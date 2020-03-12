HPU Poll logo High Point University Poll logo

HIGH POINT — North Carolina residents favor a bond referendum to fix aging school buildings and increasing teacher pay to the national average, according to the latest High Point University Poll.

Here's more from the poll, which was a joint venture between faculty in the university's Department of Leadership Studies in the Stout School of Education and the university's Survey Research Center:

High Point education poll

