|47.7
|70.3
|Met
|-1.93
|Granville County Schools
|Phoenix Academy
|ALT
|Granville County Schools
|Creedmoor Elementary
|D
|53
|46.0
|79.0
|Met
|-0.20
|Granville County Schools
|G. C. Hawley Middle
|C
|60
|60.6
|57.1
|Not Met
|-5.72
|Granville County Schools
|Granville Academy
|D
|53
|48.9
|71.8
|Met
|-1.64
|Granville County Schools
|Granville Central High
|C
|66
|59.4
|91.6
|Exceeded
|5.00
|Granville County Schools
|Granville Early College High
|A
|95
|95.9
|92.5
|Exceeded
|5.55
|Granville County Schools
|J. F. Webb High
|C
|55
|50.4
|74.0
|Met
|-1.19
|Granville County Schools
|Mary Potter Middle
|D
|48
|45.7
|57.1
|Not Met
|-5.69
|Granville County Schools
|Mount Energy Elementary
|B
|72
|68.1
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.51
|Granville County Schools
|Northern Granville Middle
|F
|39
|34.2
|56.5
|Not Met
|-6.10
|Granville County Schools
|Joe Toler-Oak Hill Elementary
|C
|63
|62.3
|65.2
|Not Met
|-2.95
|Granville County Schools
|South Granville High
|C
|68
|64.9
|81.3
|Met
|0.52
|Granville County Schools
|Stovall-Shaw Elementary
|D
|54
|50.4
|68.7
|Not Met
|-2.26
|Granville County Schools
|Tar River Elementary
|C
|64
|65.7
|56.0
|Not Met
|-6.40
|Granville County Schools
|West Oxford Elementary
|D
|45
|37.5
|73.4
|Met
|-1.32
|Granville County Schools
|Wilton Elementary
|B
|79
|77.0
|88.4
|Exceeded
|3.36
|Granville County Schools
|JF Webb HS Of Health And Life Sciences
|C
|66
|65.4
|66.1
|Not Met
|-2.77
|Greene County Schools
|Greene Central High
|C
|64
|56.7
|91.0
|Exceeded
|4.64
|Greene County Schools
|Greene County Middle
|D
|44
|40.4
|59.4
|Not Met
|-4.31
|Greene County Schools
|Greene Early College High
|A
|90
|89.6
|93.2
|Exceeded
|5.94
|Greene County Schools
|Greene County Intermediate
|C
|57
|50.1
|83.4
|Met
|1.36
|Greene County Schools
|Snow Hill Primary
|D
|46
|Greene County Schools
|West Greene Elementary
|D
|46
|41.1
|65.3
|Not Met
|-2.94
|Guilford County Schools
|Alamance Elementary
|B
|72
|72.9
|70.2
|Met
|-1.95
|Guilford County Schools
|Edwin A Alderman Elementary
|D
|54
|49.9
|69.6
|Not Met
|-2.08
|Guilford County Schools
|Allen Jay Elementary
|D
|51
|44.8
|76.0
|Met
|-0.79
|Guilford County Schools
|Allen Jay Middle - A Preparatory Academy
|C
|67
|63.3
|83.6
|Met
|1.45
|Guilford County Schools
|Southern Guilford Middle
|D
|54
|49.3
|73.1
|Met
|-1.37
|Guilford County Schools
|Allen Middle
|D
|46
|43.0
|59.1
|Not Met
|-4.54
|Guilford County Schools
|T Wingate Andrews High
|C
|59
|56.2
|70.7
|Met
|-1.85
|Guilford County Schools
|Archer Elementary
|C
|64
|57.6
|89.1
|Exceeded
|3.65
|Guilford County Schools
|Swann Middle School
|D
|50
|46.4
|62.5
|Not Met
|-3.49
|Guilford County Schools
|Middle College High at Bennett
|A
|88
|88.3
|85.1
|Exceeded
|2.07
|Guilford County Schools
|Bessemer Elementary
|D
|45
|35.7
|80.0
|Met
|0.02
|Guilford County Schools
|Bluford Elementary
|D
|42
|33.4
|74.2
|Met
|-1.16
|Guilford County Schools
|Brightwood Elementary
|D
|52
|44.9
|81.9
|Met
|0.78
|Guilford County Schools
|Brooks Global Elementary
|B
|83
|82.4
|83.2
|Met
|1.31
|Guilford County Schools
|Monticello-Brown Summit Elem
|C
|59
|51.8
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.29
|Guilford County Schools
|Brown Summit Middle
|A
|96
|99.8
|81.3
|Met
|0.53
|Guilford County Schools
|Claxton Elementary
|B
|73
|70.7
|83.0
|Met
|1.20
|Guilford County Schools
|Colfax Elementary
|B
|79
|80.7
|71.5
|Met
|-1.69
|Guilford County Schools
|Ceasar Cone Elementary
|F
|36
|29.1
|62.3
|Not Met
|-3.53
|Guilford County Schools
|James B Dudley High
|C
|60
|53.8
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.01
|Guilford County Schools
|Eastern Guilford High
|C
|63
|60.2
|71.9
|Met
|-1.62
|Guilford County Schools
|Erwin Montessori
|C
|65
|63.0
|73.7
|Met
|-1.25
|Guilford County Schools
|Fairview Elementary
|D
|46
|34.8
|90.5
|Exceeded
|4.30
|Guilford County Schools
|Waldo C Falkener Sr Elementary
|D
|43
|36.9
|66.9
|Not Met
|-2.62
|Guilford County Schools
|Ferndale Middle
|D
|40
|35.9
|57.4
|Not Met
|-5.56
|Guilford County Schools
|Florence Elementary
|B
|71
|70.8
|72.2
|Met
|-1.55
|Guilford County Schools
|Julius I Foust Elementary
|D
|48
|40.3
|79.3
|Met
|-0.13
|Guilford County Schools
|Cyrus P Frazier Elementary
|D
|54
|45.9
|84.8
|Met
|1.95
|Guilford County Schools
|Gateway Education Center
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|Gibsonville Elementary
|B
|71
|69.8
|76.1
|Met
|-0.78
|Guilford County Schools
|Gillespie Park Elementary
|D
|40
|32.1
|72.4
|Met
|-1.51
|Guilford County Schools
|General Greene Elementary
|B
|72
|72.0
|73.5
|Met
|-1.29
|Guilford County Schools
|GC Middle College High
|A
|89
|85.3
|Guilford County Schools
|Penn-Griffin Schools
|C
|59
|58.6
|62.2
|Not Met
|-3.55
|Guilford County Schools
|Grimsley High
|B
|75
|75.4
|71.7
|Met
|-1.66
|Guilford County Schools
|Early College at Guilford
|A
|94
|100.0
|71.7
|Met
|-1.65
|Guilford County Schools
|Western Guilford Middle
|D
|52
|50.2
|59.7
|Not Met
|-4.17
|Guilford County Schools
|Doris Henderson Newcomers Sch
|F
|0
|0.0
|Guilford County Schools
|Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro
|A
|91
|89.9
|93.1
|Exceeded
|5.91
|Guilford County Schools
|Guilford Elementary
|C
|64
|60.8
|77.1
|Met
|-0.58
|Guilford County Schools
|GTCC Middle College High
|A
|87
|86.9
|85.8
|Exceeded
|2.32
|Guilford County Schools
|Otis L Hairston Sr Middle
|D
|43
|33.0
|83.3
|Met
|1.32
|Guilford County Schools
|Hampton Elem Univ Partnership
|D
|49
|39.4
|88.5
|Exceeded
|3.40
|Guilford County Schools
|High Point Central High
|C
|63
|56.2
|91.3
|Exceeded
|4.82
|Guilford County Schools
|Kearns Academy
|B
|70
|64.0
|94.6
|Exceeded
|6.79
|Guilford County Schools
|Middle College at GTCC-High Point
|B
|79
|78.7
|78.9
|Met
|-0.21
|Guilford County Schools
|Hunter Elementary
|C
|60
|55.7
|77.5
|Met
|-0.49
|Guilford County Schools
|Irving Park Elementary
|C
|56
|49.3
|83.7
|Met
|1.50
|Guilford County Schools
|Jackson Middle
|D
|47
|39.9
|77.0
|Met
|-0.60
|Guilford County Schools
|Jamestown Elementary
|B
|70
|64.6
|91.8
|Exceeded
|5.13
|Guilford County Schools
|Jamestown Middle
|C
|57
|56.6
|59.3
|Not Met
|-4.37
|Guilford County Schools
|Jefferson Elementary
|C
|66
|61.6
|84.7
|Met
|1.90
|Guilford County Schools
|Jesse Wharton Elem
|B
|70
|71.5
|62.4
|Not Met
|-3.51
|Guilford County Schools
|Johnson Street Global Studies
|C
|55
|47.8
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.17
|Guilford County Schools
|David D Jones Elementary
|B
|72
|68.4
|86.9
|Exceeded
|2.78
|Guilford County Schools
|James Y Joyner Elementary
|C
|64
|56.7
|91.2
|Exceeded
|4.72
|Guilford County Schools
|Kernodle Middle
|B
|83
|80.3
|92.4
|Exceeded
|5.46
|Guilford County Schools
|Kirkman Park Elementary
|D
|41
|32.2
|76.0
|Met
|-0.79
|Guilford County Schools
|Kiser Middle
|C
|68
|63.9
|86.3
|Exceeded
|2.54
|Guilford County Schools
|Lincoln Academy
|C
|68
|67.5
|71.2
|Met
|-1.75
|Guilford County Schools
|John Van Lindley Elementary
|B
|70
|67.0
|82.1
|Met
|0.86
|Guilford County Schools
|Madison Elementary
|C
|64
|60.0
|78.2
|Met
|-0.36
|Guilford County Schools
|Herbin Metz Education Center
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|C Joyner Greene Education Center
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|Eastern Guilford Middle
|D
|47
|45.7
|50.1
|Not Met
|-9.94
|Guilford County Schools
|McLeansville Elementary
|C
|57
|51.1
|80.1
|Met
|0.06
|Guilford County Schools
|Ronald E. McNair Elementary
|D
|49
|45.4
|63.6
|Not Met
|-3.28
|Guilford County Schools
|Mendenhall Middle
|C
|62
|56.7
|81.0
|Met
|0.42
|Guilford County Schools
|Haynes Inman Education Center
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|Millis Road Elementary
|B
|78
|74.7
|90.3
|Exceeded
|4.22
|Guilford County Schools
|Montlieu Academy of Technology
|F
|39
|35.2
|55.6
|Not Met
|-6.62
|Guilford County Schools
|Morehead Elementary
|B
|74
|72.3
|80.8
|Met
|0.35
|Guilford County Schools
|Murphey Traditional Academy
|D
|46
|40.3
|70.7
|Met
|-1.85
|Guilford County Schools
|Nathanael Greene Elementary
|C
|56
|55.7
|59.4
|Not Met
|-4.36
|Guilford County Schools
|Middle College at NC A&T
|C
|68
|64.0
|84.6
|Met
|1.86
|Guilford County Schools
|Northeast Guilford High
|C
|65
|58.7
|90.8
|Exceeded
|4.53
|Guilford County Schools
|Northern Guilford Elementary
|B
|81
|85.2
|64.3
|Not Met
|-3.14
|Guilford County Schools
|Northeast Guilford Middle
|D
|54
|45.5
|87.7
|Exceeded
|3.11
|Guilford County Schools
|Northern Guilford Middle
|B
|80
|78.1
|87.6
|Exceeded
|3.04
|Guilford County Schools
|Northern Guilford High
|B
|78
|80.4
|68.9
|Not Met
|-2.22
|Guilford County Schools
|Northwest Guilford High
|A
|87
|85.8
|91.2
|Exceeded
|4.76
|Guilford County Schools
|EP Pearce Elementary
|B
|81
|82.6
|76.7
|Met
|-0.66
|Guilford County Schools
|Northwest Guilford Middle
|B
|80
|82.6
|69.5
|Not Met
|-2.10
|Guilford County Schools
|Northwood Elementary
|D
|49
|42.8
|73.7
|Met
|-1.26
|Guilford County Schools
|Oak Hill Elementary
|C
|55
|50.0
|72.7
|Met
|-1.45
|Guilford County Schools
|Oak Ridge Elementary
|A
|87
|88.4
|81.6
|Met
|0.64
|Guilford County Schools
|Oak View Elementary
|D
|44
|40.3
|59.4
|Not Met
|-4.36
|Guilford County Schools
|Page High
|C
|66
|66.1
|66.9
|Not Met
|-2.61
|Guilford County Schools
|Parkview Village Elementary
|D
|45
|34.8
|84.1
|Met
|1.65
|Guilford County Schools
|Clara J Peck Elementary
|D
|48
|39.6
|82.9
|Met
|1.17
|Guilford County Schools
|Peeler Open Elementary
|D
|49
|41.0
|81.6
|Met
|0.65
|Guilford County Schools
|Pilot Elementary
|C
|59
|54.3
|75.5
|Met
|-0.89
|Guilford County Schools
|Pleasant Garden Elementary
|C
|69
|64.6
|87.3
|Exceeded
|2.93
|Guilford County Schools
|Lucy Ragsdale High
|B
|70
|68.0
|80.3
|Met
|0.13
|Guilford County Schools
|Reedy Fork Elementary
|D
|52
|48.4
|67.8
|Not Met
|-2.44
|Guilford County Schools
|Rankin Elementary
|D
|48
|39.0
|81.6
|Met
|0.66
|Guilford County Schools
|SCALE School
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|Pruette SCALE Academy
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|Sedalia Elementary
|C
|61
|57.8
|74.1
|Met
|-1.17
|Guilford County Schools
|Sedgefield Elementary
|D
|43
|37.7
|64.2
|Not Met
|-3.16
|Guilford County Schools
|Shadybrook Elementary
|C
|62
|60.4
|70.6
|Met
|-1.88
|Guilford County Schools
|George C Simkins Jr Elementary
|D
|49
|46.9
|57.9
|Not Met
|-5.25
|Guilford County Schools
|Ben L. Smith High School
|D
|53
|46.9
|75.3
|Met
|-0.93
|Guilford County Schools
|Academy at Smith
|B
|75
|74.2
|78.3
|Met
|-0.34
|Guilford County Schools
|Southeast Guilford High
|B
|75
|72.7
|82.2
|Met
|0.90
|Guilford County Schools
|Southeast Guilford Middle
|C
|61
|62.2
|58.0
|Not Met
|-5.18
|Guilford County Schools
|Southern Elementary
|C
|68
|66.6
|75.7
|Met
|-0.86
|Guilford County Schools
|Southern Guilford High
|C
|58
|55.7
|67.0
|Not Met
|-2.59
|Guilford County Schools
|Southwest Elementary
|A
|87
|83.8
|100.0
|Exceeded
|11.16
|Guilford County Schools
|Southwest Guilford High
|B
|71
|70.5
|72.3
|Met
|-1.53
|Guilford County Schools
|Southwest Guilford Middle
|C
|59
|61.3
|52.2
|Not Met
|-8.66
|Guilford County Schools
|Sternberger Elementary
|B
|76
|77.0
|72.9
|Met
|-1.41
|Guilford County Schools
|STEM Early College @ NC A&T SU
|A
|92
|97.8
|67.4
|Not Met
|-2.52
|Guilford County Schools
|Stokesdale Elementary
|B
|72
|76.2
|55.8
|Not Met
|-6.51
|Guilford County Schools
|Summerfield Elementary
|B
|84
|84.1
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.29
|Guilford County Schools
|Sumner Elementary
|D
|53
|48.9
|69.6
|Not Met
|-2.08
|Guilford County Schools
|Triangle Lake Montessori Elem
|C
|66
|61.0
|86.3
|Exceeded
|2.53
|Guilford County Schools
|UNCG Early/Middle College
|A
|86
|87.5
|82.2
|Met
|0.89
|Guilford County Schools
|Union Hill Elementary
|C
|58
|52.3
|82.8
|Met
|1.12
|Guilford County Schools
|Vandalia Elementary
|D
|40
|31.7
|72.9
|Met
|-1.41
|Guilford County Schools
|Washington Elementary
|D
|44
|32.7
|88.3
|Exceeded
|3.35
|Guilford County Schools
|Philip J Weaver Ed Center
|A
|85
|91.2
|58.1
|Not Met
|-5.14
|Guilford County Schools
|Welborn Middle
|F
|39
|34.3
|56.8
|Not Met
|-5.89
|Guilford County Schools
|Western Guilford High
|C
|68
|67.7
|70.9
|Met
|-1.81
|Guilford County Schools
|Wiley Accel/Enrichment
|F
|33
|25.6
|60.1
|Not Met
|-3.98
|Halifax County Schools
|Aurelian Springs Institute of Global Lea
|C
|57
|51.7
|80.4
|Met
|0.18
|Halifax County Schools
|Scotland Neck Elementary Leadership Acad
|F
|39
|31.6
|69.2
|Not Met
|-2.15
|Halifax County Schools
|Enfield Middle S.T.E.A.M. Academy
|D
|46
|37.8
|80.4
|Met
|0.16
|Halifax County Schools
|Everetts Elementary S.T.E.M. Academy
|F
|39
|29.4
|75.6
|Met
|-0.88
|Halifax County Schools
|Hollister Elementary Leadership Academy
|C
|66
|60.3
|87.3
|Exceeded
|2.93
|Halifax County Schools
|Inborden Elementary S.T.E.A.M. Academy
|C
|57
|47.6
|95.0
|Exceeded
|7.05
|Halifax County Schools
|Northwest Halifax Collegiate and Technic
|C
|56
|49.5
|83.1
|Met
|1.26
|Halifax County Schools
|Pittman Elementary Leadership Academy
|C
|59
|53.0
|81.1
|Met
|0.46
|Halifax County Schools
|Southeast Halifax Collegiate Prep Academ
|D
|50
|43.3
|75.1
|Met
|-0.97
|Halifax County Schools
|William R Davie Middle S.T.E.M. Academy
|D
|50
|42.4
|80.1
|Met
|0.05
|Roanoke Rapids City Schools
|Belmont Elementary School
|C
|55
|47.7
|84.3
|Met
|1.72
|Roanoke Rapids City Schools
|Chaloner Middle School
|C
|61
|59.0
|67.6
|Not Met
|-2.48
|Roanoke Rapids City Schools
|Roanoke Rapids High School
|C
|64
|65.6
|56.3
|Not Met
|-6.21
|Roanoke Rapids City Schools
|Manning Elementary School
|C
|69
|63.5
|90.0
|Exceeded
|4.05
|Roanoke Rapids City Schools
|Roanoke Rapids Early College High
|C
|61
|56.1
|81.8
|Met
|0.72
|Weldon City Schools
|Roanoke Valley Early College
|B
|81
|82.0
|78.2
|Met
|-0.35
|Weldon City Schools
|Weldon Elementary Global Academy
|F
|33
|25.2
|63.0
|Not Met
|-3.40
|Weldon City Schools
|Weldon STEM High School Career Academies
|D
|43
|38.3
|59.6
|Not Met
|-4.19
|Weldon City Schools
|Weldon Middle
|D
|46
|40.9
|66.9
|Not Met
|-2.62
|Harnett County Schools
|Anderson Creek Primary
|D
|53
|Harnett County Schools
|Angier Elementary
|D
|52
|42.5
|88.2
|Exceeded
|3.29
|Harnett County Schools
|Benhaven Elementary
|B
|73
|69.0
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.48
|Harnett County Schools
|Boone Trail Elementary
|D
|50
|48.3
|55.5
|Not Met
|-6.69
|Harnett County Schools
|Buies Creek Elementary
|C
|63
|60.1
|72.7
|Met
|-1.45
|Harnett County Schools
|Coats Elementary
|C
|57
|52.3
|73.6
|Met
|-1.27
|Harnett County Schools
|Coats-Erwin Middle
|C
|64
|59.7
|81.5
|Met
|0.61
|Harnett County Schools
|Dunn Middle
|D
|51
|45.4
|75.3
|Met
|-0.94
|Harnett County Schools
|Erwin Elementary
|D
|54
|48.7
|75.0
|Met
|-0.99
|Harnett County Schools
|Gentry Primary
|D
|54
|Harnett County Schools
|Harnett Early College (HCEC)
|B
|83
|82.6
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.00
|Harnett County Schools
|Harnett Primary
|C
|55
|52.0
|65.6
|Not Met
|-2.88
|Harnett County Schools
|STAR Academy
|ALT
|Harnett County Schools
|Harnett Central High
|C
|64
|64.5
|59.9
|Not Met
|-4.03
|Harnett County Schools
|Harnett Central Middle
|D
|51
|50.1
|56.1
|Not Met
|-6.33
|Harnett County Schools
|Johnsonville Elementary
|C
|61
|54.1
|90.5
|Exceeded
|4.35
|Harnett County Schools
|Highland Elementary
|C
|67
|62.8
|84.4
|Met
|1.78
|Harnett County Schools
|Highland Middle
|C
|55
|53.5
|59.0
|Not Met
|-4.59
|Harnett County Schools
|LaFayette Elementary
|B
|77
|74.8
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.16
|Harnett County Schools
|Lillington-Shawtown Elementary
|C
|62
|54.5
|91.6
|Exceeded
|5.00
|Harnett County Schools
|North Harnett Primary
|D
|52
|Harnett County Schools
|Overhills Elementary
|C
|63
|58.2
|81.6
|Met
|0.65
|Harnett County Schools
|Overhills Middle
|C
|64
|56.5
|95.9
|Exceeded
|7.54
|Harnett County Schools
|Overhills High
|B
|73
|68.8
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.22
|Harnett County Schools
|South Harnett Elementary
|D
|53
|47.9
|74.9
|Met
|-1.01
|Harnett County Schools
|Triton High
|C
|65
|62.4
|73.0
|Met
|-1.39
|Harnett County Schools
|Wayne Avenue Elem
|F
|35
|31.6
|50.0
|Not Met
|-10.44
|Harnett County Schools
|Western Harnett High
|B
|71
|68.6
|81.4
|Met
|0.57
|Harnett County Schools
|Western Harnett Middle
|C
|64
|57.1
|91.4
|Exceeded
|4.86
|Haywood County Schools
|Bethel Elementary
|B
|73
|73.8
|69.0
|Not Met
|-2.19
|Haywood County Schools
|Bethel Middle
|B
|72
|72.0
|71.0
|Met
|-1.80
|Haywood County Schools
|Canton Middle
|C
|59
|59.9
|56.6
|Not Met
|-6.02
|Haywood County Schools
|Central Haywood High
|ALT
|Haywood County Schools
|Clyde Elementary
|B
|71
|68.4
|80.8
|Met
|0.34
|Haywood County Schools
|Riverbend Elementary
|A
|88
|89.7
|83.1
|Met
|1.27
|Haywood County Schools
|Haywood Early College
|A
|95
|97.1
|86.5
|Exceeded
|2.61
|Haywood County Schools
|Hazelwood Elementary
|C
|59
|57.8
|61.3
|Not Met
|-3.74
|Haywood County Schools
|Jonathan Valley Elementary
|B
|73
|67.6
|92.1
|Exceeded
|5.28
|Haywood County Schools
|Junaluska Elementary
|B
|71
|71.3
|71.5
|Met
|-1.69
|Haywood County Schools
|Meadowbrook Elementary
|C
|64
|62.1
|70.0
|Met
|-2.00
|Haywood County Schools
|North Canton Elementary
|C
|67
|67.5
|63.2
|Not Met
|-3.35
|Haywood County Schools
|Pisgah High
|B
|78
|77.9
|77.2
|Met
|-0.56
|Haywood County Schools
|Tuscola High
|C
|68
|72.1
|53.7
|Not Met
|-7.76
|Haywood County Schools
|Waynesville Middle
|C
|67
|66.6
|69.5
|Not Met
|-2.10
|Henderson County Schools
|Apple Valley Middle
|C
|55
|55.5
|55.1
|Not Met
|-6.91
|Henderson County Schools
|Atkinson Elementary
|B
|83
|82.4
|83.0
|Met
|1.22
|Henderson County Schools
|Bruce Drysdale Elementary
|C
|57
|52.1
|76.8
|Met
|-0.63
|Henderson County Schools
|Clear Creek Elementary
|B
|75
|73.8
|79.9
|Met
|-0.01
|Henderson County Schools
|Dana Elementary
|C
|61
|57.8
|74.0
|Met
|-1.19
|Henderson County Schools
|East Henderson High
|B
|75
|72.4
|84.2
|Met
|1.68
|Henderson County Schools
|Edneyville Elementary
|C
|68
|64.2
|85.1
|Exceeded
|2.06
|Henderson County Schools
|Etowah Elementary
|B
|80
|78.8
|83.3
|Met
|1.34
|Henderson County Schools
|Flat Rock Middle
|C
|69
|64.8
|87.6
|Exceeded
|3.04
|Henderson County Schools
|Fletcher Elementary
|B
|76
|75.6
|78.4
|Met
|-0.31
|Henderson County Schools
|Hendersonville Elementary
|A
|87
|85.5
|91.9
|Exceeded
|5.14
|Henderson County Schools
|Hendersonville High
|B
|81
|80.3
|81.9
|Met
|0.77
|Henderson County Schools
|Hendersonville Middle
|B
|73
|72.9
|71.8
|Met
|-1.64
|Henderson County Schools
|Hillandale Elementary
|C
|64
|57.5
|90.7
|Exceeded
|4.44
|Henderson County Schools
|Glenn C Marlow Elementary
|A
|85
|84.6
|84.4
|Met
|1.79
|Henderson County Schools
|Mills River Elementary
|B
|81
|79.2
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.49
|Henderson County Schools
|North Henderson High
|B
|83
|78.6
|100.0
|Exceeded
|13.30
|Henderson County Schools
|Rugby Middle
|B
|79
|77.9
|81.8
|Met
|0.72
|Henderson County Schools
|Henderson County Career Academy
|ALT
|Henderson County Schools
|Sugarloaf Elementary
|C
|56
|55.2
|58.5
|Not Met
|-4.89
|Henderson County Schools
|Upward Elementary
|C
|59
|53.1
|81.0
|Met
|0.41
|Henderson County Schools
|West Henderson High
|B
|77
|79.6
|68.4
|Not Met
|-2.32
|Henderson County Schools
|Henderson County Early College
|A
|97
|98.8
|91.6
|Exceeded
|4.99
|Hertford County Schools
|Ahoskie Elementary
|F
|39
|36.4
|50.0
|Not Met
|-11.93
|Hertford County Schools
|Bearfield Primary
|C
|68
|65.5
|79.9
|Met
|-0.01
|Hertford County Schools
|Hertford County Middle
|D
|45
|34.1
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.48
|Hertford County Schools
|Hertford County High
|D
|52
|51.4
|55.1
|Not Met
|-6.93
|Hertford County Schools
|Hertford Co Early College
|B
|84
|82.8
|89.7
|Exceeded
|3.90
|Hertford County Schools
|Riverview Elementary
|D
|51
|49.2
|59.9
|Not Met
|-4.03
|Hertford County Schools
|CS Brown High
|A
|85
|85.9
|82.1
|Met
|0.87
|Hoke County Schools
|Don D Steed Elementary
|B
|77
|75.0
|85.5
|Exceeded
|2.22
|Hoke County Schools
|Hoke County High
|C
|67
|61.4
|91.2
|Exceeded
|4.73
|Hoke County Schools
|J W McLauchlin Elementary
|C
|60
|53.1
|85.2
|Exceeded
|2.09
|Hoke County Schools
|West Hoke Middle
|C
|59
|54.0
|77.9
|Met
|-0.42
|Hoke County Schools
|Scurlock Elementary
|C
|57
|49.9
|84.5
|Met
|1.82
|Hoke County Schools
|Hawk Eye Elementary
|C
|56
|49.6
|81.9
|Met
|0.77
|Hoke County Schools
|East Hoke Middle
|D
|51
|50.8
|52.7
|Not Met
|-8.33
|Hoke County Schools
|West Hoke Elementary
|C
|69
|63.8
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.56
|Hoke County Schools
|Rockfish Hoke Elementary
|C
|69
|69.4
|67.6
|Not Met
|-2.47
|Hoke County Schools
|J W Turlington School
|ALT
|Hoke County Schools
|Upchurch Elementary
|C
|65
|59.1
|86.8
|Exceeded
|2.72
|Hoke County Schools
|Sandy Grove Elementary
|C
|58
|53.2
|79.1
|Met
|-0.17
|Hoke County Schools
|Sandy Grove Middle
|C
|60
|58.5
|65.1
|Not Met
|-2.98
|Hoke County Schools
|SandHoke Early College High
|A
|90
|89.6
|89.6
|Exceeded
|3.87
|Hyde County Schools
|Mattamuskeet Elementary
|D
|50
|43.8
|75.2
|Met
|-0.95
|Hyde County Schools
|Ocracoke School
|B
|79
|77.4
|86.0
|Exceeded
|2.40
|Hyde County Schools
|Mattamuskeet Early College High
|C
|61
|55.1
|86.8
|Exceeded
|2.72
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Agriculture and Science Early College
|A
|88
|87.2
|89.4
|Exceeded
|3.76
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Brawley Middle
|B
|71
|73.5
|61.4
|Not Met
|-3.71
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Career Academy and Technical School
|C
|58
|57.9
|59.7
|Not Met
|-4.16
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Celeste Henkel Elementary
|C
|67
|63.2
|83.0
|Met
|1.22
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Central Elementary
|A
|86
|85.3
|88.2
|Exceeded
|3.30
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Coddle Creek Elementary
|B
|73
|70.6
|84.8
|Met
|1.94
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Cloverleaf Elementary
|D
|47
|40.1
|75.8
|Met
|-0.83
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Collaborative College for Technology
|A
|96
|98.6
|85.2
|Exceeded
|2.10
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Cool Spring Elementary
|B
|79
|77.3
|84.8
|Met
|1.93
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|East Iredell Elementary
|C
|61
|55.2
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.18
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|East Iredell Middle
|D
|51
|41.7
|87.6
|Exceeded
|3.07
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Harmony Elementary
|B
|71
|66.5
|87.1
|Exceeded
|2.84
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Lake Norman High
|B
|83
|81.6
|88.1
|Exceeded
|3.24
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Lake Norman Elementary
|B
|82
|80.5
|88.0
|Exceeded
|3.22
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Lakeshore Elementary
|B
|73
|70.0
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.00
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Lakeshore Middle
|C
|66
|67.1
|63.4
|Not Met
|-3.32
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Mount Mourne School
|A
|95
|96.6
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.57
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|N B Mills Elementary
|F
|37
|30.5
|61.0
|Not Met
|-3.79
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|North Iredell High
|C
|58
|59.5
|50.0
|Not Met
|-12.76
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Northview School
|A
|92
|94.6
|83.9
|Met
|1.57
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Scotts Elementary
|B
|72
|67.4
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.51
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|North Iredell Middle
|C
|67
|62.7
|84.9
|Met
|1.97
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Pressly School
|ALT
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Statesville Middle
|F
|35
|26.1
|72.7
|Met
|-1.46
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Statesville High
|D
|50
|47.1
|59.1
|Not Met
|-4.52
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Crossroads Arts Sciences Early College
|A
|91
|93.8
|80.4
|Met
|0.19
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Sharon Elementary
|B
|77
|75.0
|84.7
|Met
|1.89
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Shepherd Elementary
|C
|69
|66.1
|78.7
|Met
|-0.25
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|South Iredell High
|B
|73
|76.1
|59.3
|Not Met
|-4.39
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Third Creek Elementary
|C
|61
|53.5
|90.1
|Exceeded
|4.06
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Troutman Elementary
|C
|66
|61.8
|82.8
|Met
|1.12
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Troutman Middle
|D
|54
|52.9
|56.1
|Not Met
|-6.30
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Union Grove Elementary
|C
|56
|49.8
|80.0
|Met
|0.02
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|West Iredell High
|C
|60
|60.8
|59.1
|Not Met
|-4.52
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|West Iredell Middle
|C
|58
|52.2
|80.0
|Met
|0.00
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Woodland Heights Elementary
|B
|75
|77.2
|65.6
|Not Met
|-2.88
|Mooresville City Schools
|East Mooresville Intermediate
|B
|74
|70.8
|85.1
|Exceeded
|2.07
|Mooresville City Schools
|NF Woods Campus
|I
|Mooresville City Schools
|Mooresville Intermediate
|B
|72
|69.9
|78.6
|Met
|-0.28
|Mooresville City Schools
|Mooresville Middle
|C
|69
|70.4
|62.2
|Not Met
|-3.55
|Mooresville City Schools
|Mooresville High School
|B
|80
|76.9
|91.3
|Exceeded
|4.83
|Mooresville City Schools
|Park View Elementary
|B
|72
|68.7
|83.7
|Met
|1.48
|Mooresville City Schools
|Rocky River Elementary
|A
|86
|87.5
|78.4
|Met
|-0.32
|Mooresville City Schools
|South Elementary
|B
|73
|72.2
|75.6
|Met
|-0.88
|Jackson County Schools
|Blue Ridge Early College
|D
|53
|48.9
|69.3
|Not Met
|-2.13
|Jackson County Schools
|Cullowhee Valley School
|C
|65
|59.8
|84.9
|Met
|1.96
|Jackson County Schools
|Fairview Elementary
|C
|68
|63.4
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.15
|Jackson County Schools
|Blue Ridge School
|D
|52
|49.0
|64.9
|Not Met
|-3.02
|Jackson County Schools
|Jackson Co Early College
|A
|91
|93.9
|80.1
|Met
|0.04
|Jackson County Schools
|Jackson Co Sch of Alternatives
|ALT
|Jackson County Schools
|Scotts Creek Elementary
|C
|57
|53.3
|72.9
|Met
|-1.42
|Jackson County Schools
|Smokey Mountain Elem