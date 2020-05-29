HIGH POINT — High Point University will start classes a week early in August and cancel fall break so instruction can end before Thanksgiving.
High Point on Friday joined other local universities in announcing plans to compress its fall semester during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The university announced that fall semester classes will start Aug. 18, a week earlier than originally scheduled. Fall semester classes will end Nov. 24 — two days before Thanksgiving. Students will take final exams online from home in December.
The private university of about 5,400 students has canceled its weeklong fall break, which had been scheduled for mid-October.
“The calendar adjustments are made specifically with the safety of students, their hometown communities, faculty, staff and the greater High Point community in mind,” university President Nido Qubein said in a statement. “Reducing travel, particularly widely dispersed movement throughout the nation and world, is critical to managing virus spread.”
High Point also said students and employees will take online health screenings before returning to campus in August. The university didn't immediately announce additional health and safety measures but said a campus task force has been working on those plans since April.
The university's calendar changes are similar to those announced recently by other area schools.
N.C. A&T and UNCG announced earlier this month that they plan to finish classes before Thanksgiving and hold exams online after the holiday. UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State also said they will start the semester about two weeks earlier than planned and expect to finish both classes and exams before Thanksgiving.
