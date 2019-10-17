HIGH POINT — The new hotel at High Point University will take the name of a Florida couple.
The university announced Thursday that the on-campus facility — part of an arena and conference center complex now under construction — will be named the Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel.
The naming announcement follows a $5 million donation from the Kahns to HPU to support the project.
The Kahn Hotel will have 30 rooms, a fine-dining restaurant and meeting spaces. HPU plans to use it as a teaching facility for new and existing undergraduate programs in event management and hospitality.
The hotel will be next to to the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, which is going up at North University Parkway and East Lexington Avenue on the north side of campus. The arena and conference center are named for the university's president and his wife.
The 4,500-seat arena will be the new home court for the HPU men's and women's basketball teams. The conference center will have room for up to 2,500 people. The $130 million complex is scheduled to open in fall 2020.
The Kahns live in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and run LRP Media Group, which publishes numerous books, print and digital magazines, newsletters, videos and online resources for business and education professionals. The company also organizes annual corporate training events and trade shows in the United States, China and Singapore.
Jana Kahn is the company's chief marketing officer. Ken Kahn founded the firm in 1977 and is the company's president.
A 2012 profile in the Sun-Sentinel newspaper in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., reported that Ken Kahn graduated from Harvard Law School and was working as an attorney in Philadelphia when he got an idea to publish labor relations board rulings in states across the country. His side venture, Labor Relations Press, grew into a full-time job and, eventually, a multi-million dollar venture. The company moved to Florida in 1996 and now says it employs more than 500 people and has annual revenues of more than $70 million.
At HPU, Ken Kahn serves on the President's Leadership Cabinet, a philanthropic group whose members make annual gifts to the university's scholarship fund. He was recently appointed to HPU's Board of Trustees for a term that starts in March.
In 2018, the couple set up a fund to honor two outstanding HPU staff members each year with $5,000 awards. The university in August presented the first two Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Awards to Nancy Gordon, the assistant vice president for business services, and Jeffrey “J.T.” Thomas, a campus security officer.
