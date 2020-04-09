HIGH POINT — A High Point University employee has died of complications from COVID-19.
The university announced the death of Harry Hueston on Thursday in a message to its campus community. HPU said Hueston died Wednesday after a week in an area hospital.
Hueston's death was first reported by High Point TV station WGHP-Channel 8. A university spokeswoman confirmed the accuracy of that report but declined to provide more details about Hueston's role with the school.
Hueston, who lived in Kernersville, worked for the HPU office that oversees campus security, transportation and emergency management. Hueston is listed on the department's website as the university's emergency management coordinator. Hueston also was a member of the Forsyth County Incident Management Team.
A High Point University coworker posted on Facebook that Hueston was retired from the U.S. Coast Guard after a 30-year career.
In the message to campus, as reported by WGHP, High Point University President Nido Qubein said Hueston did an "extraordinary job" and praised Hueston for his "positive spirit and team-centered commitment to protecting our campus."
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says 65 people in North Carolina had died of the coronavirus as of Thursday.
