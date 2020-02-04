High Point University Witcher Athletic Center

The Witcher Athletic Center at High Point University houses locker rooms for the men's and women's lacrosse and soccer teams, a sports medicine center, a 120-seat academic center, a media production center and the president's hospitality suite that overlooks the adjacent Vert Stadium.

 Photo via High Point University

HIGH POINT — High Point University says it will use a $2 million gift from one of its graduates to support an athletic center on campus.

The university on Tuesday announced a gift from Doug Witcher of High Point.

HPU said it will create an endowment to maintain the Witcher Athletic Center, home of its men's and women's lacrosse and soccer teams. The 36,000-square foot building sits next to HPU's soccer and lacrosse stadium and was named for Witcher when it opened in 2014.

Witcher graduated in 1977 with an education degree from what was then High Point College. He's now chairman and CEO of Smart Choice, the High Point company he founded in 1994 that has grown into a national network of independent insurance agents.

The university said Witcher has given $4 million to HPU over his lifetime.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments