Monday’s “Dateline” features a segment on a High Point University student’s 2012 death and his mother’s continued efforts to prove fraternity hazing killed him rather than the drug overdose cited by the state medical examiner.
“The Crossing,” which airs at 10 p.m. Monday on NBC, features interviews with the family of Robert Eugene Tipton Jr. and former High Point Police Chief Marty Sumner.
On March 26, 2012, Tipton, a 22-year-old junior from Memphis, Tenn., was found unresponsive at the apartment of a fraternity brother, where he had stayed overnight. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Tipton died from drug poisoning.
A forensic pathologist hired by Tipton’s family says the student instead died from breathing in stomach contents due to a concussion. However, the state’s medical examiner said Tipton’s physical injuries were mild or superficial.
Deborah Tipton, Robert Tipton’s mother, filed a wrongful death action in Guilford County Superior Court in 2015, a year after the national Delta Sigma Phi fraternity revoked the charter of its HPU chapter. A trial court dismissed claims of fraud and negligence against the fraternity in 2016.
In 2017, the fraternity got the court to throw out the rest of the claims against it. Deborah Tipton appealed that ruling in January 2018.
In a ruling earlier this year, the state appeals court agreed that the fraternity should be dismissed from the lawsuit alleging that Robert Tipton died from hazing at an off-campus apartment.
The state appeals court ruled in 2015 in a related lawsuit that a Guilford County court correctly dismissed the lawsuit filed a year earlier by Deborah Tipton against High Point University and its security chief.