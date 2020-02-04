HIGH POINT — High Point University says it will use a $2 million gift from one of its graduates to support an athletic center on campus.
The university on Tuesday announced a gift from Doug Witcher of High Point.
HPU said it will create an endowment to maintain the Witcher Athletic Center, home of its men's and women's lacrosse and soccer teams. The 36,000-square foot building sits next to HPU's soccer and lacrosse stadium and was named for Witcher when it opened in 2014.
Witcher graduated in 1977 with an education degree from what was then High Point College. He's now chairman and CEO of Smart Choice, the High Point company he founded in 1994 that has grown into a national network of independent insurance agents.
The university said Witcher has given $4 million to HPU over his lifetime.
